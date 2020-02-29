A few weeks ago, I was sitting at Barnett’s Pub in Waco waiting for a colleague to arrive to discuss a joint book project. My colleague was late, so I pulled out my laptop to check email. Two men were sitting near me engaged in a lively conversation so I couldn’t avoid overhearing them. It quickly became apparent that one of them was a candidate for Congress and the other was the candidate’s coach. I didn’t recognize the candidate, so I searched the e-version of the Waco Tribune-Herald’s section: “Interviews with the Candidates.” I was right; the gentleman was one of 11 Republicans running for Bill Flores’ seat.
For the next 30 minutes, I observed the two in a role play in which the coach asked questions (often tough questions) and the candidate responded as if he were in an interview or on the debate stage. They covered many subjects from health care to Social Security to immigration . At times, the coach was kind of tough on the candidate. “Stop, stop,” he would say, “you can’t say that. Start over.” Periodically, they would pause and just talk. During one recess, Trump’s latest Twitter invective was mentioned. “Did you see that?” one asked. The other chuckled and rolled his eyes. Then the candidate said, “He’s the perfect president for our time.”
That spontaneous and apparently honest response by the candidate has haunted me ever since. As the Texas primary approaches, culmination Tuesday, I have wondered if the other 10 Republican candidates running for Congress in Texas District 17 would also say with the same conviction: “He’s the perfect president for our time”?
Since his Feb. 6 acquittal by the Senate, this “perfect” president:
- Retaliated against federal employees (Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland) who testified under oath before Congress that this “perfect” president illegally withheld aid to Ukraine to receive a political favor. (Vindman’s brother, who had no role whatsoever in the impeachment hearings, was also dismissed.)
- Tried to interfere in the criminal sentencing of his longtime fixer, Roger Stone, convicted last year of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and intimidating a witness. After federal prosecutors sought a stiff sentence within the sentencing guidelines’ range, the president in effect demanded that Stone receive a lighter sentence — which Attorney General William Barr then requested.
- Attacked the federal prosecutors, federal judge and the jury forewoman, following the sentencing of Stone to prison.
- Granted clemency to convicted felons ex-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich (extorting a children’s hospital and trying to sell a Senate seat), junk-bond trader Michael Milken (convicted of multiple counts of tax and securities fraud) and the former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik (tax fraud and lying to the government).
- Fired acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire after a subordinate briefed Congress that Russia was again attempting to interfere in the U.S. election in order to help reelect Trump. Maguire has been replaced by Richard Grenell, a vocal ally of the president but with no experience in the field of intelligence.
This is the second time in the last 50 years that a president is abusing his office and testing America’s fundamental constitutional framework. The nation survived the test posed by Nixon, but the legislation put in place after Watergate does not appear to be adequate. Like autocrats the world over, President Trump has now weaponized the law to help himself and his friends and to hurt his enemies. Yet, without his Republican enablers Trump would be incapable of doing what he is doing.
Jewish philosopher and Reform Rabbi Emil Fackenheim (1916-2004) writes that what was “unprecedented” about the Holocaust was that “ordinary and even respectable citizens, committed . . . crimes on a scale previously unimaginable, only to become, in the Holocaust’s aftermath, ordinary and respectable once more — without showing signs of any moral anguish.” While the atrocities of the Holocaust are not happening in America, there are parallels to the point I wish to make: Almost all Republicans in elected office and running for office appear to be on the hook for enabling Trump with his corruption of the office and dismantling of the rule of law. His enablers are saying he is “perfect for our time.” And some seem to even believe this in their hearts.
For Hitler’s intentions to be carried out, thousands and thousands of ordinary citizens — mainly Lutherans and Catholics — had to participate in banal evil. Doctors, dentists, nurses, bankers, accountants, policemen, engineers, journalists, architects, filmmakers, chaplains, academics, carpenters, plumbers, train conductors and soldiers had roles to play in the systematic and organized effort to enact “the final solution.” Hitler could not have done it alone. It took everyone playing his or her part perfectly.
Among the Republicans running for Congressional District 17 there are a former chief operations manager of an ophthalmologist, a real estate broker, a Marine veteran, a financial adviser, a university professor, an engineer, a health and environmental adviser, and a homebuilder — all respectable careers that contribute mightily to Central Texas. Most of the candidates dutifully identify themselves as Christians. Except for Pete Sessions, most have lived for years or decades in Central Texas. Many are engaged in civic activities that matter greatly.
So far, there is only one Mitt Romney — one with the moral courage to say: No! Not only is this president not perfect but he has abused his power and should be removed from office. Perhaps other Republican officials will join Sen. Romney. Perhaps one of the Republican candidates running to represent Congressional District 17 will stand up and be counted. Such a person would command my respect.
