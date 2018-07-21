One morning this sweltering month, Interstate 35 northbound was completely shut down by a bad wreck of two big-rig trucks. According to reports, one truck abruptly swerved into the other. The cause was still under investigation, but one likely suspect is a tire blowout on one of the front wheels.
I witnessed a big-rig wreck a few months ago on southbound I-35 near West. The cause of that was a blown tire on the left front wheel, causing the truck to swerve suddenly across the traffic into the center wall. It then toppled over it, getting itself “sawed-through” in coming to rest. The fountain of sparks accompanying the crash was some 50 feet high. Fortunately, no one was killed or seriously injured.
I have recently made several trips up and down I-35 to the bustling Dallas-Fort Worth area. I could not drive 500 feet without seeing significant tire debris, most of it big-rig truck-tire debris — some large enough to be a serious hazard to an ordinary automobile. These big chunks of tire debris almost uniformly have lots of tread on them. It’s not really any different on the other major roads and highways around here.
Trying to be logical, and given that I really do know something about tires, I reach two conclusions. These conclusions should disturb you.
First: Whoever’s in charge of hazardous debris removal on these roads, and I assume multiple agencies are somehow involved, is not doing enough to eliminate the dangers. Whether this is due to underfunding or negligence, or both, is unclear. But in prior years, this problem was not so widespread. I am now ashamed of our trashed-out Texas roads. That includes bad road maintenance, but that’s another topic.
Second: These truck tires are blowing out long before they wear out or the debris left behind wouldn’t have so much tread. There are two possible causes, somewhat related.
The first cause is too much speed. Any tire, worn or not, will come apart under load if the truck involved is driven too fast. The tires get hot, weakening their structure, and the centrifugal force trying to tear it all apart grows quickly with that increased speed. A state report last year reached similar conclusions.
Speed limits recently went up, but I doubt tire speed ratings have changed yet. The cheap tires were rated at 65 to 70 mph, as near as I can tell. While most truckers don’t abuse the speed limit, I have clocked some big rigs flying along above 70 mph, a few close to 80 mph. A trucker might get away with that with a light load, but heat and structural weakness of some tires are consequential with heavier loads. At too high a speed, tire blowout is not just likely but inevitable.
The second cause involves retreads where a new tread cap is bonded to the carcass of an otherwise worn-out tire. These were infamous for throwing off the tread caps prematurely, even in the 1950s when highway speed limits were around 45 to 55 mph. These are still used on an awful lot of truck trailers, precisely because they’re cheaper than other tires.
I cannot prove it, but it seems likely the cause of all these blowouts and the debris hazards they present everyday motorists is too high a speed on tires not rated for it, plus too many retreads on trailers. And not enough hazardous debris removal is going on. Think about motoring over these formidable hunks of rubber debris at high speed in the family vehicle. Incidentally, one disturbing study suggests the chief cause of accidents involving tire debris is “faulty evasive action.”
This at least demands some action by the Texas Legislature and the governor’s office, specifically in revising the regulations a bit. Fellow motorists, let’s hold them accountable for real outcomes — or put them on a quick road from public servant to private citizen.