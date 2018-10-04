Not one but two women sat terrified at the Senate Judicial Committee Supreme Court hearings on Sept. 27. Their eyes revealed all.
One was center stage and under oath, telling the awful story of a sexual attack some 35 years earlier and how it affected her in the years afterward. The other terrified person sat behind her husband, accused of that very assault. The pain on the faces of Christine Blasey Ford and Texas-born Ashley Kavanaugh was heart-rending. I doubt anyone who watched the hearings could feel anything but sympathy for these two. I was deeply saddened for both women — obviously terrified — as they sat before 21 U.S. senators with millions of Americans watching.
We are painfully aware today that our mothers, sisters, daughters, granddaughters and partners live in an America, and have been living in an America, where sexual assault is commonplace. While males are sometimes victims (think of the male children molested by clergy in recent decades), most attacks are committed by men on women or girls. Every 98 seconds someone in America is sexually assaulted (FBI). Few families are not somehow touched by sexual assault or abuse. Some of you reading this column are victims; many have family members who are victims. Yet millions of husbands, brothers, mothers and sisters are painfully unaware that one of their own family members has been abused or molested. Many girls and women who are victims never tell a soul — not even their best friends, their parents, their partners. Two of three sexual assaults go unreported.
As televised proceedings from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings played out last week and as commentary from newspapers, social media, TV and radio followed, what conversations around the hearth or office or church did you participate in? As you listened and participated in dialogue, did you do so with the knowledge someone in your family might have been sexually assaulted at age 15 or 25 or 40? Perhaps they have never told you about that incident. Or multiple incidents. Perhaps they have not told you in order to protect you. Or to protect themselves. Some don’t tell in order to protect the perpetrator.
So as you discussed the Kavanaugh hearings at the local coffee bar or at the Friday night football game or in your Sunday School class, did you consider that some of those with whom you spoke possibly have had a spouse or daughter who has been raped? Maybe they had been a victim of sexual violence themselves. One in five women will be raped at some point in their lives, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
From the pulpit
And what, if anything, did you hear from the pulpit last Sunday about the controversial Kavanaugh hearings? The gospel lesson from the Revised Common Lectionary was Mark 9:38-50. Verse 42 reads: “If anyone causes one of these little ones . . . to stumble, it would be better for them if a large millstone were hung around their neck and they were thrown into the sea.” In his sermon on this very passage, Rev. Erin Conaway at the Seventh and James Baptist Church offered this searing insight:
“It feels tone deaf not to talk about the events of this week and how the hearings on Thursday for Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court brought out all of our demons around gender norms and sexual assault. This week we heard from several prominent public figures that this particular case of reported sexual assault [by Blasey Ford] was a smear campaign or a false accusation. The FBI is investigating, but the truth is we may never know the facts of this particular case. But what the public rhetoric has done is push many women back into the shadows to keep their story to themselves.
“Only 2 percent of accusations of sexual assault are false. 2 percent. I’m not talking about the Kavanaugh case anymore. In general, what do we do with assumptions that are proven to be 98 percent accurate? If there is a 2 percent chance of rain, do you make sure to have your umbrella? If there is a 2 percent chance the chair you are about to sit on will break, would you still sit on it? Of course, you would. When we are 98 percent certain of an outcome, we assume that outcome until we are proven wrong.
“For far too long misogyny has run rampant in our culture and in our lives. And the prevalence of sexual assault is one of the results of that going unchecked. It has to stop and we need to treat this epidemic as a life-and-death matter, because it is. One of every three victims of rape attempts suicide. We’ve been hearing from courageous women this week who are reporting their own experiences with sexual assault for the first time in 30 or 40 years. How we receive their story will absolutely determine if we are putting a stumbling block in front of them or not. I fear far too often that’s exactly what we do in the way we receive the stories from victims. ‘If any of you put a stumbling block before one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were hung around your neck and you were thrown into the sea.’
“Friends, we know that Jesus is on the side of the victim. If you are a victim of sexual assault, even if it came at the hand of a clergy person or someone who was supposed to be a person of God, God is on your side. Jesus is siding with you and your story. May we all begin and continue to be mindful of the way we treat the little ones among us — because at some point along the way, we are all the little ones, in need of encouragement and support from the family of God.”
Who are the “little ones” in your family? In your school? In your church? In your neighborhood? At work? Who are those vulnerable ones around you who have been the target of sexual violence and who are now watching and listening to you? We don’t really know, do we? But it’s likely they’re around you. Everywhere.
Silent victims among us
You pass by them at the grocery store. You sit next to them at the doctor’s office. Some are your bosses at work. Some are in your classrooms. Some are your patients. Perhaps they provide services to you such as hair-styling or cleaning your house. And they listen to you. Watch you. How you respond to a credible witness under oath who told a sordid story of sexual assault will matter deeply to them because it tells them how you would respond to them if they were to tell you of a similar attack. Again, one in five women in the United States will be raped during their lifetime. Those 20 percent are all around you and when they come forward — if they come forward — they will be terrified. They will be terrified of how you will hear their story when they decide they must tell the truth. Some are so afraid that they will never tell you what happened because of what they have heard you say when other victims came forward.
Don’t be so sure
This brings me to the second woman who was so obviously terrified at the Kavanaugh hearing — the one who knows and loves the accused. While estimates are that only 2 percent of accusations of sexual assault are false, it’s also doubtful we can be so certain of Brett Kavanaugh’s guilt. And while we cannot know of Ashley Kavanaugh’s own doubts about her husband’s statements, if any, we can be certain of her pain. It is obvious that there are men who have outstanding records otherwise who have committed sexual crimes. From our American clergy to our judges to our coaches to our policemen, and even to our U.S. presidents, we have seen, over and over again, that there are smart, creative, productive (and, yes, even good) men who have done awful things in their past. Can they be redeemed? If the allegations are even true about Kavanaugh, can he be forgiven (and even by his wife and children)? While forgiveness from the victim (and those others who are harmed) is always possible, it is not necessary for the healing of the victim. What’s necessary for healing is for the secret to be told. Without the truth, none of our relationships — with our partners, our children, our parents, our friends — can ultimately endure. Relationships cannot be built on lies. Jesus said, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.”
To those reading this today who are victims of sexual assault, know you can find help in counselors, close friends and, perhaps, family members who will believe your story. You can find a safe place to tell your story. A place where you will not be terrified.