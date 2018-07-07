It’s déjà vu all over again. Within days, the world will turn its attention to Helsinki, Finland, where a summit between Russia and the United States will take place — a summit that will, in my opinion, be heavy on rhetoric, light on substance. Just as with the recent U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore, we shouldn’t expect much.
In the wake of the U.S.-North Korea summit about winding down North Korea’s nuclear program, President Trump proclaimed there was “no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.” Except now U.S. intelligence reports supported by satellite imagery reveal the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is busily producing fuel for nuclear bombs in addition to upgrading infrastructure at a nuclear research facility — all this despite North Korea’s pledge to President Trump to work toward denuclearization. Has the Trump administration’s red line been crossed?
While the Helsinki summit might seem significant because of the military/nuclear might and global importance of the two nations, expect little. This summit is yet another public relations spectacle, complete with photo opportunities of the sort we saw in Singapore.
By contrast, the famous Reagan-Gorbachev summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 1986 changed history, resulting in the curbing of both the Soviet Union and United States’ intermediate missile arsenals in Europe and the end of the Cold War in 1991 (at least in theory). The upcoming Putin-Trump summit certainly has much to discuss: ongoing upheaval in the Middle East; the hostile annexation of Crimea; the recent expelling of diplomats from Moscow and Washington in response to a nerve-agent attack against a former Kremlin spy in the United Kingdom (ostensibly still an ally); and Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. By all logic, these issues should dominate the agenda.
However, post-summit statements will be polished and clips from the meeting will amaze and even impress some. Previously bull-headed John Bolton, now accommodating national security adviser, will be all smiles and praise President Putin — something many of us thought we’d never see.
Some Republican lawmakers such as Trump ally Lindsey Graham worry about an image of American weakness in the Helsinki summit aftermath, especially after Graham himself suggested President Obama would fail to confront Putin over such crimes as invading Crimea back in 2015. Last Sunday, Sen. Graham told “Meet the Press”: “It’s not Obama’s fault Crimea was taken by Russia. It’s Russia’s fault. It’s up to President Trump that we don’t give Russia and Iran Syria.”
And Republican Sen. Bob Corker tweeted: “As we look forward to the upcoming Helsinki summit, the U.S. must stand firmly with our NATO allies and affirm our transatlantic partnership. Doing otherwise strengthens Putin and undermines democratic values.”
My conversations in Europe with eastern Europeans highlight serious concerns about Russia’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy. Scandinavian countries are anxious about Russia’s placing naval assets in the Arctic. Russia has long sought economic and military dominance in its northern stretches — a region that holds as much as $35 trillion worth of untapped oil and natural gas. Even China — a nation with no territorial claim to the Arctic — has begun funding Arctic development projects.
Yet President Trump is unlikely to confront Putin in such critical matters of national security. Many U.S. allies express concern over recent statements such as: “Russia was treated unfairly when it annexed Crimea”; “Russia should be allowed to rejoin G7”; and “Putin’s alleged assassinations of journalists and political enemies should be placed in their proper historical context.”
And, as another inconvenient reminder, President Trump still resists conclusions reached by U.S. intelligence that Russia sought to manipulate and undermine the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Mr. Trump believes if he and Putin meet and talk, Trump can handily end the Syrian crisis over dinner.
The summit takes place around two other key events: the NATO summit and Trump’s apparent visit to the United Kingdom. We should not be surprised when Trump bungles protocols and further shatters once-cherished alliances on the international stage. Sadly, that’s just what the world expects from the United States anymore.