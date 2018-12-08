In 2015, when Pope Francis issued his Laudato Si’, an encyclical on the environment, he instantly became the world’s religious leader on anthropogenic climate change. On the opposite end of the spectrum, many evangelical Christian pastors expressed skepticism or denial of climate change. But given the plethora of religious traditions in the world, it is important to consider what other faiths teach on this crucial issue.
The stances of the six most practiced named religions in the world were reviewed, based primarily on their discussions on official organization websites. Number of adherents in the world is in parentheses.
- Christianity (2.4 billion): Climate change is recognized by Catholic and by myriad Protestant denominations except for some evangelicals.
- Islam (1.8 billion): The compelling “Declaration on Climate Change” intermixes eight pages of climate science with supportive verses from the Quran.
- Hinduism (1.15 billion): A powerful positive proclamation discusses the science, with emphasis on the concept of “Mother Earth” and adoption of a plant-based diet.
- Buddhism (521 million): The detailed text recommends specific actions, including use of fuel-efficient cars and extra home insulation, and concludes that “The time to act is now.”
- Sikhism (30 million): The Ecosikh statement even recognizes a spiritual foundation, stating “to achieve internal peace, we must first look at the environment in which we live.”
- Judaism (14.4 million): The declaration becomes very specific, establishing a goal of reducing Jewish community greenhouse gases (GHGs) by 83 percent of 2005 levels by 2050.
This tabulation reveals approximately 5.9 billion of the world’s current 7.7 billion inhabitants are affiliated with religious institutions that accept the science of climate change and promote action to combat it.
But what about evangelicals? To our surprise, a significant proportion do recognize global warming. A meeting of 4,200 evangelical leaders in 2010 resulted in the Lausanne Cape Town Commitment document which described components of Creation Care, including: lifestyles that conserve resources and avoid polluting, and the persuasion of governments to act on “potential climate change.” In fact, a poll by Georgetown University in 2016 found similar factions believe increasing atmospheric GHGs are due to human activity: Catholics 68 percent, evangelical Christians 59 percent and other Christian affiliations 69 percent.
Of those evangelicals who maintain a climate denialist posture, the Southern Baptist Convention remains a paradigm. In 2007 the Convention approved Resolution No. 5 on global warming. Although occasionally debated, to my knowledge this document still elucidates the church’s position. The document begins with a long list of discredited arguments against accepted climate science. A list of reasons to not act on climate change follows. These are some of those reasons, accompanied by a science-based response:
- God is in control and will take care of us. Response: When evangelicals are ill, they additionally seek care from women or men, from physicians. The same principle applies in caring for an ailing planet.
- Acting on climate change will be costly and harmful to the poor. Response: To this sincere concern, we note that renewable energy is rapidly becoming cheaper than fossil fuels and lacks the unhealthy local pollution of fossil-fuel burning. Further, the green energy transformation is already creating more new jobs than the oil and gas industry.
- Caring for people is a higher priority than caring for plants and animals. Response: Although superficially true, protecting biodiversity is critical in protecting humans. For example, a warming ocean damages coral reefs, which are crucial to the food web and thus human nutrition.
- The theory of evolution demonstrates that science can’t be trusted. Response: Our complex society is deeply dependent on science, from smart phones to automobiles to food production.
- Climate science rejection is expected of all members of the conservative community. Response: Ultimately, the laws of science cannot be altered by political proclamation.
In the last two years the United States has suffered worsening impacts of climate change with record 114-degree heat, record drought and flooding in Waco, along with massive historic hurricanes and horrifying wildfires elsewhere. And essentially all religions recognize climate change and the need to combat this existential danger for our children, neighbors, fellow creatures and fragile biosphere.
No matter our religious tradition, we can all act to protect the future in multiple ways: by conserving energy and all resources, recycling, obtaining electricity from renewable sources, installing solar panels, driving efficient cars, plug-in hybrids or electrics, eating less meat and dairy and demanding robust climate legislation from our new Congress.