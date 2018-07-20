Every minute, 24 hours a day, one dump truck of plastic waste enters our oceans. Let me repeat that. Every minute, 365 days a year, one dump truck of plastic waste enters our oceans. This shocking statistic broadcasts the fact that we are experiencing a global plastic emergency. And at our current rate of pollution, plastic will outweigh fish in the oceans by 2050.
Plastic is now detected in all oceans, better described as “smog” than solid islands, from the Mariana Trench to the once-pristine Arctic. Sunlight degrades plastic into microplastic, which never fully disappears. Beyond aesthetic devastation, plastic pollution has many dangerous impacts: injury and death of millions of birds and fish annually from ingestion or entanglement; contamination of the human food supply; contribution to landfills, a major source of greenhouse-gas emissions; flood risk from blockage of storm drains; toxin release by leaching; and worsening climate change from the fossil fuels used in the production, transportation and disposal of plastics.
This ocean plastic emergency is now recognized throughout the world: by famous musicians and sports teams, to Greenpeace, ocean scientists and the United Nations. Bans on single-use plastic bags have been instituted by hundreds of cities worldwide, as well as states and even nations. Unfortunately, the Texas Supreme Court recently struck down the Laredo plastic-bag ban, and it is thus unlikely the City of Waco will institute such a ban. Therefore, it is the responsibility of individuals and businesses in Central Texas to fight this plastic catastrophe.
Steps individuals can take to fight plastic pollution include:
- Refuse single-use plastic bags.
- First, by questioning our automatic use of plastic bags, we realize that often a bag is not truly necessary. When a bag is needed, we should use a reusable bag or, as a last resort, a paper bag. Only 3 percent of single-use (thin, grocery-type) bags are recycled, as the process is very expensive.
- Carry five to 10 reusable bags in our cars.
- This habit will nix the problem of forgetting a reusable bag when shopping. And everyone who tries reusable shopping bags finds them stronger, more versatile and more convenient than flimsy plastic bags. Waco Friends of Peace/Climate has distributed these bags free of charge for five years; they’re available at our monthly meetings.
- Employ reusable cotton bags for produce.
- These large biodegradable bags with drawstring closures are much more convenient than single-use plastic bags and are not frustrating to open.
- Escape the modern plague of bottled water.
- Since public tap water in Central Texas is safe, and most bottled water is just tap water, bottled water is only justified in emergency situations such as natural disasters. Individual reusable water bottles and water coolers can easily replace bottled water. And bottled water costs about 2,000 times more than tap water and produces massive plastic pollution.
- Request “No straws please” upon seating.
- Only by making this statement immediately at your table can we avoid the ubiquitous restaurant straw. This step is vital because straws are non-recyclable and one of the most common forms of coastal plastic pollution. If a straw is truly needed, carry a reusable straw of the bamboo or metal variety.
- Bring containers for restaurant leftovers.
- With Texas-size portions, boxes for take-home are frequently needed, and usually are plastic or the satanic Styrofoam. Imagine the yearly savings in plastic by simply toting several Tupperware containers when dining out.
- Choose reusable over disposable or single-use items.
- Always select the reusable item, be it a razor, dining utensil or point-and-shoot camera.
- Try bar shampoo.
- This little-known product, wrapped only in paper, saves a tremendous volume of plastic annually and cleanses beautifully, in my experience.
- Finally, meticulously recycle the plastic you do accumulate.
- This requires rinsing out food remnants and following city guidelines. Request pickup service if not currently provided by your municipality.
Businesses can also make essential contributions in fighting the plastic scourge:
- Allow customers to decline plastic.
- Rather than automatically providing a bag, retailers can ask each customer if a bag is needed. Plastic bag use will be markedly reduced, businesses will save on bag expenses and no customer should be inconvenienced.
- Provide biodegradable or recyclable materials only.
- Some companies have successfully chosen to provide NO bags at checkout, the approach with the smallest plastic footprint. Alternatively, paper bags can be provided at checkout. There are a host of biodegradable products for leftover boxes, utensils, etc. Plastic straws should be replaced with the paper variety. Also, products with the least plastic packaging should be offered. Styrofoam should be completely avoided, as it cannot be recycled. Sunbright Company offers recycle pickup in Waco.
Consumers and businesses in Central Texas can act to help win the war against plastic devastation. Why is this vital? As a United Nations ambassador proclaimed: “Our oceans supply up to 70 percent of Earth’s oxygen. If they die, so does everything and everyone that needs oxygen.” That includes us.