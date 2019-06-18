With temperatures rising not only in Washington, D.C., and Tehran but also across the Middle East and Europe over last week’s attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. policymakers find themselves in an awkward situation at least partially of their making. The Trump administration lacks useful options aside from those that would require them to roll back the foolhardy initiatives they’ve pursued the past two years.
And given that this would require someone losing face — disdained in Iran as well as in America — one is left to consider unpleasant alternatives, including sending more U.S. military personnel into the region, even if only in a strictly defensive posture.
Independent of context, the drumbeat to war might seem logical after attacks on two shipping tankers in the Gulf of Oman. But context matters. When I wrote my book, “Volatile State: Iran in the Nuclear Age,” I never foresaw the Trump administration’s precipitous decision 13 months ago to tear up a 2015 treaty that severely limited Iran’s nuclear capabilities and even encouraged its involvement in the global marketplace. This pact was negotiated, after all, by the United States and several of our European allies as well as Russia and China.
For whatever motive, President Trump abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, slapped suffocating economic sanctions on Iran and let his policymakers even rattle sabers of war. This placed our European allies in a bind, given they and Iran had been abiding by terms of the treaty. What’s more, Trump’s actions now made it possible for anti-Western forces in Iran to tell the people: “See? We told you the United States doesn’t keep its word!”
In pursuing this dubious course of action, Trump has undercut pro-Western and moderate political forces in Iran. And his strategy plays into the hands of Saudi Arabia, Iran’s chief rival for dominance in the Mideast. Ironically, Saudi Arabia’s own ill-advised war with neighboring Yemen has caused international outrage, even among Trump’s fellow Republicans. And now even the royal family is backing off talk of the United States attacking Iran, given the likelihood of hostilities spilling over into the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman and impacting further tanker traffic.
Final wrinkle: Trump lacks credibility with our European allies, given comments bordering on contempt for defensive institutions such as NATO. And now Iran is threatening to exceed the limits to uranium enrichment to which it agreed in the dashed 2015 nuclear deal.
Is there any way out of this unnecessary imbroglio? Sure. Pressing for a new agreement with Iran to again contain its nuclear ambitions and encourage civil behavior. But that might take some doing: Hardliners such as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guards have proven Trump’s America is untrustworthy. And while there’s no doubting Iran’s bellicosity over four decades, including its backing of militant groups in the region, one must nonetheless question the wisdom of President Trump’s strategy regarding Iran — assuming he actually has one.