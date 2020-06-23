During this hour of national crisis in which more than 120,000 Americans have died and our nation’s unemployment rate stands around 15%, worst since the Great Depression, tensions are running high in families, businesses, schools, universities and local governments, to say nothing of political mayhem at the national level. If America seems a tinderbox, that’s because it is. And things will likely become more combustible in the months ahead.
Many of us have experienced bouts of anger, frustration, confusion, depression and sadness over the past few months as spring has turned to summer. Collateral damage from the COVID-19 pandemic includes the straining and even fracturing of relationships at home, in the neighborhood and at work. And for many of us in Waco, the spiritual nourishment we receive weekly from our churches, synagogues and mosques has been missing (or at least diminished to varying degrees) as we try to love our neighbors and ourselves through the discipline of physical distancing.
Simply put, we’re malnourished spiritually and emotionally, and for some that extends to physical well-being; in fact, it’s all linked. Contributing to our dis-ease are discordant messages from government, media, co-workers and family members. We are not on the same page, friends. And many of us have concluded that we are not going to get on the same page anytime soon. Certainly not in 2020.
I invite you to walk with me through my own journey one week in June. My guess is that my week looked a lot like yours.
Monday, June 15: For the fourth day in a row, Texas reported record highs in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,326 patients with the virus in Texas hospitals — the highest number to date. Gov. Greg Abbott said too many Texans in their 20s are taking COVID-19 lightly and he criticized them for not taking safety precautions such as wearing masks in public. The governor’s own reopening plans, however, have not required the wearing of face coverings in restaurants (now allowed to operate at 75% capacity) and businesses (allowed to operate at 50% capacity).
My son, laid off from his Seattle-based job due to the COVID crisis this spring, landed a new job and started work in San Marcos that Monday. My wife and I are so pleased that he and his wife (our daughter-in-law) moved their 3-year-old and 5-month-old much closer to the grandparents. My first thought waking up Monday turned to my recently migrated grandchildren and my hopes of seeing them soon. (My wife and I also have two grandchildren in Dallas; and even though they’ve been only two hours away, this has not meant we’ve seen them much either due to our physical distancing precautions.)
But second thoughts erupted as I got out of bed: “My Seattle grandkids were much safer in the Northwest where state leadership has not re-opened the economy so quickly as we have in Texas.” Comal County, where my grandchildren now live, announced 38 new viral cases on June 16. I turned from that thought to another, this a piece of good news: My son-in-law in Dallas got a promotion at work. I texted my congratulations and pride to him. No sooner had I sent this celebratory text than I learned this promotion required him to start going into the office instead of working from home. His wife (my daughter) is a nurse and well-versed in how the virus is spreading in Dallas so I knew how her anxieties were likely to rise in determining how to mitigate increased exposure to him, her and their 3-year-old and 8-month-old, my grandchildren.
While I’m confident my children will exercise good judgment, I found myself worrying about them.
Tuesday, June 16: McLennan County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases. Baylor University announced that three student-athletes tested positive for COVID. On the same day, the mayors of nine of Texas’ biggest cities urged Gov. Abbott to at least grant them the “authority to set rules and regulations” mandating face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
I emailed one of my Baylor colleagues who had contracted COVID in the spring to see how he was doing. He wrote back quickly; I felt relief in learning he had started jogging a little bit that week. But the relief was short-lived as I read further: After three months he still has headaches, can’t smell or taste and can’t concentrate very well on his scholarship. The same day, I learned that my brother-in-law’s husband in Nashville had contracted the virus. He has no idea how he contracted it. While his case is, thankfully, mild, his spouse and my brother-in-law just got out of the hospital for heart surgery and is vulnerable.
Wednesday, June 17: McLennan County health officials reported 26 new cases with a total 86 active cases and 9 hospitalizations. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said he receives daily emails pressing him to order the wearing of face coverings locally. With Gov. Abbott’s apparent blessing, Bexar and Hidalgo counties have imposed a new mask rule for local businesses, requiring that employees and customers wear masks when physical distancing isn’t possible. Fines for failure to comply were announced. No sooner had the governor allowed this option to cities than he became a target of radical right-wing Republican wrath, including by week’s end the hardline conservative group Empower Texans, whose leadership officials were caught in an audio recording maligning Abbott with profanity and even joking about his wheelchair use. (Abbott’s terse response: “It reveals a lot about an organization’s morals and character that they would use vulgarity to talk about someone in a wheelchair, and I think the public should judge that organization and the positions it takes through the lens of the people who act that way.”)
