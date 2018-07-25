Is there anything more hopeful and full of promise than brand new school supplies? The smell of a new box of colors? A sharpened pencil full of letters and words and pictures and numbers waiting to be set free? A bright, clean spiral notebook ready to be filled with ideas, dreams, problems and even scribbles about who “hearts” who “4-evah,” and drawings of houses and families and fast cars and rockets and dinosaurs?
To all grownups out there: If you’ve forgotten the joy and power of school supplies, you’ve forgotten a precious thing.
A few months ago, the Act Locally Waco book group decided to read and discuss the book “Other People’s Children: Cultural Conflict in the Classroom” by Lisa Delpit. We heard through the grapevine that our then-new Waco Independent School District superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson, had recommended it to principals in the district, so we put it on our list. On a whim, I invited him to our book discussion and, lo and behold, he came! A thought-provoking conversation about heavy issues affecting our schools and our children ensued. I left feeling overwhelmed by the complexity and magnitude of the challenges before us.
During the conversation, Dr. Nelson mentioned a poem about a child and a pencil that he thought made an important point…
’Cause I Ain’t Got a Pencil
By Joshua T. Dickerson (reprinted with permission from the author)
I woke myself up
Because we ain’t got an alarm clock
Dug in the dirty clothes basket,
Cause ain’t nobody washed my uniform
Brushed my hair and teeth in the dark,
Cause the lights ain’t on
Even got my baby sister ready,
Cause my mama wasn’t home.
Got us both to school on time,
To eat us a good breakfast.
Then when I got to class the teacher fussed
Cause I ain’t got a pencil.
This poem is a prism. Look into it one way, all you see is poverty. It can leave you feeling sad and overwhelmed. Look at it another way, you see a bright, capable kid solving problems and figuring out what it takes to keep on keeping on. She (or he) is exasperated with the rest of us because we can’t see that if we would just help her out a tiny bit with a pencil, she could get on with the business of getting an education.
Ramona Curtis, who works in the Department of External Affairs at Baylor University, starts each school year by joining the NAACP to welcome and cheer on young scholars at J.H. Hines Elementary School on the first day of school. For a few years now, she has noticed that, even with the many wonderful school-supply drives throughout our community, too many kids still come to school without supplies. Several conversations with the principal and outreach coordinator at Hines confirmed school supplies are a big issue. Even when kids have enough in August, they often run out long before the school year is over. I’m sure teachers do fuss at kids who don’t have pencils — I did when I was a teacher! — but teachers also routinely dig into their own pockets to provide supplies for their kids. There never seems to be enough to make it to the end of the school year.
With all this in mind, Ms. Curtis this year is working through the Solid Gold Neighbor Initiative at Baylor along with numerous organizations throughout the community to organize a school-supply “power” drive. The goal is to make sure the five Transformation Zone schools (Brook Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Indian Spring Middle School and G.W. Carver Middle School), which already have so much on their plates, do not have to worry about school supplies.
Ms. Curtis and her team visited with principals at each of the five schools to make a list of supplies needed for the whole school for the whole year. They got back numbers like 996 boxes of crayons, 2,500 glue sticks, 12,000 pencils, etc. Now they’re working through churches, sororities and fraternities, non-profits, local businesses and every other kind of organization they can think of to gather those supplies and deliver them directly to the schools to be divvied up among teachers and distributed as needed (with discretion and discernment) throughout the school year.
The Solid Gold Neighbor program has made it easy for you to participate. You can donate by clicking on www.baylor.edu/SGNschoolsupplies or by texting BUSGN to 41444. Follow the Solid Gold Neighbor Facebook page for updates about how to donate school supplies and what supplies are still needed. Or contact Ramona Curtis at ramona_curtis@baylor.edu to see how your business or organization can join in!
Not all problems can be solved with a pencil. But sometimes a pencil — or a box of markers, or some paper, or a glue stick — makes a big difference. We have bright, capable kids in Waco ISD. Many face tough situations every day, yet resiliently get to school anyway and go about the work of learning the best they know how. We have significant challenges in our schools, and it will no doubt take time to chip away at most of them, but one thing we can do right now is make sure there’s a pencil available when a kid needs one. Let’s do that!