The other evening as I scanned Facebook while watching a cable news segment on an attempt by the North Dakota state legislature to suppress the Native American vote in this year’s mid-term elections, several Facebook posts from Waco friends caught my eye: They contained a photo of a page from the most recently published Waco City Limits newsletter. In it: an announcement that the date of the upcoming mid-term election was “November 16, 2018.”
Note to reader: The actual date is Tuesday, Nov. 6, not counting nearly two weeks of early voting currently underway.
I turned to Sandy and read to her what the newsletter incorrectly printed. She replied, “You have got to be kidding.” It seemed inconceivable that our city newsletter, a publication that goes to every household that receives a water bill, had announced the election was to be held 10 days after the fact. While not everyone reads this otherwise excellent newsletter, it’s likely that tens of thousands of folks read this misinformation.
As I continued to read reactions from Facebook friends that evening, I was gratified to see a prompt post from my city councilman, Dillon Meek. He indicated that he was already in touch with the City Manager’s Office to determine what happened.
Is it possible, perhaps even likely, some Wacoans will show up at their polling stations 10 days too late to vote? Yes, entirely possible in this day and age. And might a few votes here or there determine a winner? Perhaps. Polls reveal the U.S. Senate race between Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O’Rourke is a toss-up. Good polling data on state races are not always available but some races could be close, determined by a few hundred votes. That could certainly be the case in the state representative race between Republican Charles “Doc” Anderson and Democrat Katherine Turner-Pearson.
Is it possible the incorrect voting date in the city newsletter was published intentionally to suppress the vote in McLennan County? Sure, it’s possible. After all, readers regularly see instances of nefarious activity to suppress the vote across our nation. Among some of us, a certain skepticism, even justifiable paranoia, has developed about such distinct possibilities, both far and near. Certainly, this is the case in Texas. However, I highly doubt the date published in the city newsletter was an intentional act.
I say this for two reasons. First, after reaching out by Facebook to Councilman Meek, he immediately assured me that he felt confident this was an innocent mistake. I give him the benefit of the doubt here. I have no reason not to trust his judgment.
Second, when I emailed Waco City Manager Wiley Stem III on Friday morning about this, he called me within minutes. I spoke with him and Waco city spokesman Larry Holze by phone. This is what I learned from them:
- The intention of the newsletter is to increase, not to suppress, public participation in community events and activities. Publicizing the date of the mid-term election was done to increase voter turnout.
- It’s unclear how the wrong date was printed since five individuals proofread each newsletter. Mr. Holze said this was by far the worst mistake made in the newsletter’s history and he graciously accepted responsibility for it.
- The following actions have been taken: The online version of the newsletter has been corrected; 20 TV spots announcing the correct election date are running on the Waco City Channel; City of Waco Facebook page posts are announcing the correct date; and banners are being attached to city buses running to and fro with correct voting information. And, in a somewhat unprecedented action, the city will offer free bus rides to all riders on Election Day.
- New review safeguards have been put in place to prevent future mistakes.
I’m personally grateful to Mr. Stem and Mr. Holze for their attention to this serious matter. The implications of this election outcome will be far-reaching. The stakes have seldom been higher. In fact, the actions of the City Manager’s Office have inspired me to go the extra step by trying to get out the vote. I hope you do the same. Let’s make phone calls, do block walks and give friends and family rides to polling stations. Let’s turn out!
While I’m unaware of actions by city officials to suppress the vote in Waco in recent history, the same cannot be said of all Texas municipalities. On Oct. 10, a campaign staffer for Democratic congressional candidate Mike Siegel was arrested — yes, arrested — at the Waller County Elections Administration Office after he delivered a letter demanding the county fix Prairie View A&M students’ voter registration forms. Seems a last-minute policy change which had previously allowed students to choose from two addresses for their voter registrations would now allow them just one address — and this with two weeks before the voter registration deadline.
Interestingly, the staffer’s arrest came after police asked him which campaign he worked for. The staffer was later released. For the uninformed, Prairie View A&M has a predominantly black student body in a predominantly Republican-leaning county. On Oct. 12, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office correctly overruled county administration efforts to disenfranchise the votes of these students, many of whom were likely votes for Siegel.
Ironically, in 2013, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote — upon the high court’s gutting of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, an act that had given the federal government the ability to block state and local laws that discriminated against minorities — that our country had changed and that racism had dissipated. I suspect many of us can now acknowledge that this naive passage virtually defines the word “precipitous,” given what we’ve seen everywhere from Willow Grove Baptist Church near Waco to Market Street Park, formerly Emancipation Park, in Charlottesville, Virginia, just a year ago.
While creative attempts to disenfranchise voters continue in Texas, the most blatant and institutionalized examples spring regularly from our elected state representatives. The elephant in the room: action by some GOP officials to dilute minority voting through the self-serving scandal of gerrymandered districts. Unfortunately but significantly, the Supreme Court in June, and by a 5-4 vote, upheld Republican-drawn congressional and legislative maps that previously had been found to intentionally discriminate against minority voters. The Supreme Court decision overturned a lower federal court’s decision that found the maps’ intent was “to ensure Anglo control.”
And so the beat goes on. The struggle for democracy continues. Do we really want a democracy? Or do we just want to win, no matter how we win?
Let’s be vigilant in our communities, even as we are grateful to our city employees and elected city officials who actually encourage and help our citizens to vote. And now let’s get out the vote! And remember: The date to vote is Nov. 6. Early voting continues through this week and next week.