“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
No, we don’t, at least not at the moment.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident.”
Evidently, no clear standards for truth exist anymore. Facts, verbal accounts, even videos of words people say are called “false news.” “Truth isn’t truth,” says the personal lawyer of the president of the United States. When there are no “self-evident truths,” all Americans lose. We can have different opinions, for sure, but without core, shared truths, we have no way to even talk with one another. And when our traditional sources of truth, whether state or church, lie, we end up believing that the only self-evident truth is that everyone lies.
“All men are created equal.”
This is not a belief held by people trying to disenfranchise voters because of the color of their skin or the level of their income. It is not true when people of color are stopped by police at much higher rates than people seen as “white.” It’s certainly not true for people who make the ridiculous and insidious claim that being white means you’re superior to others. It is not true when it is perfectly clear that money buys more influence than most people can ever dream of having.
“They are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights ...”
Look at those words. We don’t hear “unalienable.” We hear “alien,” used in reference to immigrants scapegoated for almost every problem in society. The rhetoric says nothing of their being endowed by God as created in the image of God, as being worthy of dignity and equal treatment simply because they too are God’s children. No, somehow their desperation to find a place where their children are safe (one self-evident desire I believe we all share), the age-old story that America is a place of individual rights, freedom and safety or at least a place where everyone gets a fair hearing leads them to be branded instead as aliens without rights. Millions actually believed what we said about America. Now our actions say: “You can’t trust America for what Lady Liberty once proclaimed.” We lose our integrity by what we do and cannot speak to the world with any authenticity when we withdraw from the United Nations Council on Human Rights.
“... Among these are Life ...”
No, there is no equal opportunity for life when most Americans are one health-care crisis away from financial ruin. We seize upon the mantra of the right to life for the unborn but provide no care for those born to people we do not deem worthy to receive it or who, in this society, must be bad because they are poor. There’s no right to life when people are homeless and when livelihoods have been taken away by distant decision-makers because they can make more profit by having goods manufactured in another country. There is no equality in the opportunity for life when a tax cut most benefits the ones who least need it. In some circles, one who stands up and says, “We have responsibilities to and for one another” is drowned out by a chorus of meanness, greed and fear.
“... Among these are ... Liberty ...”
Freedom is not equally doled out. We live under the illusion that we all start from the same starting line, yet being born in certain neighborhoods and parts of town puts some children miles ahead of where others start out. “Among these are liberty” — not when those imprisoned are overwhelmingly people of color. “Life and liberty” — tell that to the more than 500 immigrant children still separated from terrified parents and held in profit-making detention centers. No, our current ideas about liberty are the right to be free “from” — that is, the right to do whatever we choose without the necessary companion of liberty: responsibility.
“... Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The pursuit of happiness has come to be defined as the pursuit of profits, which justifies all kinds of actions that run counter to life and liberty. Profits justify polluting and despoiling the earth, refusing to listen to what Mother Nature is telling us and thus threatening the lives and liberty of millions of people. Everything is justified by “See the growth. See the stock market. Profit justifies all.” And we refuse to hear that wages are actually sinking for many when inflation is considered. Corporate tax breaks will lead to more prosperity for workers? No, stock buy-backs mean it is, once again, the wealthy who reap the benefits. And who’s willing to stand up to help us take responsibility for what we spend by ensuring we all pay our fair share? No one, it seems. Certainly no one in the current GOP. We would rather dump today’s bills and debt on our children and grandchildren.
America’s greatest moments have come not from the power of money or might but from principled stands that involved a common willingness to sacrifice for truths deemed self-evident. We still want these truths, but let the other guy sacrifice because somehow it’s his or her fault anyway. The most important word in the Declaration of Independence may be one of the first: We.