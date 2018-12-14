Voter turnout for the 2018 midterm elections across the nation was the highest for a midterm in more than 50 years. Eligible voter turnout in McLennan County was 54.22 percent compared to 35.11 percent in the 2014 midterms. That’s a significant improvement but still means about half of eligible voters in our county did not vote. And Texas consistently ranks among the lowest in the nation in voter turnout. How come? Multiple reasons likely exist but I want to focus on one.
On Nov. 6, I served as an Election Day poll watcher for a McLennan County precinct, my first time to assume this role. A poll watcher is “a person appointed to observe the conduct of an election on behalf of: a candidate, a political party or the proponents or opponents of a measure” (Secretary of State, Elections Division). I was there on behalf of the McLennan County Democratic Party. When I arrived at the polling station at Waco’s First Assembly of God at 6:45 in the morning, I presented my certificate of appointment to the election judge who promptly swore me in. Among other things, I swore I would not talk to voters who entered the station. The judge provided me with a seat at a table in the center of the room so I could observe all activities.
I offer two observations from my five hours as a watcher. First, the election judge and her eight trained volunteers worked extremely hard in a very busy station. From 7 a.m. till I left at noon, a line extended through the building and out the door into the parking lot. Once the voter entered and was given a code for the voting machine, he or she could usually vote within minutes. Yet not all progressed smoothly for everyone who wanted to cast a ballot. Issues of eligibility frequently arose. When this happened, the election judge focused on that person alone (for sometimes up to 15 minutes or more) in order to resolve the matter so the person could either vote or learn why he or she was ineligible. This research by the judge sometimes meant a phone call to the state or county elections office for information on the would-be voter. It was obvious the judge and her assistants wanted to help everyone cast his or her ballot in this celebrated democratic process. Volunteers did their job, so far as I could tell, without regard to the voter’s ethnicity, language, appearance, age or gender. Voters unable to leave their vehicles could request and receive accommodation so that a hand-held voting device was brought curbside.
Second, and unfortunately, not everyone who wanted to vote and who showed up to vote was able to cast a ballot. I watched approximately 700 individuals attempt to vote that morning. My estimate is about 40 (or 6 percent) of those who drove or walked to the station and waited in line were not allowed to do vote. Reasons for disqualification varied. Top disqualifiers: no photo ID, invalid photo ID, not registered to vote in McLennan County, legally registered but not in time for the current election and registered (at least according to memory) but not showing up in the computer as registered. The one disqualifier I found particularly unsettling was that of voters dropped from voting rolls because they had not voted in the last two federal elections. I watched one elderly Anglo woman in her 80s or 90s and in a wheelchair, accompanied by an attendant from her nursing home, spend an hour trying to sort out why she couldn’t vote.
“Do you realize how hard it was for me to get here this morning?” she said. She had been driven to the station along with several others by nursing home staff. She was then told by the election judge: “If you are certain you voted in the last election, I can give you a provisional ballot and then you can go to the elections office next week to prove you voted in the previous elections.”
“I’ve lived in McLennan County all my life and always voted,” the woman said.
“I’m sure that’s the case, ma’am,” the judge said. “I don’t doubt that. But you will need to go to the elections office next week to prove that’s the case.”
“But you don’t understand,” the old woman protested. “I can’t do that kind of thing easily.”
She finally left the polling station without voting.
So why does Texas make it so hard for citizens to vote? While some states are making it easier, Texas under a Republican-led state legislature has gone in the opposite direction. Oregon recently passed a law that automatically registers all legal residents of the state. Many states allow you to vote on the same day you register. And few states drop you from the roll if you didn’t vote in the last election. So my question to my state lawmakers, Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson and Sen. Brian Birdwell: Why does your party seek to make it harder for us to vote? I have heard both of you on occasion say you voted for measures (such as requiring a photo ID for which it is sometimes hard to procure qualifying materials) to protect the democratic process from those who would undermine it. Yet so far as I’m aware, you’ve offered no significant evidence about voter fraud in McLennan County or elsewhere in Texas. If you have reasonable suspicion that voter fraud is occurring in the districts you represent, perhaps you would consider becoming a poll watcher or sending one of your staffers as a poll watcher at the next election. I’ve not heard of officials at these polling stations report fraudulent activities.
During my watch I witnessed one individual turned away because he had already voted during the early voting period. I’m not sure whether this man was trying to cheat, but he was prevented from casting a second ballot and, thus, having his vote count twice. None of the recent measures passed by the Texas Legislature would have stopped him. What prevented him from voting twice was the fact he was already in the system as having cast his ballot.
Senator Birdwell, Representative Anderson: Those of us who believe in democracy and who think we should trust fellow citizens with the vote ask you to consider sponsoring legislation to make it easier for us to participate in a “government of the people, by the people and for the people.” How is it right that an elderly American woman from a nursing home is turned away from a voting center in Waco, Texas? This may have been her final attempted act as a U.S. citizen. Perhaps she was even trying to cast her vote for both of you — something I doubt her mother could have done since her mother’s generation, those women living in the last part of the 19th century and early 20th century, were not even allowed to vote.
Gentlemen, we can and should do better than a 54 percent turnout. And you can help your party do better. Let’s end barriers to voting that discriminate against the elderly and the poor. Let’s do this for Texas. Co-sponsor bills that:
- Automatically register to vote all U.S. citizens who reside in Texas.
- Allow one to vote on the same day that he or she registers.
- Allow for mail-in ballots for
- all
- Texans, not just the elderly or disabled.
- Expand early voting.
- End cancellation of one’s registration if he or she did not vote in previous elections.
While it is hard for me not to conclude some of your Republican colleagues in Austin want to make it as difficult as possible for us to vote here in Central Texas, and while you may have voted for these undemocratic barriers in the past, I have no reason to think, given your long-term service to our community and to our nation, that you do not wish to trust all citizens with the vote — including the elderly and the impoverished. I must assume you too want a participatory democracy — something we have not yet achieved in our county. Can you help us get closer to fulfilling our destiny as a state, as a nation? Democracies can fail. And disenfranchising citizens is one sure way to move in that direction.