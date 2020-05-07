One unsettling symptom marking these pandemic days, for me, is a whiplash of spirit and heart. In almost every paper and every news hour, we read and hear about the sacrifices made by workers whose livelihoods have always been essential to our communities but normally behind the scenes. The courage and care exhibited by everyone from health-care workers to grocery store clerks to delivery people, and many more, are saving graces of our times. Yes, they’re doing their jobs, but they voluntarily face risks many of us seek to avoid.
This sacrifice is matched by a majority of Americans who have been willing to shelter in place, who grasp that their health, and the health of the wider community, depends on physical distancing and flattening the infection curve. There is a communal sense of shared sacrifice on behalf of a wider good.
Then there are people whose livelihoods have for weeks essentially been sacrificed by closures of businesses and gathering places, both employers and employees, many of whom have been models of accepting what they must do or have had to do for the time being. The stories of restaurant owners who have tried everything they can to keep employees on payroll makes me want to be a customer at every one of them.
But then come the stories of people using these times to, first of all, get what they think is theirs or ripe for the picking. You know some of them. People early on who were terrified of being without toilet paper and so took their share and that of their neighbors. Hustlers and scammers who created a bidding war on personal protective equipment whose costs will ultimately be assumed by each of us. There’s the Silicon Valley hustler who supposedly had 1,400 ventilators to sell New York State, which paid more than $70,000 per ventilator, with none ever delivered. Daily, we read stories of publicly traded companies who had the influence and prestige to get the first federal grants originally meant for Main Street businesses. Only reluctantly, and after much humiliation in the national press, have some returned the money.
We hear the occasional story of wealthy individuals donating substantial sums of money to help people and communities cope with COVID-19 such as Jack Dorsey at Twitter and sports team owners and players who have made commitments to keep their staffs on payroll. But then there are the others, already very wealthy, whose wealth is rising because of the virus and who do little at all. That’s personified in some who seem to say, “I have to protect my billions, but I don’t need to protect all those who work for me.” Jeff Bezos comes to mind.
And lately there are the people or crowds who claim the right and freedom to do what they want, without regard for the rights or needs of others. Far too often in our political life, these are the very ones who presume to tell many others what they should do. Now this includes pressing politicians to compel others back to work under unsafe conditions.
It has been a while since America as a country has been asked, called or invited into shared sacrifice for the sake of a larger goal or vision. We have been a nation at war for decades, in one form or another, and have relied on volunteers to make the sacrifice in life and limb while assuming back on the American home front we can pay for these wars without any personal financial sacrifice.
We have lauded the goals of going green but have resisted any serious changes in habits, business plans or policies that would protect this planet on which we all depend and on which our children must depend. Carbon dioxide, in the long run, is a far more dangerous environmental virus.
All the while, we have insisted that our individual success is the result of smarts and hard work rather than recognizing that our success depends just as much on the people who work for us as it does on almighty “job-creators.” Those who produce goods and services ultimately depend on those who help them do so, and the customers who in turn buy those goods and services. Competitive capitalism, despite its reluctance to admit it, ultimately depends on worker cooperation and collaboration as well as consumers — a lesson we may appreciate more fully as politicians and business proprietors and Wall Street seek to revive the economy at a time when the income inequality so long ignored in our country has hobbled consumers previously living paycheck to paycheck.
It’s hard to be honest about the head starts so many of us had, with the best schools, colleges paid for, health-care insurance assumed and enough financial cushion to survive the recommended six months or more without an income or with large unexpected expenses. A winner-takes-all culture shows all of its warts and wrinkles when it takes all of us to win against a foe like this novel coronavirus.
The questions now are whether those of us who are still financially and healthily secure can do what we need to do to support those who are not — and whether those who hold the keys to power and influence will use them to help those who have little influence and no power. Lending power to give voice to others is a sacrifice worth making and, in the long run, beneficial to all involved.
Just as with the virus, it’s still too early to see what the near- and long-term future will bring. But with work, and grace, perhaps our rediscovered awareness of the ties that bind us as a people will lead to a deeper and wider sense of freedom and community. That would be the kind of recovery worth having.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.