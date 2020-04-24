Think we’re living through stressful, divided times? A historical marker in downtown Waco identifies the scene of a shooting 123 years ago over a controversial column in the Waco newspaper. The judge who pulled the trigger, by the way, was re-elected three years later.
Today’s Trib, by contrast, goes to great lengths to be a last refuge for civil discourse, and to this day remains a sort of town square for the earnest exchange of views on its opinion page. For us that’s often meant our critiques and attempted satires of the commander in chief and others in national leadership, which in turn have invited letter-to-the-editor rebuttals: “swill,” “supposedly funny trash” and “bird-cage lining” from a conspiratorial and “Deep State Duo.” And so the back-and-forth has played out for the past few years, back and forth. Until now, but more on that in a bit.
Here at home we maintain a strong preference for city councils, school boards and other community-focused institutions that resolve problems in a healthy, non-partisan manner, reaching across ideologies as needed for workable solutions. But when looking toward Washington (and often, Austin), we remain profoundly disturbed at the coordinated attacks on small-d democracy, journalism, science, basic common sense and, as the full weight of the pandemic is just now registering with us all, finding new ways to discuss (satirical or otherwise) what can only be described as a breathtaking failure of accountability. This is not especially appealing to either of us.
This is particularly true at a time when more immediate (and local) dangers confront us, such as the death of the community newspaper. As the British Guardian recently headlined, “US newspapers face ‘extinction-level’ crisis as COVID-19 hits hard.” If you subscribe to the Trib’s ink-and-paper edition, you see it every day: negative economic growth means less advertising, meaning there’s no one to pay the cost of getting you the news. It’s no wonder the Trib’s new ownership (Lee Enterprises) has imposed furloughs and pay cuts for department heads. As you may know, reporters in a town this size (print, broadcast and even online) already are paid barely enough to survive.
Waco needs the Waco Tribune-Herald. Sure, half the readers think it’s too liberal (though the opinion page editor, editor and publisher are either Republicans or independents). Yet others think it too conservative. That’s the nature of the beast; in journalism, if you’re not offending 50 percent of the audience, you’re probably doing it wrong. Then there are those who are actually perturbed to find the opinion page full of opinions. So it is with modern media.
Losing its local newspaper would be an enormous loss to the community, from which it would not soon recover — equivalent to losing its airport or a representative in Congress. We want no part of causing such a loss, even indirectly. Whether readers who unsubscribe due to frustration over our opinions, or advertisers who hesitate to spend money on an outlet they deem to be insufficiently supportive of the current president, we will not risk making things worse in an already challenging time. We are therefore, in the parlance of politics, suspending our column for six months, or until such a time as it’s seen as helpful to the overall enterprise of the newspaper, if not the community.
If you’d like to see our columns again in the future, let the newspaper know via letters@wacotrib.com. If you are glad to be rid of us, use the same address (though you’ll be having to admit you read this far down in our column by doing so.) Feel free to copy us at ContranymTimes@gmail.com either way. We will still be writing columns about one every other week but instead only posting them at ContranymTimes.com, via @ContranymTimes on Twitter and via the Contranym Times Facebook page (or let us know via email you want them sent to you).
If there’s a hero for us in all of this, it’s Opinion Editor Bill Whitaker. Yes, the one who is about to retire, as he has been for three to five years now. Though a Republican to our right, he has taken the grief for our columns for years now while we two continue to receive directly the positive portion of feedback. He is a journalist’s journalist — likely to be found on any given day [isolation orders permitting] attending a candidate forum, a school board meeting or discussing political events at Panera Bread with such an uproarious laughter about the state of politics that it has generated at least one formal complaint to the paper’s management.
He’s the sort of journalist you’d expect to encounter on a TV show or in a movie about journalists, yet we’ve got him here in Waco. The nicest way we’ve found to show our appreciation is our (hopefully) temporary suspension of contributions.
In closing, support your local paper, just as you are with other local businesses. If the Trib goes away, it may not come back. That would mean losing the Bill Whitakers, the Tommy Witherspoons, the Kristin Hoppas, the Carl Hoovers, the Roy Aydelottes, the J.B. Smiths and all the others who tirelessly put out a quality product every day for far less pay than they’re worth. Feel free to love or loathe “the Davids,” but please don’t let Waco lose this newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.