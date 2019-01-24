While much of the nation marvels at the government train wreck over President Trump’s border wall funding, some pesky details dotting all the immigration rhetoric might seem distracting, perhaps even politically inconvenient, but they remain relevant nonetheless. Hard Fact No. 1: Asylum seekers, guest workers and cross-border smugglers underline this raging debate. Each presents a different problem. Each demands a different, common-sense solution.
Hard Fact No. 2: Government statistics prove asylum seekers and guest workers are less likely to commit crimes than U.S. citizens at large. Sorry to contradict President Trump, his acolytes and talk-radio sages, but there’s no real threat there. Granted, “less likely” isn’t zero. You can find bad apples in any barrel. Finding the bad ones among border crossings requires adequate staffing to do the job. A wall doesn’t help that.
Asylum seekers: The number of refugees seeking asylum at our southern border is up in recent years. The reasons why are beyond our control, at least in any direct way. And these people actually have a legal right to cross the border and ask an official for asylum. There’s no question about this aspect of federal law, despite the political subterfuge.
This legal right was illegally denied by the Trump administration by shamelessly “criminalizing” any crossing not at a U.S. port of entry, then claiming “criminality” as an excuse not to hear asylum cases and to separate out any children. But our law is settled: It does not care where the asylum seeker crossed. Asylum cases must still be formally addressed.
Trump administration officials have by now admitted they intended to use the threat of separating children from parents as a deterrent to other asylum seekers wanting sanctuary from Central American violence and economic oppression. This threat by the Trump White House isn’t just immoral, it’s evil.
It’s also a fact we have too few immigration judges to hear these asylum requests. The backlog is unconscionably high and getting worse with the shutdown forced over wall funding. Our holding facilities were designed to handle men, not women and children. This plus the backlog lead to cages and tent cities. And some border wall from sea to shining sea fixes none of this. Why not repair the asylum process and bolster staffing to do what’s right? That would be far cheaper than any wall and it frees up many of our agents to chase cross-border smugglers instead.
Guest workers: This is a very old problem, the result of seven decades of neglect by Congress. The quota limit of 120,000 per year for legal workers is too restrictive to deal with the needs of U.S. commerce. This is primarily where our illegal immigrant population of some 11 million comes from. After all, the jobs are here and the workers who will or can do them are often from down there. They have to come just to eat, legal or illegal. And the guest worker visa itself is no path to citizenship, though it need not preclude the legal holder from seeking such.
Our border agents, tied up trying to stop so many illegal guest workers, cannot also deal effectively with cross-border smugglers. And once again, an endless border wall fixes little of this because, as a scientist, I assure you any wall can be easily defeated, especially in this age of technology and resourcefulness. Why not then adjust guest-worker visa quotas to realistic levels and increase staff to efficiently track them? This is something obviously not being done now. This solution would free a great many border agents to deal with drug and human trafficking.
Smugglers: Government data show that between 80 and 90 percent of illicit drugs such as heroin, cocaine and fentanyl were seized by U.S. authorities at legal ports of entry along the southern border. Testimony in this month’s trial of drug trafficker Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, AKA “El Chapo,” confirms drugs come through border stations or by sea or air. These aren’t impacted by an expensive border wall in desolate rural stretches.
A big, beautiful wall: This 2016 Trump campaign promise to wall off the entire southern border is great as a sound bite but won’t fix real problems. Such a wall is ineffective because defeating a wall is so utterly easy: ladders, ropes, gloves, shovels, bolt-cutters and saws, collectively or separately, are cheaper than fences or walls of any type. And border walls are ineffective against the majority of the smuggling because these typically come across ports of entry. Walls or barriers serve us best in key urban settings.
Finally, according to government statistics, there are no waves of terrorists invading our southern border. A small handful have been apprehended at the northern border, but most were nabbed in airports.
The government shutdown over all this is merely a way to hold hostage federal employees, the U.S. economy and public safety to fulfill a campaign promise in highly dramatic fashion. Democrats, who took power of the House only a few weeks ago, and in the middle of the shutdown, cannot afford to give the president his ransom. Bitter irony for those who think federal employees matter little to us and are just part of the swamp: Border patrol agents, Transportation Security Administration agents and the U.S. Coast Guard, the real front-line folks in U.S. border security, are now going without pay — collateral damage in the president’s absurd power play.