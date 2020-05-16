Confucius said that what separates humans from the other animals is our capacity for ritual. While the merry, merry month of May in America is the time for graduation rituals and other formal and informal celebratory notes on the school calendar, this year is different. Commencements have been cancelled or modified significantly. The Ferrell Center and Waco Hall on the Baylor University campus where university and high school seniors march in with cap and gown to receive their diplomas will be empty. It appears some high school stadiums may be used for abbreviated ceremonies with restricted access for limited guests.
Yet local educators — from elementary campuses to graduate schools — are trying in meaningful ways to honor their graduates for their significant academic achievements. At my home department at Baylor University, we honored our religion graduates with well wishes and congratulatory remarks in an emailed videotape by the faculty. Dr. Bill Bellinger, professor and department chair, pronounced: “Religion graduates, Class of 2020, you have had an unprecedented end to your time at Baylor — it’s been quite a ride — and you have had an unprecedented impact on the community at Baylor in the Religion Department and at the university. We congratulate you for that and for your graduation from Baylor. We trust now that you will go forward and make a remarkable contribution to our world.”
Some religion faculty wore their academic regalia as they videoed their messages. Associate Professor Natalie Carnes, recording from the floor of her youngest daughter’s bedroom, said, “You deserve a ceremony but in the absence of that we send our prayers and best wishes. I know you as a group to be incredibly resilient and creative and I look forward to hearing about all the things you do post-graduation.” Associate Professor Paul Martens quoted Christian theologian Soren Kierkegaard who said that in times of distress people will simply move faster on the trajectory that they are already on. Martens went on to express confidence that our graduates’ trajectory would match the challenge they’ll face in a world that is irrevocably changed.
Some departments at Baylor University provided graduates with individual cards with quotations from literature; posted their graduates’ photos on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram; held virtual awards ceremonies or virtual gatherings with invited alumni.
Empty spaces
As educators across our city attempt to provide some form of ceremony to mark these key life moments for our students, there’s a sense of sadness because we are unable to offer the symbolism of time-honored rituals with appropriate regalia. We can’t even offer a hug or handshake to the students we have taught and mentored. Yet we understand and are grateful for the wisdom that Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, professional health-care experts, campus principals, school board members and college presidents have shown in adhering to and enforcing social-distancing measures in Waco. No doubt these measures have been successful in saving the lives of our neighbors and in preventing the disasters we witness in communities in Trousdale, Tennessee; Dakota, Nebraska; and Lincoln, Arkansas where despite the efforts of local mayors, state governors mandated businesses remain open, public safety be damned.
As of May 14, 1 in 7 members of the population of Trousdale are infected; 1 in 14 are infected in Dakota; and 1 in 15 in Lincoln. If 1 in 15 Wacoans were infected, our number would be at 20,700 instead of 96 (as of May 14) and 97 (as of Saturday). Action by these Republican governors ironically runs counter to Republican-stamped federal guidance (disjointed as that has been since Trump seems to wink at and applaud these Republican governors). In Waco the COVID-19 curve has flattened and is going down. In fact, McLennan County is in better shape than almost any other county in Texas. (In some communities in America the first wave has not yet peaked.) With continued vigilance locally, we can pray that we don’t get a second surge anytime soon, though a second surge is likely according to infectious disease experts. With the United States leading the world in confirmed cases, we are perhaps best positioned, unfortunately, to see a strong second surge, especially if an incoherent federal response continues.
In an editorial on May 9, the Waco Tribune-Herald criticized Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for “selling out the authority of his office” by bowing to Republican-led pressure and not supporting city government efforts to enforce what he himself had ordered. When North Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther defied orders that she stop operations during a viral pandemic she was jailed. The editors wrote: “Luther in jail became a rallying point for right-wing fanatics and their sprawling media enablers.” The Texas Supreme Court then “caved to the mob and invalidated the district judge’s contempt order.” Abbott responded by signing an executive order that “in the state of Texas, no one can be put behind bars because they’re not following an executive order.” The editors ended the piece by saying, “Chalk it up to a nation gone mad where judges find themselves neutered for enforcing the law, governors undermine their own authority in the name of political expediency and a president looks on approvingly.”
Are the trajectories that our graduates are on, formed in part by their educators, up to the task as they move into the next stage of their wonderful lives during a debilitating worldwide crisis? Let’s hope so because this generation will need to help clean up the madness ignited by our current leaders.
Well-worn wisdom
While many graduates will not don the mortarboard as they conclude this phase of their academic careers, it’s nonetheless helpful to consider its origins and meaning as our former charges resolve to do better than previous generations. This square hat used in ceremony and embraced in European universities in the 16th and 17th centuries resembles birettas worn by Roman Catholic clergy. The mortarboard also resembles the headgear of stylized images of Confucius who became the patron saint of the European enlightenment. The mortarboard, thus, nods to Chinese wisdom (ironically birthplace of the current pandemic). Perhaps these words from Confucius will challenge and invigorate our graduates as they continue the trajectory they have charted:
- A noble person is distressed by his own lack of capacity, he is not distressed at the failure of others to recognize his merits.
- The demands that a noble person makes are upon herself; those that a small person makes are upon others.
- The noble person calls attention to the good points in others; he does not call attention to their defects. The small person does just the reverse of this.
- A noble person takes as much trouble to discover what is right as lesser people take to discover what will pay.
- A noble person covets the reputation of being slow in word but prompt in deed.
- A noble person does not preach what he practices till she has practiced what she preaches.
My take is that this generation is on the right trajectory. Let’s hope so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.