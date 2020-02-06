The United Nations climate summits, the Conferences of the Parties (COPs), have convened annually since 1995, searching for an international solution to the worsening climate crisis. At COP 21 a breakthrough occurred and 175 countries signed the Paris Agreement, each pledging to cut greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions by an amount termed the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).
Four years later, COP 25 Madrid was held in December 2019 and we were fortunate to participate. This summit was an amazing collage of world leaders, negotiators, scientists, activists, lectures, music and exhibits.
The negotiations
Four issues dominated at this COP.
NDC increase:
- If all nations reached their Paris emission goals, global temperature would still increase 2.8 degrees C, dangerously higher than the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 1.5 C target. Therefore, announcements of increased NDCs by individual countries were eagerly sought.
Rulebook completion for carbon markets:
- The Rulebook provides the fine print for implementation of the Paris Agreement. Its complexity is illustrated by the fact that some 3,000 phrases in the document required debate to reach consensus. Details for the carbon markets, or cap-and-trade scheme, were controversial, inciting vigorous protests within the halls.
Compensation for loss and damage:
- As homes are submerged and crops suffer saltwater intrusion, poor low-lying nations sought reimbursement from wealthy countries whose emissions have largely produced sea-level rise. The wealthy nations strongly resisted these claims.
Human rights protections:
- The indigenous peoples demanded clauses that would firmly protect their heritage. For example, a solar farm should be prevented from locating at the site of ancestral burial grounds.
The science
The educational component of COP 25 included hundreds of lectures, panel discussions, debates, films, scientific and green product exhibits, art shows, live music and virtual reality experiences. As an example, an Oceana exhibit explained that “blue forests” are composed of mangroves, salt marshes, seagrass meadows and macroalgae, including seaweed and kelp. They store more CO2 than an equivalent area of terrestrial forest and also risk deforestation. Oceana proposed that 30% of these neglected blue forests should be protected by an international protocol.
The protests
The epic 2014 People’s Climate March in New York City was followed by intense climate diplomacy by President Obama and by the Paris Agreement, demonstrating the power of protest. The following is a small sample of protests at COP 25.
Vegan Duck:
- A very dedicated vegan in a duck costume was a constant fixture near the frigid COP entrance, carrying a banner reading “the fastest way to stop global warming: use animal-free products.” With studies demonstrating that a vegan diet has 73% fewer GHG emissions than a carnivorous diet, a plant-based regimen is indeed a powerful method of combating the climate crisis.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his hypocrisy, claiming to be a climate leader while exporting filthy coal technology throughout Asia:
- This demonstration included a huge effigy of Abe hurling lumps of coal, powerful chants and speeches in several languages, and a gigantic Pikachu.
Extinction Rebellion (XR) undercover:
- The organization XR has combined drama and creativity with massive crowds and civil disobedience to shut down major European cities and induce positive policy change. At COP 25, after 20 to 25 men and women slipped through rigorous security, they removed jackets to reveal only black pants, black blindfolds and strips of black tape strategically placed across bare chests. With “WAKE UP,” “GREEN WASHING,” and “FOSSIL FUEL KILLS” emblazoned on their chests, they formed a line performing rousing chants for climate justice — and magnetically drew everyone, the mantras becoming thunderous.
The outcome
COP 25 was universally considered a failure: No significant progress was made on NDCs, carbon markets, loss and damage or indigenous rights. As a spokesman from the Union of Concerned Scientists observed: “Never have I seen this almost total disconnect between what the science requires and what the climate negotiators are delivering.” And infuriatingly, progress was blocked by the United States, Australia and Brazil, countries subservient to the fossil-fuel industries that plan massive expansion over the next five years.
Response
In a summit 80% conducted in Spanish, I felt recognizable as a citizen of a pariah nation, led by a climate denier and in the process of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. Embarrassed and ashamed, I traveled the subways with bumbling Spanish, gathering materials. And on my last day in Madrid I undertook a one-man silent protest: I posed as Donald Trump, with striped prison garb, orange lipstick face, rogue blond combover, handcuffs and ball with chain. And my sign read: “Los USA rechazan a Donald Trump por ser un criminal climatico,” and “Americans reject climate criminal Donald Trump.”
Although I could not correct the damage of Trump’s climate policies, I could speak on an international stage based on scientific truth and relieve the anguish in my heart. And I knew I conveyed the voices of 209 million Americans (Associated Press poll 2019).
Afterward
With COP 25 a devastating failure, COP 26 in Glasgow this November is the last practical opportunity to activate the Paris Agreement and preserve a livable climate. With the intense research in climate science, advances in renewable energy and storage technology, support of the business community and dedication of climate activists, I believe mankind will survive this existential challenge — and my next COP report will be more reassuring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.