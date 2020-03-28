As I write this on March 26 from my Waco home, I am looking out my window at two houses whose family members have been infected with COVID-19. Neither family knows the other has the virus. Neither family has had physical contact with the other. The infected in both homes contracted the virus while they were out of state.
Few of my neighbors are aware the virus is in our neighborhood. I just happen to know both families. It is possible, perhaps likely, that on my block other families are also infected. In fact, some of my neighbors may be infected but unaware they have COVID-19. One recent study out of Iceland reveals 50% of the infected have no symptoms at all. So all Wacoans — no matter what our zip code — understand that while this virus is largely invisible to us, it is here, perhaps even as close as next door.
During this time of state, national and international crisis when leadership at the highest levels in America is bungling, hesitating and posturing, bringing us words, not results, mayors such as Waco’s Kyle Deaver are stepping into the void, leading the way with informed and decisive action putting our safety first. The New York Times on March 24 highlighted Deaver as a superior example of leadership. Waco’s decision — led by the mayor, the city council and administrators and local health experts — to order residents to shelter in place except for essential activities will undoubtedly save lives if similar actions undertaken in other countries is any evidence. Perhaps your life or the life of a loved one.
Sheltering in place — whether you are symptomatic or asymptomatic — will slow the steep curve of infection so that our local hospitals are not overrun by those needing emergency care including oxygen and ventilation. Lives will be saved. While unprecedented action by our city necessitates the closing of many businesses and services for the immediate future — inflicting significant economic pain — the decision is right and necessary. Not only will this action save lives, it is also very likely the best way for Wacoans to get back to work as quickly as possible.
Unfortunately, that may not be as quick as we hope. The virus is not concerned about the Waco economy. The virus wants to infect you and your loved ones. And we have no other effective response against this disease at this moment so it is imperative that we shelter in place.
Yet, at this critical time when leadership is sorely needed, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves inexplicably issued an executive order that overturned the shelter-in-place orders of multiple mayors of Mississippi municipalities. Reeves shockingly classified almost all businesses including gun shops, department stores and real estate offices as “essential,” even though Mississippi has the 12th highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States. This governor’s action has created confusion and division in Mississippi at a time when clarity and cohesion should rule.
Closer to home, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, former conservative talk-radio host and Texas chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, made national news on March 24 by stating on Fox News that Americans should get back to work now and that people over age 70 — those at higher risk of death if they contract COVID-19 — will “take care of ourselves.” Patrick’s misguided thinking echoes President Trump, who last week stressed that he wanted the country back to business as normal by Easter, beginning with packed churches. Trump’s sycophants at the state level, if they have their way, will cost lives — perhaps yours or your loved ones.
Some of President Trump’s misleading statements and outright lies concerning the pandemic are worth repeating:
- Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
- Feb. 27: The coronavirus will weaken “when we get into April, in the warmer weather — that has a very negative effect on that, and that type of a virus.”
- Feb. 27: The outbreak will be temporary: “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”
- Feb. 28: He blames virus fears on Democrats: “This is their new hoax.”
- March 2: Pharmaceutical companies are going “to have vaccines, I think, relatively soon.”
- March 6: “Anybody that needs a test, gets a test. We — they’re there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful.”
- March 11: Private health-insurance companies had “agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments, extend insurance coverage to these treatments and to prevent surprise medical billing.”
- March 12: “If an American is coming back or anybody is coming back, we’re testing. We have a tremendous testing setup where people coming in have to be tested.”
- March 13: Google engineers are building a website to help Americans determine whether they need testing for the coronavirus and to direct them to their nearest testing site.
- March 17: “I’ve always known this is a real — this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic . . . I’ve always viewed it as very serious.”
- March 19: “Normally the FDA would take a long time to approve something like [the antimalarial drug chloroquine to treat COVID-19], and it’s — it was approved very, very quickly and it’s now approved by prescription.”
- March 21: Automobile companies that have volunteered to manufacture medical equipment, such as ventilators, are “making them right now.”
- March 23: If the economic shutdown continues, deaths by suicide “definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about” for COVID-19 deaths.
- March 24: The United States has outpaced South Korea’s COVID-19 testing: “We’re going up proportionally very rapidly.”
- March 24: Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York passed on an opportunity to purchase 16,000 ventilators at a low cost in 2015.
- March 24: Trump also repeated a claim from the Gateway Pundit article that Cuomo’s office established “death panels” and “lotteries” as part of the state’s pandemic response.
Absolutely none of these statements by Trump is accurate. Through lies and inaction, Trump has cost his countrymen valuable time. Conservative columnist David Brooks summed up his disgust with the president’s leadership on March 15: “I feel a deep sense of anger that our government has responded so badly. Frankly, this is what happens when you elect a sociopath as president, who doesn’t care, who’s treated this whole thing for the past month as if it’s about him.”
While six Republican governors (Idaho, Indiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, West Virginia, Vermont) have to their credit prioritized public safety and ordered statewide shelter-in-place orders, other governors are gambling the lives of their constituents if they’re listening to Trump’s pronouncements. Worse, they hope Trump will award limited national resources (e.g., ventilators, hospital beds, personal protective requirement) to their states instead of states such as New York, California and Washington with Democratic governors who have been critical of Trump for his handling of the crisis.
Mayor Deaver expresses regret that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not issued a shelter-in-place order for all of Texas. After all, Waco sits in the middle of the great state and hundreds of thousands of motorists pass through the city on Interstate 35 each day. Nonetheless, the governor has apparently given a stay-at-home order serious consideration. Perhaps this will occur soon. We should be thankful Abbott is not considering overriding local edicts to shelter in place as his lieutenant governor apparently wishes.
As patriotic Wacoans do their duty by staying at home, practicing social distancing and, yes, sacrificing economically for the good of their neighbors, we collectively demonstrate something critical in this crisis: We’re all in this together. Stay resolute, Waco!
