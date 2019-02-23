The Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News have recently partnered in publishing a series of articles on sexual abuse in Southern Baptist churches. These articles reveal gross misconduct, moral indiscretions and criminality that should cause church members — especially parents of children and teenagers in Central Texas — to reflect soberly. And if you read this first sentence and are inclined to stop reading the rest of this column, you might be one who needs to read it the most.
The Texas newspapers’ investigation highlights the resistance of Southern Baptist leaders to enact reform measures to address the crimes committed by their own clergy. This led the newspapers to begin their own data bank to record the abuse. The problem, as they discovered, is not a recent one. “[S]ince 1998, roughly 380 Southern Baptist church leaders and volunteers have faced allegations of sexual misconduct,” according to the newspapers. These church workers “left behind more than 700 victims, many of them shunned by their churches, left to themselves to rebuild their lives. Some were urged to forgive their abusers or to get abortions.” Approximately 200 Southern Baptist clergy have been convicted (with about half of them receiving prison sentences), others took plea deals (with many receiving no incarceration) and some cases are still pending. This data bank can be accessed at projects.houstonchronicle.com/2019/southern-baptist-abuse/. There are 46 individuals listed in this bank from the state of Texas, three of whom were convicted in McLennan County for sexual abuse. Two of the three from our county were pastors whose cases received national attention for their notoriety.
The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) is the largest Protestant denomination in America with more than 47,000 churches and 4,500 mission churches. The website of the Waco Regional Baptist Association indicates there are more than 130 churches in our area. (Note: Not all of these Baptist churches are affiliated with the SBC.) Are those Southern Baptist churches in our area doing all they should to prevent sexual abuse or stop it when it occurs? Are all churches in our area — no matter their denominational ties — doing what they should? If you attend a church, is this on your radar screen?
Full disclosure here: I grew up Southern Baptist. I was baptized at the age of 6 at the First Baptist Church, Beaumont, by Dr. T.A. Patterson. Dr. Pat, as we called him, was the father of Paige Patterson, who would eventually become president the Southern Baptist Convention, Southeastern Theological Seminary and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Paige was a teenager when I was a member of First Baptist Church, Beaumont, and he attended a Sunday School class taught by my dad. My dad told me that he used to “chase down and corral” the red-headed Paige for his “shenanigans.” More on Paige’s misconduct later. After ordination, I served as a Southern Baptist missionary, pastor and hospital chaplain. I left the Southern Baptist Convention in 1987 when my church, Seventh and James Baptist Church, Waco, withdrew affiliation. The church vote was nearly unanimous. (I recall only two votes against the motion in that memorable church conference.) Other Baptist churches in Waco such as Calvary, Lake Shore and First joined this exodus. Many reasons exist for our withdrawal but one factor was the theological justification being espoused by Southern Baptist leaders for authoritarianism — of pastors over their congregations and of men over women. We rejected that theology.
The late Diana Garland, former dean of the School of Social Work at Baylor University, concluded after conducting a 2008 national survey on clergy sexual abuse that “in the average American congregation of 400 congregants, there are, on average, 32 persons who have experienced clergy sexual abuse in their community of faith.” This is a staggering prediction. This research would suggest, then, that it is highly likely that sexual abuse by clergy is happening this week in Waco, perhaps at your church. One of the reasons that abuse occurs, according to Garland, is the fact that many clergy are provided no oversight: “Religious leaders often answer to no one about their daily activities and are free to move about the community and to maintain an office that is isolated from observation.”
This reality is especially true among Baptist churches (where, according to polity, the only oversight of the office comes from the local congregation). There is no oversight (or even the collecting of information about indiscretions) from the Southern Baptist Convention. Couple this polity with the culture of pastoral and male authoritarianism in Southern Baptist churches. Note the Southern Baptist’s Faith and Message statement: “A wife is to submit herself graciously to the servant leadership of her husband even as the church willingly submits to the headship of Christ.” And, “While both men and women are gifted for service in the church, the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture.” At its worst, this authoritarian theology may lead women to make assumptions that male clergy are not to be questioned — that their pronouncements, their judgments, their actions are directly from God. At its worst, some reason: “Surely God would not call this man to our church unless God ordained that he lead us. If I can’t trust my pastor, I can’t trust God. And God never fails.”
Back to my dad’s teenage trouble-maker in his Sunday School class. Dr. Paige Patterson — well-known as one of the principal architects of the fundamentalist takeover of the Southern Baptist Convention — was fired in May 2018 as president of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth for covering up sexual abuse. The seminary’s executive committee released this statement at his dismissal: “[N]ew information confirmed this morning was presented regarding the handling of an allegation of sexual abuse against a student during Dr. Paige Patterson’s presidency at another institution and resulting issues connected with statements to the Board of Trustees that are inconsistent with SWBTS’s biblically informed core values.”
