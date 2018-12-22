With uproar consuming the White House and Capitol Hill over everything from the departure of Defense Secretary Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis to President Trump’s decision to retreat from the Syrian battlefield to his decision to shut down part of the government over border wall funding, the surprise move by Qatar to quit OPEC next month might seem a minor flap, even though Qatar has been a member of the oil cartel since 1961. Indeed, its oil minister, Saad al-Kaabi, says the decision is not linked to the ongoing economic boycott imposed by Saudi Arabia and its allies, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.
Yet questions abound: What does this mean for OPEC’s future? Will this departure impact oil prices? Does it suggest internal turmoil within OPEC?
The announcement came on the heels of a recent decline in oil prices. Yet this drop is attributed to supply and demand; ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China; and Russia’s willingness to approve the price of oil at $60/barrel. Energy forecasters wonder whether consumers will continue to benefit from low oil prices in 2019. After all, Russia, a non-OPEC member, decided recently to join OPEC in collectively cutting production by about 1.2 million barrels, which would seem to automatically trigger a hike in prices. And Saudis last week accelerated their plan, reportedly opting to cut their own production by 322,000 barrels a day, rather than the previously announced cut of 250,000 barrels a day, for the first six months of 2019.
Should we brace for skyrocketing prices at the pump, even replays of long gasoline lines? Not necessarily.
From a political angle, Qatar saw no reason to maintain membership in OPEC, an organization where resolute enemy Saudi Arabia holds sway over other members. Given the ongoing economic blockade Saudi Arabia and its allies have imposed on Qatar, the latter’s departing OPEC is an indication of more political turmoil on the horizon for the once-influential oil cartel. I won’t be surprised if Qatar withdraws from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) sooner than one expects. As The New York Times reports, the country has “beefed up its military, pursued deeper ties with neighbors like Iran and doubled down on the maverick behavior that rankled its Arab neighbors in the first place.”
From an economic perspective, Qatar leads the world in natural liquefied gas production with about 28 percent of global output. In fact, it’s poised to produce about 110 million tons of NLG in contrast to its previous output of 77 million tons in 2017. It makes business sense for Qatar to cut ties with OPEC where its oil production is only 600,000 barrels/day — a small amount by heady OPEC standards. Qatar is smartly focusing its attention on maintaining its world dominance in natural liquefied gas production.
Bottom line: Qatar’s withdrawal from OPEC highlights its long-term strategy to diversify its resources and position itself for economic opportunities in the 21st century. Doing so will enable Qatar’s ability to withstand the Saudi economic blockade. Incidentally, Saudi Arabia has pressured Qatar to close down the Al Jazeera news network because of the critical, on-target analyses that Al Jazeera’s guests provide when it comes to Saudi Arabia’s erratic policies in the region, including the disastrous misadventure in Yemen (which the U.S. Senate, in a rare bipartisan move, finally condemned) and the murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
As I argue in my recent book, “Beneath the Veil: Fall of the House of Saud,” policies emanating from Riyadh have failed miserably. Besides dubious policies on oil and Yemen, the blockade on Qatar has destroyed any credibility left in the Saudi regime. Against all odds, Qatar is managing well. And the blockade is politically and economically weakening Saudi Arabia.
Good news for consumers, too: Despite OPEC’s promised cuts in production, gasoline prices won’t fluctuate much. OPEC’s action may even calm the markets after a looming oversupply of crude. As a record one-third of us set off over hill and dale for the Christmas holidays, we’re seeing some of the cheapest gasoline prices all year.