What am I doing now that people 100 years in the future will look back on with outrage?
There could be many things. Drinking water from plastic bottles? Eating beef that takes acres and acres of land to produce? Driving a gas-guzzler?
Maybe it’s something I am not actively “doing” but something I am tolerating: Homelessness? Drastic disparities in education? People getting locked up because they crossed some arbitrary border between countries to look for work?
I don’t know exactly what it will be, but I imagine there are things that I think of as normal, or practical, or unsolvable, or “within my rights” today — things that I hardly think twice about or even things that make me proud — that will be reason for outrage, disbelief or disgust 20, 50 or a hundred years from now.
It may sound odd, but that idea feels hopeful to me.
It means that our children and grandchildren can make progress, that they can be better than us, smarter, that the long arc of the moral universe can truly bend toward justice, goodness and loving our neighbors.
If I had been a resident of Little Rock in 1957 when nine students integrated Central High, I think there’s a better than 50/50 chance that I would have been against it. I imagine I would have gone along with what my family thought, and I know my family would have been against it.
When I was a child, the “n-word” was not a bad word in my house, it was just a regular word that my dad used every day. I was not allowed to invite black children home from school to play. It was no big deal, it was just something you didn’t do. Black people were different from us. Everybody knew that.
I don’t remember the news stories from when I was a child, but I can only imagine that incidents such as what happened to George Floyd and others were happening then just like now. Except then, no one I would have known would have ever heard a thing about it. If we had heard about it, I imagine it would have been met with a shoulder shrug and a thought, spoken or unspoken, that he surely must have deserved what he got.
In the span of my lifetime things that were normal in my family and my world when I was a child have become outrages. That is good. Outrage at bad things once accepted as normal is progress.
That is the thought in the front of my mind.
In the back of my mind I have another thought. My dad, my grandmother, some of the white people in the towns where I was raised were very nearly 100% wrong in the way they thought about black people. They were not, however, 100% bad people. They were hard-working people, teachers, builders, churchgoers, people who made your favorite pickles for your birthday and chicken and dumplings when you came for a visit. People who came to get you when you were homesick. People who made you laugh so hard you cried. People like me. People I loved.
As we take down monuments and rename school buildings, the biggest part of me is proud of us for moving forward, for realizing we should not continue to glorify the wrong thinking, wrong actions and wrong actors of our checkered history.
A smaller part of me wonders if there wasn’t more to that slave owner or Confederate general than the worst thing he ever did. Was he also a hard worker? A churchgoer? A storyteller? A builder? A dreamer? I say this not to condone what that slave owner or Confederate general did but to humanize him and to be able to tolerate making the connection to myself.
When we look back into history and characterize people as bad, that lets us off the hook in a way. They were bad, we are good, we would not have done that bad thing. To be honest with myself, I need to be able to hold in my heart two truths that grate against each other: 1. What they did was terrible. 2. They probably also did good things, and I would have probably liked them.
There is good in us even though we do bad, just like there is certainly bad in us even though we do good. Throughout history, some of the most terrible things that we have done to one another have not been done by evil people but by people who are like us — a mixture of good and bad — who thought of themselves as mostly good, and maybe even were mostly good.
So that makes me wonder: What am I doing/not doing now that people 100 years in the future will look back upon with outrage or disbelief or disgust? It’s probably something that I don’t think much about. Something normal. Something widely believed or at least tolerated by my friends and family. Sure, there are some “fringe” people out there who might criticize it, but they are just too sensitive, or irreligious, or impractical, or they don’t understand how the world really works.
What monuments, social structures, norms am I building or maintaining now that will be justifiably torn down in outrage 10, 20, 50, 100 years from now?
It’s a disturbing yet interesting thought. It gives me hope for the generations who will come after me. It allows me to have compassion for the generations who came before me without accepting what they did as right. It challenges me to look at my actions now through the lens of the future. And it allows for a tiny teaspoon of patience for people who think differently from me.
