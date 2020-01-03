As a child, I regularly attended “watch meetings” on New Year’s Eve. At the time, most children did what we were told without asking too many questions. We knew watch meetings were somehow relevant to the black community, but in our youth we were ignorant about the history of such meetings. As time passed, I learned from my grandparents, pastor and parents that these watch meetings were connected to our slave past.
While American slavery ended with the Civil War, Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and the mighty 13th Amendment, watch meetings remain a useful tradition in the African-American community, especially as racism and white privilege continue to percolate in our politics, policy and society.
In my research, most references to watch night meetings note that these African-American traditions were “influenced by their English counterparts, the earliest American Methodists, late in the 18th century who preferred a tradition of nighttime prayer and service as an alternative to secular customs and amusements…” From all I can discern, watch meetings among slaves began with news that President Lincoln would free the slaves on New Year’s Day 1863. Lincoln had given notice in a widely distributed preliminary emancipation document on Sept. 22, 1862, that he would issue the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
News of approaching “Freedom Eve” traveled across the South like wildfire. Slaves everywhere began planning for the exciting, life-changing developments leading to freedom. Watch meetings — years earlier held in dread over slave families possibly being split as some slaves were contracted out by financially distressed plantations — were held in slave shacks, churches and other places. This time, however, slaves eagerly anticipated liberation — perhaps not on Jan. 1 but soon, very soon, in both Texas and the Deep South. I personally do not believe this celebration was tied in any way to the Methodist tradition of watch nights; I don’t believe enough slaves were educated to make a decision to emulate such a tradition.
One of the most memorable watch meeting nights I remember was at Waco’s New Zion Baptist Church (New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, which I call home today) when I was a little girl. My grandfather and grandmother took us down to the church, by then brimming with people. The aroma of home-cooked food dominated the church air so much I couldn’t take my mind off the cakes and pies I had seen coming in.
Deacon John Dorsey of New Zion recalls how the service evolved over time. Several churches would come together at New Zion or another church for “Watch Meeting Nights”: “None of the churches back then had butane. All of us had wood-burning stoves which we would use to heat the churches. But we all praised God, thanked him for all he had brought us through the past year and gave thanks for this night and the coming year. We asked for blessings for each and every one.”
Dorsey recalls how there was always so much food brought by members of various churches: “The ministers were fed first, then the deacons, the older people, other adults and the children were fed last.” This was the order of things in the day. And he recalls those days being full of purpose and promise.
Sheryl Rush-Johnson recalls watch meetings at Waco’s Second Baptist Church: “I vividly remember my grandfather, Jake Rush, on bended knees on the cement floor during watch meetings. It was always his voice that would be praying at the exact moment that the new year came in. He would thank God for watching over us during the past year and for bringing us through all trials and tribulations. He would give God honor for continuing to bless and watch over us as we went into the new year. Second Baptist has a room named in his honor.”
Elroy Cross and Deborra Valentine remember changes in watch meetings reflecting a more structured service. At Hood Street Church of Christ, which Deborra attends, the watch meeting today starts and dismisses earlier. And they get a pretty good crowd for the service. They have prayer, testimonies and singing. At the end of the program, the pastor delivers a message of hope. They serve a meal as always, but now the prayer and revelry end before 9 p.m. rather than lingering till the new year clocks in.
“As a child, we didn’t have a choice about going to watch meeting service,” Deacon Elroy Cross of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church recalls. “We would always bring the new year in at church. Today, we still have prayers, testimonies and gratitude given. We were always a close-knit church and today we continue to carry on the tradition of watch meetings. The starting time varies but we continue to give thanks for all that we have been given and pray together for the new year to be blessed. At the close of service, we serve a breakfast or a hearty meal in the fellowship hall.”
Watch meetings have changed, but they remain meaningful in the African-American church-going tradition and will endure in one form or another. My 101-year-old aunt still believes in watch nights because she still believes in hope and liberation — freedom of movement, freedom of worship, freedom of expression. And while our liberties are guaranteed by men and women abiding by the Constitution, a little midnight prayer doesn’t hurt as we ponder a new year and new challenges.
