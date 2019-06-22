Texas Tribune recently asked every Texan in Congress: “Have you read the publicly released Mueller Report in its entirety?” and “Do you think the report warrants any legislative action? If so, what?” Of the 38 members of the Texas delegation, only about a third said they had read the 448-page report; others indicated they had read parts.
I was grateful to learn that Republican Congressman Bill Flores, who represents our Central Texas district, read the report. His response: “The report of the 22-month-long special counsel investigation speaks for itself, with no findings of collusion or actionable obstruction . . . It is time that the House focus its primary efforts on the issues that hardworking American families care about most — securing our border, fixing our broken immigration system, addressing prescription-drug prices and reforming our health-care system.”
He added: “Congress should investigate the reasons that the investigation was started in the first place — e.g., was it started because of a non-verified, political opposition document? All other investigations and impeachment efforts are a waste of taxpayer resources.”
As a voting citizen of the 17th Congressional District, I respectfully ask Congressman Flores to respond to the following questions:
1. Regarding the question of whether the Trump campaign “colluded” with Russia, why does our congressman quote Trump Attorney General William Barr on this subject rather than Special Counsel Robert Mueller? I take him at his word when he indicates he read the entire report, so I’m perplexed at how he characterizes it.
Flores claims the report “speaks for itself, with no findings of collusion.” Yet nowhere does the Mueller Report actually state there was “no collusion.” Rather, it details the many ways the Trump campaign worked with Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election. It appears Rep. Flores is dutifully repeating what Attorney General Barr said on April 18 (before the Mueller Report was publicly released and before the congressman could have read it): “There was no evidence of Trump campaign collusion with the Russian government’s hacking.” Yet Mueller did not say, as Flores appears to say he did, that there was no collusion. Mueller’s narrow scope of investigation had to do with the possibility of a crime. Collusion — defined as cooperation for a deceitful purpose — is not a crime. Mueller was investigating the possibility of conspiracy with a foreign government, a felony.
Collusion illusion
Perhaps our congressman is unaware of the law: Conspiracy is an agreement between two or more persons to commit a crime at some time in the future. Although the Mueller Report does not directly address the question of “collusion,” it offers plenty of examples of where the Trump campaign coordinated with, cooperated with, encouraged or certainly gave support to Russian and WikiLeaks election interference in 2016. Consider just a few:
- Donald Trump encouraged campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos to open a back channel to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Is this proper for a political candidate or any campaign designate?
- Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and deputy chairman Rick Gates shared internal polling data and information on battleground states with a Russian spy. Manafort worked with the spy on a pro-Russia “peace” plan involving Ukraine. Is this appropriate so far as the congressman is concerned?
- Manafort provided internal polling data in expectation it would be given to Putin-linked oligarch Oleg Deripaska.
- The June 9, 2016, Trump Tower meeting raises all sorts of Kremlin-red flags, at least some of which ought to provoke the congressman’s outrage: (1) On receiving an email offering derogatory information on Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton coming from a Russian government official, Donald Trump Jr. “appears to have accepted that offer.” (2) Members of the campaign discussed the Trump Tower meeting ahead of time. (3) Donald Trump Jr. told the Russians during the meeting that Donald Trump, if elected, would revisit the bipartisan Magnitsky Act, a law inspired by the death of tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow prison. The act targets human rights offenders by freezing their assets and banning them from entering the United States.
- A Trump campaign official said he “felt obliged to object” to a Republican Party platform change on Ukraine because it contradicted candidate Donald Trump’s wishes. The GOP platform was changed to benefit Russia, an astonishing development for a party once so defiant of Russian influence.
- Russian military hackers certainly seem to have smartly responded to Trump’s July 27, 2016, public pronouncement regarding Democratic candidate Clinton and emails reportedly deleted from her private server on the grounds they were not related to government work: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” Within
- five hours
- , Mueller learned, Russians were dutifully targeting Ms. Clinton’s office for the very first time, all to benefit candidate Trump. Was Trump’s July 27 statement appropriate for a presidential candidate?
- Trump requested campaign associates procure Clinton’s emails by whatever means.
- Trump attorney Michael Cohen negotiated a secret deal for a Trump Tower Moscow project directly involving Putin’s inner circle, at least till June 2016. Yet Trump denied any business deals in Russia throughout the 2016 campaign. Does this pass muster with our congressman?
Presumably, most of us want to prevent future candidates, Republican or Democrat, from coordinating with, cooperating with, encouraging or giving support to foreign governments that wish to threaten our democracy by influencing and undermining our elections. Which raises a question for our congressman: May we count on him since we obviously cannot count on President Trump? After all, when asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in the Oval Office on June 12 whether his campaign would in the future accept damaging information on an opponent in the 2020 election, Trump without hesitation said he’d “take it.”
