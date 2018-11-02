At the Baylor Homecoming two years ago, the 1976 Track and Field Team — of which I was a member as a pole vaulter — was recognized at halftime of the football game for winning the SWC Indoor Conference Track and Field Championship 40 years earlier. Most members of that team were in attendance for the weekend’s festivities which in addition to the football game included a dinner and the homecoming parade.
It was truly wonderful to swap stories from those Baylor years and to learn what had happened to teammates since we left Baylor. I had not seen many of those guys since the late 1970s. Sadly, three teammates — Mark Collins (quarter miler), James Jordan (quarter miler) and Bill Wimberly (high jumper) — had passed away. Reunions of this sort happen every year at homecoming and inevitably bring back many memories for alumni of formative years at their beloved alma mater. They can also be occasions to reflect on what was then and what is now.
Looking back during that homecoming experience, I came to realize that the track team under Coach Clyde Hart was one of the most diverse groups of students on the campus at that time. During the 1970s, the minority population at Baylor University was small; the campus had only been integrated in 1963. In fact, there was a widespread assumption (not always accurate) during the 1970s that if a student was black that he must be an athlete since they had strong representation on the football, men’s basketball and men’s track teams. (There were even fewer African-American women on campus.)
Yet my teammates on the track team during my four years included Anglos, Latinos and African Americans from all over Texas. Not only were we an ethnically diverse squad but we were geographically diverse as well with teammates from out of state at a time when the great majority of Baylor students were Texans. One of my best friends on the team — Tom Harrison (cross-country) — was from Florida. I had never had a good friend from out of state before then. New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, California, South Dakota, Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin were represented on the team. Yes — it’s true — we had Yankees on the team! And Coach Hart recruited internationally; during my years student-athletes arrived from Norway, Bahamas and Bermuda.
Then, as Title IX began to be enforced for all aspects of educational life (including athletics), female athletes began to work out and compete in the NCAA under Coach Hart while I was on the team. The first female athlete to receive a full scholarship at Baylor, Suzie Snider Eppers — known for her basketball prowess — was also an all-American shot and discus thrower. As female athletes began to appear at our track workouts, I remember hearing one of my male teammates say, “If I were a girl, I wouldn’t be out here sweating, I’d just sit around and look cool.” Times were about to change and, thank goodness, they did.
So, unlike many students who attended Baylor during the 1970s, I experienced ethnic, geographical and gender diversity on a daily basis — in the dorm and at the track. While I’m grateful for the many lessons learned through intercollegiate athletics, the experience of living with and learning from people of different backgrounds was one of the most valuable experiences of my undergraduate years at Baylor.
Unfortunately, this was not the case for most Baylor students during those years and earlier. Having grown up in a conservative setting where male and female roles were static and in a segregated school system in Texas where I knew very few people of color, the experience on the track team was transformational for me and, I think, for my teammates. My athletic experience combined with the undergraduate classes where I learned liberal education skills such as critical thinking allowed me to see the world in a very different way than I had in high school.
I began to question things that I thought were true — even things that I thought were self-evidently true. In part, this new outlook was gained because my diverse teammates were family. We were brothers (and later sisters). A Latino teammate, Carlos Cribbs (intermediate hurdler), gave me a nickname — “BooBoo” — that stuck with me those four years and beyond. An African-American teammate, Michael Carter (quarter miler), served as a mentor and “big brother” to me. And an African-American teammate, Arthur Nious (half miler), befriended me as a lonely freshman on my first day on campus by walking with me (in our green and gold freshman beanie hats) to Waco Hall for orientation. Dare I say that when you are loved by those who are different from you, everything changes. Lessons are learned.
Today, Baylor University is a very different place from several decades ago. The diversity of our student body has made us a much more creative and vibrant campus: 37 percent of the 2018 entering freshman class is ethnic minority, 39 percent are from out of state and nearly 5 percent are international students representing 30 countries. These are exciting and dynamic changes that have made us a better place. We look like America.
In teaching in the Department of Religion now for more than 30 years, I’ve noticed — as Baylor’s ethnic, international and geographical diversity has increased — that my classroom has become more interesting and, indeed, more educational. When I teach world religions, the class is qualitatively better when I have students enrolled from various religious traditions. If, when we are studying Buddhism, a Buddhist student presents on her meditative practice at a Zen Center in Dallas, her presentation brings that practice into immediate and relatable focus. When my Muslim student talks about her practice of Ramadan, students from the Christian tradition, for example, can see how that celebration is both similar to and different from their practice of Lent. A Christian student from India who relates what it is like to grow up in predominantly Hindu culture may offer challenges to American Christians where Christianity is the majority religion. A student with no religious commitments often offers perspectives that others have not considered.
When classmates respect and, dare I say, love one another, everything changes. Love allows for the possibility of genuine conversation with the other. Without love, the space where listening can occur is diminished or even absent. With it, lessons are irrevocably learned. Lives are transformed.
As thousands of Baylor alumni return to Waco and to Baylor this weekend to reflect on what was and what is, many will see a Baylor that is different from when they were here. Of course, the physical campus has grown significantly over the years. But perhaps the real difference is in a student body that is now ethnically, religiously and geographically diverse. These Baylor Bears — who come from many backgrounds — are advancing that good, old Baylor line. That line now looks like the America that we have become and are becoming. And we are a better Waco, a better Texas, a better America and a better world because of them. Sic’em Bears!