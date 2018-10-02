Between my junior and senior years in high school, I worked on my uncles’ farms in southern New Jersey. The first day I got to drive an old tractor from one farm to another, except I could not figure out how to stop it as I slowly rolled into the garage at my destination. Luckily, I was going very slow and there was a very sturdy work table at the end of the garage that stopped me. Totally flustered, I backed out and rolled right over one of my uncle’s tool boxes.
At lunch, I knew I had to fess up to what happened. I was terrified. I finally got my courage up, told them and…. they almost fell on the floor laughing.
That was one lesson in my growth toward being “a man” or “an adult,” which was mainly defined as being accountable for my own actions, including responsibility for my words. I think I am not alone.
I have also spent my career working with people with disabilities who have further taught me that admitting one’s limitations and mistakes is far better than pretending they are not there. The masks of deceit and denial are really pretty visible. And the pretense to maintain them takes a huge toll.
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings involving embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, and testimonies last Thursday all but shouted to me, “Where has personal responsibility and accountability gone?”
It was not the first time I have asked that lately. When powerful and monied interests win the right to spend freely in the political arena under the high court’s opinion about the right to free speech, I wonder if that’s what the Founders meant or envisioned. Surely it was, “You have the right to speak freely in the public sphere, but you also are responsible for what you say. The public has the right to know who is saying it.”
And when companies are given the right to pollute, under the guise of loosening oppressive regulation, where and when do they take responsibility for the results of that pollution? The right to make more profit seems to trump accountability.
And when a tax bill is passed under the promise that it will lessen the deficit and provide more income to everyone, when most everyone knows that is not the case, where is the accountability for the deepening deficit and the illusion that we do not have to pay as we go?
The quiet vote last week by the House, including Congressman Bill Flores, to make those tax cuts permanent after some were set to expire further amplifies what one might call immature teenage assumptions that actions now will have no consequences later.
And when a nominee for the Supreme Court obviously evades evidence and testimony about his drinking and social habits as a young man, the spectacle gives further plausibility to the honest and heart-wrenching memories of a younger girl who grew up in his circles. Dancing around the truth simply digs you into a deeper hole and is anything but the kind of responsibility and accountability expected of a Supreme Court judge.
The expressed plans by Republican leadership is to “muscle” the nomination through, just like the tax bill, the elimination of environmental protections and the right to use my money as one sees fit, even if it’s for speech where no one knows my name and I can hide my involvement and my likely motives. What is it about many men who see this as mature and responsible behavior?
And if a brief FBI investigation is not allowed to follow leads, then it’s a sham, and the FBI should tell us so, straight out.
Demonstrations of might, muscle, rants and bluster in the face of questions and truth are the opposite of responsibility and accountability. They’re another form of abuse, this time of power, proving once again that power too often corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
In the end, truth will out. Sadly, however, it might not emerge before our public squares and discourse are further polluted.
Oh, accountability, where art thou?