Driving on U.S. Highway 84 through Gatesville, I saw a little league baseball game going on. My first thought: “What a beautiful evening for a ballgame.” My second thought came out of my mouth profanely before I realized what I’d said as I saw siblings, parents and grandparents sitting close to one another in the stands. The image gives new meaning to New York Yankees wit Yogi Berra’s line: “If the people don’t wanna come out to the ballpark, nobody’s gonna stop ’em.”
Thursday, June 18: The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported that a fifth person had died locally from COVID-19. The 46-year-old man is the first to die in our county since April and reportedly had no underlying medical conditions — something that ought to shake those who believe this malady threatens only the aged and those with high blood pressure or diabetes or some other health condition. And 23 new cases in the county were reported with 400 individuals now being monitored. Gov. Abbott nonetheless announced that Texas students will return to public schools in person this fall. An online option will be available for students who do not wish to return to face-to-face classes.
That evening, I drove to a popular Mexican restaurant on Franklin Avenue where my wife, mom and I have been picking up enchiladas each week since mid-March. It’s become our way of celebrating the end of the week. I smiled to see no cars in line ahead of me in the drive-through. Yes! I’ve usually had to wait a few minutes in line. Then, noticing how full the parking lot was with parked cars, I thought: “Hey, wait a minute; the restaurant must be packed.” I then wondered, “What are the chances that there are asymptomatic COVID-infected customers and staff inside? 10%? 20%? 50%? Is there a way to do the math on this to determine the risk of going through the drive-through?”
I thanked the waiter through my mask as he handed me the family pack to go. He was wearing a mask, but the employee behind him was unmasked.
Friday, June 19: The Dallas County Commissioners Court voted to require businesses to tell customers to wear a face mask or face a fine of up to $500. By evening Waco Mayor Deaver had issued a similar executive order mandating that all commercial entities require all employees or visitors to wear face coverings “when in an area or performing an activity which involves close contact or proximity to co-workers or the public where six feet of separation is not feasible.” In justifying the order — one that some locals would protest — the city stressed that in seven days the active COVID-19 cases had increased from 25 cases last Friday to 118 this Friday.
I got a text from my brother-in-law in San Antonio with a photo of my mother-in-law, who has dementia. She stood next to her loving caregiver with a big smile. My mother-in-law, who had been in an assisted living facility for the last three years, had recently moved in with my brother-in-law, my wife’s brother. It brought a smile to my face to see my beautiful 83-year-old mother-in-law so happy. It quickly faded, however, as I thought just how vulnerable she is: My brother-in-law, who receives most of his news from Fox, is not exactly committed to physical distancing and takes her out to eat regularly. If she gets the virus, will my wife and I be able to visit her? Who will care for her if this happens? Back in Waco, rising COVID-19 figures reportedly include five clusters involving households.
Our emotional roller-coaster will continue this summer as facts on the ground continue to change rapidly. And the change we witness in Waco and Texas is not in the right direction at this moment. Contributing to our bumpy ride is the lack of any coherent response at the federal level. If you listen to voices from the White House, you place your life and those of your loved ones in jeopardy. A new forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects more than 200,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States by the beginning of October. In Texas, the governor isn’t helping much as our state, along with Republican-led states of Florida and Arizona, report their highest numbers yet.
By week’s end, President Trump had not only declared that some Americans wore masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic to show disapproval of him and not to slow the virus’ spread, he also dismissed the need to wear masks at his campaign rally up the road in Tulsa Saturday night. With faith in national and state leaders flagging, I continue to hope local leaders will, as they did in March and as Mayor Deaver surely did Friday, take bold steps to save lives. And if you have a spiritual practice, now’s the time to lean into that as our emotions, sometimes like wild animals, start to run amok. Exercise patience, love and kindness. You will not be perfect. When you fail, ask for forgiveness. Then try again. And again. We have no choice. And we are not alone.
