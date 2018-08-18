Over the course of two consecutive days this summer, my wife and I heard three different presentations in very different forms, all brimming with relevance and resonance.
One Sunday morning, at an adult religious education hour, we heard a presentation by a Latino lawyer and seminary student who had been to the border in recent weeks and saw and heard first-hand things utterly contrary to American character and law: people being sent before a judge without representation or being represented by a public defender who had met them five minutes before a hearing; children being separated from parents into detention centers. The fact no one could see all happening in these centers was the greatest outrage.
Sunday evening, we watched Netflix’s “Nanette,” an acclaimed performance at the Sydney Opera House by Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, known for playing with the way we label others. But in this instance, she broke out of type and mold. She wanted, she said, to claim her own full story and have others engage it in ways that didn’t depend on humiliating herself or others nor on living in a perpetual state of anger. Not only did we laugh and learn but we were left with a sense of her profound courage to tell her story. If you watch this so-called “anti-comedy,” hang on through till the very end.
Finally, Monday afternoon, we got to see “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — the documentary on late TV personality and producer Fred Rogers. Over and over again, we heard of his radical commitment to a place on television where children felt loved, safe and protected rather than being manipulated as young consumers or being told the way to succeed was by belittling or simply prevailing over others. A Republican all of his life, Mr. Rogers was known for his capacity to sit and listen to any child, or anyone, just to hear their story.
There’s an African proverb that says “an enemy is someone whose story you do not know.” That’s not to say some folks whose stories you do know aren’t out to get you, merely a call to hear out and know the stories of others, either through an official process like a legal hearing or by listening ourselves.
Can we do this, without defensiveness, without pre-judging? If we can’t, Mr. Rogers would say, we should look at whether we, and the child in each of us, is scared. We should determine if anyone else has listened, or would listen, to our story. Writer and thinker Parker Palmer once said in a conference I attended that one reason we’re called upon to be hospitable to strangers is that if the world is not safe for strangers to tell their stories, it’s clearly not safe for us because ultimately we are strangers to multiple others.
It’s not about winning or losing then but listening. Perhaps that’s the scariest thing to do. When we listen to a family seeking safety for their children, a comedian seeking to invite us beyond stereotype to real story or someone we are quick to judge on the surface, we don’t know how that story will impact us or where it will lead us. But that’s what Mr. Rogers was trying to tell us: Be confident enough in ourselves to listen to someone else’s questions, stories and concerns. Then we, and they, may be able to act with wisdom.
Creating that space where we listen to someone’s story is not only an act of courtesy and respect. It’s also an act of courage and strength. Sometimes we need to help ourselves and help others have the courage to speak up. But for others, we need the courage to listen.