The next day Federal Election Commission Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub via Twitter made it “100 percent clear to the American public” that accepting such offers are illegal. Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray, in testimony before Congress last month, said: “If any public official or member of any campaign is contacted by any nation state or anybody acting on behalf of a nation state about influencing or interfering with our election, then that’s something the FBI would want to know about.”
Congressman, may we count on you to ensure that what Mueller says happened in 2016 does not happen in 2020? What are you doing about it?
2. Why does our congressman maintain Mueller said there was no obstruction of justice? It appears he is again quoting Attorney General Barr rather than the official Mueller Report. Mueller stressed in his May 29 public statement that, “if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” And Mueller did not say, as Flores’ statement unfortunately seems to read, there was no obstruction. In short, the president was not exonerated of obstruction of justice by Muller in his exhaustive investigation.
Prosecutors agree
Might I also point out that more than 1,000 former federal prosecutors — men and women who served under both Republican and Democratic administrations at various levels of the federal system — have now signed a letter indicating they are convinced (based on findings in the Mueller Report) that President Trump committed obstruction of justice. They write: “The Mueller report describes several acts that satisfy all of the elements for an obstruction charge: conduct that obstructed or attempted to obstruct the truth-finding process.”
The Mueller Report absolutely brims with damning evidence of obstruction of justice, enough for a blind man to see. A few glaring examples should suffice :
- On Jan. 27, 2017, the day after the president was told his hand-picked national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had lied to the vice president and made similarly deceitful statements to the FBI, the president invited FBI Director James Comey to a private dinner at the White House. He told Comey that he needed the director’s unquestioned loyalty. Comey’s reported response: “You will always get
- honesty
- from me.” In May 2017 Comey was fired.
- Referring to the FBI investigation of Michael Flynn’s questionable involvement with foreign powers, the president told the FBI director that certain matters should pass without consequence or exposure: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy.” The pressure was enough that, according to the Mueller report, the FBI director requested of Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he never be left alone with the president again.
- The president engaged in repeated efforts to curtail the special counsel’s investigation, including pressing White House Counsel Don McGahn to deny that the president had ordered him to have the special counsel removed. Recognizing the legal perils, McGahn refused to refute the press accounts because they were accurate in reporting that Trump sought to have Meuller removed. And so how does the congressman justify this in a president?
- During former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s trial and while the jury was deliberating, the president praised Manafort in public, said Manafort was being treated unfairly and declined to rule out pardoning him. Does the congressman believe this is appropriate?
- While preparing for his congressional testimony, Cohen had extensive discussions with the president’s personal counsel who, according to Cohen later, said that Cohen should “stay on message” and not contradict the president. But after Cohen began cooperating with Mueller in summer 2018, the president publicly lambasted him, calling him a “rat” and suggesting that his family members had committed crimes.
And I suppose it’s obvious by now that the president and his circle sought to prevent witnesses from cooperating with investigators probing the Trump campaign, just as they do now in defying congressional subpoenas and undermining witness testimony.
Congressman Flores loudly claims to champion the Article I powers making Congress first among equal branches of government. He has argued presidents should recognize not only constitutional checks and balances but submit to the rule of law. Yet if Congress does not respond to evidence in the Mueller Report at this moment in history, it is likely that at least some future presidents will assume they too are above the law, beyond accountability by Congress. Some of these rogue chief executives might come from the other party.
3. Does the congressman accept the Mueller conclusion that Russia attacked our democracy in the 2016 election? At least four of his fellow Republicans in the Texas delegation call for legislation to counter potential interference in our future elections by foreign governments such as Russia. Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham are co-sponsoring the Honest Ads Act to increase public disclosure for online political advertisements. (Russia bought ads on Facebook during the 2016 presidential race). The proposed DETER Act put forward by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen would dissuade Russian intervention in U.S. elections by automatically imposing serious retaliatory sanctions.
Trump’s witch hunt
Meanwhile, Congressman Flores supports a vengeful president’s call to investigate the investigators, the men and women in our intelligence agencies who determined an attack on our democracy occurred and reacted, even when many of our elected leaders did not. For the record, the Mueller Report and the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee have already confirmed U.S. intelligence assessments that Moscow intervened in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump. Talk about a witch hunt.
The 2020 election is nearing. Congressman Flores and fellow lawmakers should consider Mueller’s words of May 29: “I will close by reiterating the central allegation of our indictments that there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election. And that allegation deserves the attention of every American.”