Due to the COVID-19 crisis, food banks across the country are experiencing a huge surge of families in need of nourishing food amid a diminished supply of goods, food and volunteers. With unemployment numbers increasing every day and the “shelter-in-place” directives remaining in place, Central Texas has been hit especially hard during this challenging time. Due to a spike in demand for food and paper products in order to shelter in place, there are reduced grocery and retail supply sources for food banks, as well as dwindling numbers of volunteers with older volunteers staying at home.
The Central Texas Food Bank urgently needs help. During these difficult times the Food Bank faces unprecedented challenges, including keeping its employees and volunteers safe. As the largest hunger-relief charity in Central Texas, CTFB partners with more than 260 businesses, agencies and other nonprofits, serving more than 50,000 Central Texans each week who are at dire risk of hunger. That number has increased exponentially with the onset of COVID-19. This situation, especially for children, may last for many more weeks.
To meet expanding demand and at the same time avoid spreading the virus, the CTFB has changed its distribution model. The state-of-the-art 135,000-square-foot distribution facility in southeast Austin includes dry storage space, refrigeration and freezer capacity, a community kitchen, gardens and 15 loading docks. Workers are checked for symptoms or fever (no coronavirus cases have been reported to date), and they follow all sanitary precautions as they work at a safe distance from one another. Food distributions are now being placed into boxes; those boxes are put directly on trucks or in the trunks of clients’ cars, thus avoiding direct contact.
Food donations from H-E-B and Walmart continue to be most helpful, but their donations have diminished since they have less food to contribute. As a result of social distancing and less food and goods donations, the CTFB now must buy boxes and much more food. The Food Bank is working to minimize the cost of these boxes that are distributed to those in need.
Twenty-four partner agencies and four mobile pantries in Waco are supplied food and other products each week by the Central Texas Food Bank: Caritas, Shepherd’s Heart, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, McLennan Community College’s Paulanne’s Pantry, TSTC’s Pantry and Baylor’s hunger initiatives to name a few. However, many partner agencies have shut down so CTFB is adapting to fill the void. Based on the last several days, distributions have increased by more than 40%. Forecasts project that the need is only going to increase.
Churches throughout Central Texas are rising to the occasion by providing cash donations and volunteers to pack and distribute the boxes. What’s needed now is a low-cost supply of many thousands of boxes (9½ inches high by 1 foot, 4 inches wide and 1 foot, 3½ inches in length) and a substantial increase in monetary donations to purchase life-saving food products and necessities.
Wacoans who have not lost their jobs can help provide relief for those who need a helping hand. Individual and corporate donations are welcome and hopefully more companies and churches can provide volunteers, safely distanced, to pack boxes and load cars.
The Central Texas Food Bank is on the front line of hunger relief. Last year, it provided 7.8 million meals to those in McLennan County. The need to help families experiencing food insecurity is now more acute than ever. Those wanting to help volunteer or contribute can go to: centraltexasfoodbank.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.