I set out to write a column about what we’re learning about ourselves in this very unusual time. Themes recur that are very familiar from my decades of experience working with people with disabilities and their families. One is how fragile and vulnerable we all are, even as we generally pretend to be otherwise. Being over 70 and male, it’s something of a shock to now find oneself in the most precarious population group.
A second theme is that a life trajectory can change on a dime in spite of our best-laid plans and any assumptions about our ability to control what happens.
Third, some of us now better understand the world of many people who are elderly or suffer disabilities — those for whom “sheltering in place,” i.e., stuck at home, without easy access to community life, is a condition with which they have often had years of experience. Not only might we learn some things from their experiences but perhaps in the future we might be more aware of those who are homebound. We might be more sensitive to their needs to get out into a more accessible and welcoming community. People dismissed as “shut-ins” are too frequently shut out by lack of transportation, architectural barriers and myopic attitudes.
Finally, there are all those ways in which we have been forced to appreciate the complex web of interdependence in which we live. By now, many of us will know someone, one, two or three relationships removed, who suffers from COVID-19. Some may well be people upon whom we depend, even though many occupy jobs we don’t consider prestigious. Suddenly, now, many of us will discover they’re essential: truckers, hospital staff of all kinds, grocery clerks, teachers, housekeepers, dog groomers, delivery persons, child-care workers and multiple varieties of caregivers and public servants on whom we literally depend. When or if we get back to normal times, perhaps the collective we can give them more of the respect and status, including pay, that they deserve.
But then, in my Thoreau-like seclusion, I decided it was much too early to begin drawing lessons or meaning from this national ordeal. We are all in the thick of it. What stays with me now are moments, impressions, fleeting glimpses of some of the best and worst in our society. They represent fundamentals in one day drawing lessons and crafting improvements.
On the good side:
- The kindness and consideration of strangers.
- Creative people such as those who came up with the idea of a “bear hunt” in the development where we live, asking people to put Teddy Bears in front windows so that young families can take their children on a different kind of walk.
- The loving care of family members, neighbors and church members, but more so just the delight of maintaining connection and seeing one another, even if via Facetime or a Zoom church service.
- The incredible courage and dedication of many who put themselves in harm’s way to help others.
- The fun of seeing news people and sources in their home surroundings, adding a deeper humanity to the faces of people we have known only from afar.
- The human capacity for humor in times when it’s sorely needed.
- Inventive ways in which restaurants and businesses work to keep themselves open, not just for their sake but for ours.
- Bipartisan collaboration and compromise, still too rare but warmly reassuring when it does happen.
Of the not-so-good:
Far too much evidence that we as a country were not
- prepared for this. We have much to learn from how other nations responded.
- People assuming that faith or youth will keep them from harm and who thus gather and mingle as usual.
- The shadowy side of a capitalist economy that a little too cavalierly forms assumptions that people’s worth depends on their “usefulness” or “productivity.”
- Growing recognition many were right in claiming that far too many Americans live paycheck to paycheck. A health crisis and economic freeze should not in all fairness ruin them.
- The temptation of politicians to grouch and complain about the “obstructiveness” of the other side rather than being more gracious in the face of debate and compromise.
I will keep collecting these pieces of a life sheltering in place and work more on putting them into some form of a meaningful whole in the future. For now, I imagine you have your own glimpses into the best and worst of the human spirit. Write them down. Don’t forget them. Deepen the communities you have. We will need them all, like we need everyone, as we try to make sense of these times and then form the appropriate wisdom for future generations.