The other principal architect of the fundamentalist takeover of the SBC was Judge Paul Pressler of Houston. In April 2018, the Houston Chronicle reported that Pressler was accused by two men of sexual misconduct when they (as teenagers) attended Bethel Baptist Church in Houston where Pressler was their youth pastor. These affidavits were submitted as part of a lawsuit filed in 2017 by another man who claimed that he was regularly raped as a high school student by Pressler who led a Bible study that he attended. (Paige Patterson was a defendant in a 2018 suit which alleged he assisted in covering up sexual abuse by fellow Southern Baptist Paul Pressler. The claims against Patterson were dismissed as they exceeded the statute of limitations.)
Russell Moore, president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the SBC, wrote an opinion piece published in the New York Times on Feb. 15 in which he seemingly answers my question above about whether Southern Baptist churches are doing everything they should be doing. He writes that SBC “is well past its own age of accountability.” In other words, no, they have not done all they can. He continues, “[t]he vital question is what we as a religious community, faced with these sins, do next?” Moore suggests that Southern Baptist pastors’ silence over the “sexual abuse and assault allegations against [their preferred] politicians” is symptomatic of the issue of sexual abuse in their own denomination. He condemns the mindset of churches that “cover up abuse [and] justify it by acting as if they are preventing the world from seeing ‘scandal.’ If the public saw such a dark reality, they say, they might not want to hear the Gospel, the reasoning goes.” Just as some Southern Baptist leaders have remained silent over credible allegations of sexual abuse by a presidential candidate, a Supreme Court nominee, a senatorial candidate, a sitting congressman and so on, they have tended to remain silent when it comes to their own clergy. And so, like Roman Catholics, many Southern Baptists seem to have joined the ranks of the willfully ignorant. They put their heads into the sand like an ostrich thinking that the threat will go away if they don’t look at it.
According to the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News: “The SBC has rejected efforts to establish a registry to track sexual-abuse cases and prevent churches from hiring predatory pastors. In some cases, churches knew of a pastor’s past and allowed him to work anyway. In others, the SBC’s inaction might have allowed offenders to move from community to community, ruining lives as they slipped through background checks and found jobs at unsuspecting churches.” Dee Ann Miller, a longtime victims’ rights activist who studies sexual abuse by clergy, is quoted as saying about Southern Baptists: “There’s no other group that does pass the buck better.” The newspapers note that in 2007, the SBC had an opportunity to prevent the endemic abuse. “[A]t their annual meeting in San Antonio, SBC leaders considered a proposal to . . . creat[e] a database of ministers who had been credibly accused of sexual misconduct. But when the SBC met again in 2008, the committee assigned to study the proposal rejected it, saying it had no authority to compel churches to report sex offenders to the SBC.”
So they did nothing.
What can you do? What are minimal expectations you should have from your church, Southern Baptist or otherwise? The Chronicle and the Express-News suggest:
- Conduct background checks for all church employees. If your church does not do this, ask yourself why not? And then make a recommendation at your next church council meeting.
- Have clear guidelines and training for clergy and other employees of the church. “Allowing pastors or other church leaders to be alone with children can lead to opportunities for abuse. Proper boundaries may include instructing pastors and other leaders to avoid one-on-one encounters (even for counseling purposes) with members of the opposite sex, banning or limiting physical contact, especially with children and teens, and setting guidelines to limit or prohibit social media, email or cellphone communications.”
- Do not allow direct contact with underage minors by cellphone or social media. “These kinds of communications too often go unmonitored and have been used as a gateway to sexual abuse and serial criminal behavior in scores of cases nationwide.”
- Act on troubling information. “Some minor complaints can be handled by reinforcing guidelines. But police should be informed immediately if abuse or criminal behavior is suspected, including inappropriate touching, texts or exchanges of pornographic/naked images.”
While clergy sexual abuse is happening in all denominations, questions have arisen as to whether Southern Baptist polity, theology and leadership helped create a culture where the most vulnerable in our communities can be easily abused. Has the SBC hid behind the polity of local control (the autonomy of the local church) to avoid confronting these egregious failures? Has the fundamentalist theology of male authoritarianism contributed to a blind trust in church leadership? Has the deafening silence of Southern Baptist leaders over the sex scandals of their preferred politicians caused church members to think this behavior is somehow excusable for some individuals? (Some pastors have even defended the abusers. Recall that First Baptist Church of Dallas Senior Pastor and Fox News contributor Robert Jeffress said that accusations of sexual assault by Donald Trump were “irrelevant.”) For the sake of our children, for the sake of the vulnerable in our communities of faith, for the sake of the church, the time to repent — to change directions — is long overdue. Wake up. This is relevant.