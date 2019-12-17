The entire impeachment drama playing out in the U.S. House of Representatives and coming to a head this week is a first-class fiasco based on false or, worse, fabricated lies. Let’s remember this all began with the made-up Steele Dossier funded by Hillary Clinton and provided to Democrats and the news media. It brimmed with outlandish lies about President Trump, then just citizen Trump seeking the presidency.
It has been determined that this dossier was the document employed to secure wiretaps, approved by the FISA court, on Trump. With only this in their possession, Democrats and bureaucratic elements of the federal government began spying on the Trump campaign. Despite their best efforts, they still failed to prove Russian collusion involving Trump in the 2016 election. Democrat impeachment supporters seeking to frame President Trump came up empty-handed. And when special counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited testimony before Congress fell flat, Democrats lost their Russian collusion case with the American people.
No worries, it would seem. After Democrats’ plans fell apart, they refocused on a July 25 phone call made by President Trump to President Zelensky of Ukraine. Democrats heard through the whistleblower grapevine that Trump had applied pressure to Ukraine’s president by asking him to investigate corruption taking place in the Ukraine with regard to Hunter Biden’s seat on a Ukrainian energy company’s board of directors.
Democrats were certain they could use this phone call to convince the American people that Trump was serving his personal interests by asking a favor of President Zelensky. As you may recall, Trump asked Zelensky if he could look into corruption taking place with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, and Hunter Biden, former vice president Joe Biden’s son.
There had been previous investigations involving Ukraine’s misuse of funds and dirty dealings, but the investigations were miraculously called off. Complicating this scenario was then-Vice President Joe Biden’s bold yet abusive vow threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukrainian officials till a key prosecutor in Ukraine was fired. History shows the prosecutor was fired based on Joe Biden’s very own quid pro quo.
Democrat congressmen, knowing Biden was key to winning in 2020, went into overdrive to protect their Democrat presidential hopeful when President Trump wanted to know the truth. They could see how this matter could go badly. Without any real evidence, they put all their eggs in one basket and went with the story that Trump withheld military funds and a high-profile meeting with the Ukrainian president in exchange for an investigation into Hunter Biden and Barisma.
For weeks now, Democrats have been barking up the same tree with no results. They continue repeating the phrase, “the evidence shows...” But what evidence? And what does it show?
Fortunately, President Trump has released a transcript of the call in question, demonstrating in its very transparency how little he fears in his decision. I read it, as did millions of Americans. Nowhere in the conversation did I sense wrongdoing or personal gain. There was no abuse of power. Nor do I see any obstruction of Congress.
Allow me to explain in simple terms what President Trump did do: As leader of the United States and a successful business owner, the president reviews all deals. He determines if the United States’ interests are being served. If they are, then he moves ahead. If they are not, then he puts on the brakes.
Ukraine has long been notorious for corruption. Trump, having campaigned on “draining the swamp,” did what comes naturally: He asked for help to end corruption. Now, to ask a foreign government to investigate corruption prior to giving said government millions or billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars is not wrong. To give money to a known corrupt country, without asking questions or demonstrating scrutiny, is irresponsible.
You see, Congress isn’t really concerned with whether President Trump did what was best for Americans. All they care about is ensuring he does not win reelection. Congressional Democrats can feel the heat being applied to their schemes and corruption. They can see the noose tighten around their global payola tactics and bribery. They’re the ones guilty of wrongdoing, yet they accuse our president.
They know the Deep State is losing power and being exposed. They know the American people are awakening to their lies. Democrats are circling their wagons, the only way they know how. They’re hoping Americans will be stupid enough one more time. But make no mistake: The drain-plug is pulled and the swamp is emptying. Those struggling hardest to hold on are the ones who have the most to lose.
My opinion: The American people will not support impeachment, especially one based on lies, innuendo and fabrications. Democrats can bring a thousand so-called political experts and professors and none can produce any evidence of high crimes. This impeachment process has been a clear example of congressional overreach and abuse of congressional power, not presidential abuse of power.
