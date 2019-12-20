Politics Part 1: The irony of the situation was lost on refugees who fled their villages in hope of finding safety across the border. They sought shelter, but the one who was known for some of the world’s most luxuriant towers and palatial mansions, the one who was renowned in the hospitality industry, would offer the migrants no hospice. Instead, “the Great” seemed bent upon inflicting cruelty upon their desperation. [1]
Story Part 1: None of the refugees had ever traveled far from their home, much less to another country. The journey itself — through arid wastes — would be harsh, but terror drove them like sailors jumping into the ocean from a burning ship. Some of the women had been gang-raped, some had lost children to death squads unleashed by some invisible hand for purposes they could not understand. Local authorities back home seemed helpless or, worse, a part of the violence against them. At first, the women barricaded themselves inside their homes and rarely ventured out even to buy food or retrieve water. But when they and their children saw a child of 2 murdered and left overnight on a muddy lane, they packed and fled. Word from neighboring towns: It was no better there. Only alternative: a flight of hundreds of miles to reach relatives in the diaspora. Human smugglers who trafficked in desperation were readily available to make money off the vulnerable, but the journey was long and hard, and the price was steep, and few could pay it. In the end, only four women, one man and six children left the village in hopes of finding sanctuary.
Politics Part 2: Despite his wealth, privilege and power, “the Great” was paranoid that someone would take his authority from him. Throughout his adult life he had eliminated anyone — family, friend or foe — who threatened his fragile ego. [2] Having come into wealth and influence through his father and having gained his political position through questionable means, he was haunted by the question of whether his rule was legitimate. [3] The defenseless refugees could never have imagined how they could have been a threat to his administration.
Story Part 2: On the second day of the journey, the women sobbed quietly as they walked along wilderness trails. They did not expect to ever return to the home of their births. They left fathers, mothers, grandparents — all too old or feeble to make the journey. One mother had left her eldest son, age 10 and crippled, in the care of a cousin. Escaping with her two daughters, she would feel guilt the rest of her life for making this choice. Another woman had three children in tow. The oldest, a boy of 11, carried the youngest, a boy of 3, on his back. Her 5-year-old girl carried a jug of water.
Politics Part 3: “The Great” ruled with a ruthlessness even friends found unsettling. He bullied, belittled and destroyed the weak over which he had unfettered authority. Investigations into his actions proved ineffective. [4] Empowered, and in league with foreign enemies of his people, he extended his reach in ways that surprised the world. [5] Yet, he was perpetually haunted by his own insecurity.
Story Part 3: On the sixth day from home, two infants became sick with dysentery; on the seventh, one died. The mother sat on the ground weeping inconsolably, clutching the dead baby. Refusing to go further, she refused to allow the child’s burial. The smuggler told members of the caravan he would take the mother to a nearby village so she could rest a few days; then he would arrange for her to join the group once she regained her senses. He then carried the woman over his shoulder a half-mile away, slit her throat and left her body in a ravine with her dead child.
Politics Part 4: “The Great” had multiple wives and mistresses. [6] His sons and daughters were groomed to assume roles of influence once he was gone. [7] They would inherit immense power unless, as he worried, he was removed from office. So he left no stone unturned in his obsession with potential threats.
Story Part 4: On the eighth day, the other infant recovered from dysentery. Yet his teenage mother’s stoic face was unchanged from two days earlier when the child seemed on the verge of death. Her quiet determination had been buoyed by her husband’s dream the night before that the infant would survive the illness. The mother trusted her husband’s portents. He had once confided to her that he had become convinced to marry her, pregnant though not by him, after a dream revealed he should raise the child as his own.
Politics Part 5: When “the Great” was on his deathbed in 4 BCE, he ordered the leading Jews of the country to be locked up in the hippodrome at Jericho, to be executed upon his death. Herod knew in his heartless heart that the people did not love him and would rejoice in his demise, so he resolved to ensure his obituary would read: “Herod dead; mourning in the streets.” The barbarous order was not carried out and Jewish crowds celebrated his death with dancing.
Story Part 5: Singing a psalm on the 25th day, the caravan entered the territory of Egypt where they would find welcome hospitality from extended family living there. Joseph, Mary and the child “remained there until the death of Herod. This was to fulfill what had been spoken by the Lord through the prophet: ‘Out of Egypt I have called my son.’ ” [8]
Endnotes
[1] Herod was called “the Great” because he was a great builder. His accomplishments included Masada, Herodium and Caesarea among others throughout Israel. It was said that one who had not seen Herod’s Temple in Jerusalem had not seen a beautiful building.
[2] Roman emperor Augustus was once heard to say, “Gentlemen, it is better to be Herod’s pig than to be his son.” Herod was married 10 times. Herod murdered his wife Mariamne, her two sons, her brother, her grandfather and her mother. He altered his will three times and finally disinherited and killed his firstborn, Antipater.
[3] Herod’s father was an Idumean patriarch who taught his son how to use patronage to political advantage. Though he married a Jewish woman, the Jews never fully accepted him as one of their own.
[4] Herod waged a violent campaign against peasants disposed of their properties and forced to live in caves. Rome was impressed with his ruthless policies; authorities in Jerusalem, less so. Early in his career, before he became king, Herod was brought before the Court and charged with illegal executions of Jewish citizens. No verdict was rendered; it was supposed that Sextus Caesar, governor of Syria, intervened on Herod’s behalf.
[5] After serving as governor of Coele-Syria under three provincial administrations, Herod was appointed king of Judea by Rome. He would extend Israel’s borders to almost the size of the great King David’s. Yet only seven decades after Herod’s death, the Romans annihilated Israel, destroying Jerusalem and the Temple.
[6] Herod was accused of multiple affairs.
[7] Upon Herod’s death, Rome stipulated his kingdom be divided among his three sons — Herod Archelaus, Herod Antipas and Philip.
[8] Matthew 2:15.
