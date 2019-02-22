The Waco Tribune-Herald in recent weeks has reported on the Go Renewable Waco campaign, a citizen-led effort that ultimately resulted in passage of recommendations by the City of Waco Sustainable Resource Practices Advisory Board (Sustainability Board) designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat anthropogenic climate change. Although the Trib reports were excellent, they raise multiple important questions.
Why is a campaign to cut emissions from city operations necessary? Since climate scientists are in near unanimous agreement that anthropogenic climate change is a global emergency, and since no significant mitigating action is taking place at the federal level, many cities and states have worked diligently to reduce their emissions. Worldwide, 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions derive from cities.
What is Go Renewable Waco? It’s a grassroots citizen movement, initiated by the Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, designed to persuade the City of Waco to join some 100 U.S. cities that have pledged to go 100 percent renewable in energy use by 2050. A petition requesting that the city make this pledge kicked off the campaign.
Is there support for the pledge in Waco? Absolutely. The petition garnered an amazing 1,187 signatures of Waco area adults and endorsement by 14 local churches and other civic organizations. In addition, city-wide support was documented by a 2018 Yale University poll that found a majority of Wacoans request more action by city officials to combat global warming.
But how widespread is support for 100 percent renewable energy? Pervasive: 13 states, 155 major corporations including Mars Inc., 100 universities, 57 countries and the prestigious U.S. Conference of Mayors champion this goal.
How did the Go Renewable Waco campaign interact with the city? Over a period of one year, the campaign held a dozen presentations and discussions with city groups of various size, emphasizing the urgency of mitigating climate change and its benefits. Ultimately, Sustainability Board member and attorney Sarah Brockhaus and I submitted a resolution to the board, providing justification for the renewable energy pledge and steps for implementation.
Exactly what was approved by the Sustainability Board? After considerable debate, the board approved the following recommendations to the City Council, derived from the Go Renewable Waco campaign’s steps for implementation (without the timelines): conduct efficiency audits of municipal facilities; evaluate strengthening efficiency standards for new construction; consider transition of power-purchase agreements to 100 percent renewable energy; consider encouraging businesses and residents to purchase renewable energy; evaluate possible city rooftop solar and encourage the same for business and residential consumers; replace retiring municipal fleet vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids when these meet city needs; encourage sustainable practices by citizens and businesses; and consider installation of rapid-charging EV stations.
Were these recommendations sufficient? Although the Go Renewable Waco campaign greatly appreciates the effort of the Sustainability Board to initiate climate change mitigation, we believe that our climate crisis demands more robust action: When one’s home is on fire, one does not “consider” using a fire hose. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has reported that if the world does not slash GHG emissions 45 percent in only 11 years, climate catastrophe will ensue.
Since transportation and power generation are the No. 1 and No. 2 sources of U.S. emissions, we recommend immediate action in these sectors. As city fleet vehicles are retired, they should be replaced with electric vehicles, including cars, buses and garbage trucks. Although initial cost may be higher, the lifetime cost of EVs is frequently lower, due to reduced maintenance and fuel costs. With only 11 years to halve emissions, we believe the city must begin negotiation now for 100 percent renewable power-purchase agreements in 2022. In addition, the city should immediately obtain proposals for rooftop solar installations on city structures, recognizing that after eight to 10 years, these photovoltaic systems provide free electricity.
Is action by the city alone adequate? Absolutely not. A zero-carbon economy will require community response in all sectors, including transportation, power, industry, agriculture, cooking, cooling and heating. And all greenhouse gases must be eliminated, including CO2, methane, nitrous oxide and certain refrigerants.
What can businesses do? They can also act on the major sources of greenhouse gases by obtaining electricity from all-renewable providers, installing rooftop photovoltaic systems, transitioning all vehicles to EVs and installing 110 or 220V. power outlets for employee/customer EV charging.
What of schools? Schools can execute the same actions as businesses. As a bonus, the installation of rooftop solar can provide an educational benefit for students interested in environmental science or engineering. Evolution of buses to electricity will remove greenhouse gases which endanger the students’ biosphere, while it removes the toxic pollution of diesel powertrains which endanger their hearts and lungs.
What role do individuals play? Some of the most important actions include obtaining power from renewable utilities, installing rooftop solar, driving EVs and decreasing meat and dairy intake.
All sectors may wish to help, but isn’t a green economy just too expensive? Although the renewable revolution may seem costly at first glance, several factors should be kept in mind:
- The hidden costs of fossil fuels are typified by burning coal, which includes illness, premature death and health-care expenses, totaling $187 billion per year, or 9.3 cents per kWh. (Ann NY Acad Science.)
- “Electricity from renewables will soon be consistently cheaper than from most fossil fuels.” (International Renewable Energy Agency, 2017.)
- Consistently, economic models have shown that the cost to prevent dangerous climate change is a fraction of the cost to pay for the damages of uncontrolled climate change.
- Finally, as parents, we contentedly save thousands of dollars, a decade in advance, to ensure a quality education for our children. Will we not invest in solar panels and affordable EVs to help preserve a livable planet in which these children may pursue that education?