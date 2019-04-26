Sammy McLarty, in his latest Trib column, labels me a minister, czar and celebrity. By applying the term minister, McLarty highlights his misunderstanding of the scientific process. Since I have no government position and derive power only from speaking scientific truth, I cannot qualify as a czar. And as I have never appeared in People or the National Enquirer, it’s doubtful I am a true celebrity. Humor aside, climate change is an extremely serious topic, so I will respond to McLarty’s criticisms as space allows.
- The central thesis of McLarty’s column is that climate science is a religion and thus entails dogma, ministers, a holy text and convocations. He delights in referring to me as “Reverend Northcutt” — four times. But Merriam-Webster defines religion as “service and worship of God or the supernatural.” Science, on the other hand, is a “system of knowledge concerned with the physical world and its phenomenon.” Belief in a supernatural being is never part of the scientific method. McLarty incorrectly equates my profound apprehension of the future of our biosphere with religious zeal — that is his primary error.
- The certainty of anthropogenic climate change may be understood through two main avenues. First, man-made climate change is endorsed by 91-100 percent of peer-reviewed papers in seven studies (skepticalscience.com), by National Academies of Science in 80 countries, by 195 nations in the Paris Agreement and by the United States military. Second, we observe the impacts of a warming climate system with our own senses. We see the overall milder winters, hotter summers and droughts, earlier springs, heavier downpours, fewer wild animals and dying coral reefs. And we read of the record melting of the Arctic, sea level rise flooding Miami streets, a monstrous hurricane drowning Houston and worsening wildfires decimating entire California cities.
- McLarty bemoans the “trillions of gallons of jet fuel and gasoline” used in transporting climate conference participants. True, but the fuel was an investment toward reaching an international agreement that would prevent perilous volumes of future greenhouse-gas emissions and help preserve human civilization. And having attended COP 21 in Paris, I can report that most attendees are scientists, environmentalists and diplomats, not the ultrarich, and that the setting was educational and comfortable, not an extravagant gala.
- Yes, the title applied to my Dec. 8 piece “Let’s place faith in climate science….” is completely inappropriate and implies religious belief. But I absolutely did not mean religious faith and I did not compose the title — it was written by Trib staff.
- McLarty faults the conclusion of my research on religious denominations’ views on climate change as a “false proposition that a religion’s dogmatic pronouncements, on all matters, speak for and bind the minds and hearts of all members.” He simply needs to carefully reread my text: I correctly stated that 5.9 billion inhabitants are affiliated with these religious institutions, not that they accept all church policies.
- Contrary to McLarty’s claim, Waco Friends of Peace/Climate has not abandoned its anti-war position. And I am proud of our opposition to the Iraq War and President Bush’s torture regime, while most of Waco was silent. The war is now almost universally considered a trillion-dollar disaster that cost one million Iraqi civilian lives. And torture remains a violation of international law.
- The observation that the “science is settled” refers to the basic principles of climate change, which in the science community are as concrete as gravity and absolutely a basis for urgent action. Certainly, with future research, projections will become more precise.
In conclusion, I recommend that on climate matters Mr. McLarty value the view of dedicated professional Ph.D. climatologists, just as he does the view of physicians, architects and other experts in their fields of specialization. And remember that intense concern may be based on scientific knowledge and does not require a scriptural foundation.