My phone hasn’t stopped ringing in recent days. It seems the mansion I own in the Palisades Riviera with former University of Oklahoma and Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin has been taken off the market once again and Realtors are calling non-stop trying to secure the listing.
Just as a small disclaimer, I must tell you that Blake may be completely unaware I’m his partner in the ownership of this glamorous home off Amalfi Drive, located in an exclusive section of Pacific Palisades. In fact, I’m quite sure of it since we have never met.
But somehow, my phone numbers, both landline and cell, are the main contact numbers that appear on the real estate listing of his house. As my annoyance at these calls grows more profoundly with each passing day, I’m quickly becoming more interested in what my stake is in this $11 million property.
Perhaps Blake knows that I own only a small bungalow near the Palisades Village and he feels it’s time for a major upgrade to my lifestyle. I’ve heard that he’s really a nice guy. Perhaps because we grew up in adjacent states — he in Oklahoma, I in Texas — he’s just simply looking out for another fellow Southwesterner.
Since my new pal Blake was traded from the Clippers to the Detroit Pistons last year, he obviously is no longer in need of a home this size. I read recently where he purchased a more modest home (3,000 square-feet modest) in Manhattan Beach, which will likely offer him a place to stay when he wants to escape the Detroit winters — or Detroit in general.
I’m proud to say our home was recently featured in Architectural Digest (under “Celebrity Homes”). Yet I confess I’m quite annoyed none of my friends noticed the impressive layout we received in this respected publication. Maybe they’re unwilling to acknowledge my newfound fortune.
I decided the other day that when I finally connect with my business partner Blake, I’ll offer to split the profits with him, but I just found out that it’s not just my phone numbers that are listed — Blake’s house is also under my name. The agent said, “Are you Robert Vickrey?” After I confirmed I was indeed, she said, “Looks like you own some mighty prime property there in the Palisades. Congratulations, Robert!”
Armed with this new information, I may stop referring to the property as our house and begin attempting in earnest to sell my chateau in the Riviera.
So if you’re interested in my colonial-style, 9,572-square-foot home featuring six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms spread over three floors, give me a call. I’ve dropped the price from the original listing of $12 million to $10,995,000. That’s the kind of guy I am. I’m quite sure you’ve got my number because, well, everyone else in Los Angeles seems to have it.
Would you please excuse me for a minute? I need to take this call. “Hi there, this is Robert. Are you calling about my property on Pavia Place in the Palisades that was once owned by LA Clippers star Blake Griffin?
“You’ll be pleased to know the spacious home offers a number of fine amenities such as a subterranean level that is perfectly suited for entertaining, including a game room and separate home theater....”