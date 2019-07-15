Q How can every person on earth, including children, greatly lower their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions — and at no expense?
A Join the millions of people worldwide who observe Meatless Mondays.
Q But do citizens of McLennan County even wish to decrease GHG emissions?
A Absolutely. A 2018 climate opinion poll, conducted by Yale University, found a majority of citizens of the county are “worried” about global warming and that 64% believe citizens should “do more” to address global warming.
Q How important is diet to anthropogenic climate change?
A The most authoritative reference on climate change solutions is Drawdown, edited by Paul Hawken, assisted by a team of 100 researchers and writers. Remarkably, in its list of the top 100 solutions, a “plant-rich diet” was ranked 4th. For comparison, “onshore wind turbines” was 2nd and “all solar energy” was 6th. Clearly, removing meat from one’s diet is a powerful method of lightening one’s carbon footprint.
Q Why does removing meat from one’s diet have such a potent impact on GHG emissions?
A Because CO2 absorbing forests are destroyed to grow feed for animals and for animal grazing; cattle and other ruminants produce the GHG methane in their gastrointestinal tracts; farm machinery and meat transport vehicles belch CO2; and manure/fertilizers emit the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide. As a result, both direct and indirect emissions associated with raising livestock were computed to represent an amazing 50% of total annual global emissions.
Q Which diet is most powerful in reducing emissions?
A A Meatless Monday diet does produce a significant reduction in emissions, but not as great as a lifestyle devoid of meat. For example, a vegan diet (no animal products) reduces emissions 70%, while a vegetarian diet (including dairy and eggs) reduces emissions 63%. Therefore, a Meatless Monday regimen would cut one’s food emissions by almost 10%, an important amount, especially when multiplied by the millions of individuals adopting this program.
Q But can one ingest adequate protein through a plant-rich diet?
A According to the World Health Organization, only 10 to 15% of one’s daily calories need to come from protein, and a diet of plants can easily meet this threshold.
Q Do plant-based diets offer any health benefits?
A The American Dietetic Association has stated “appropriately planned vegetarian diets. Including total vegetarian or vegan diets, are healthful, nutritionally adequate, and may provide health benefits in the prevention and treatment of certain diseases.” A report from Harvard Medical School noted that a plant-rich diet lowers the risk of heart disease, some cancers, and type II diabetes.
Q This all sounds wonderful, but won’t I crave the fantastic taste of meat?
A First, many individuals who give up meat realize the sacrifice is minimal, in light of the amazing variety of tastes and textures in grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables. Second, an explosion of meat substitutes is now available, which closely simulates the flavor and consistency of meat. For example, the multiple companies which produce meat substitutes include Beyond Meat, Gardein, Tofurky, Yves Veggie Cuisine, Lightlife, Boca, MorningStar Farms, and Quorn. And Gardein alone produces 25 meatless products, ranging from fish to chicken to pork substitutes. Veggie burgers in particular are abundant, in local restaurants and in grocery stores. From personal experience I can report that the Beyond Burger, available at Carl’s Jr., is extremely delicious and indistinguishable from a charbroiled beef burger.
Q Finally, is adopting a Meatless Monday schedule truly vital?
A Yes! The IPCC has recently issued a warning that global emissions must be slashed 45% in only 11 years, or humanity faces climate chaos. Many experts believe this is the greatest challenge mankind has ever faced. In response, over 600 cities in 13 countries have declared a climate emergency. For individuals, a highly effective, simple and cost-free method of lowering carbon emissions is the adoption of Meatless Mondays. Thus, the following truism becomes meaningful in both a physical and an ethical sense: “You are what you eat.”