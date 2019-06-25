Tuesday marked the 143rd anniversary of Custer’s Last Stand, which took place at the Little Bighorn River in Montana in 1876. The anniversary should be called, according to management expert John Hollon, “Bad Management Day” because of the arrogance and blatant miscalculations at the heart of this massacre.
On that day, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer led some 215 trusting soldiers of the famous U.S. Seventh Cavalry against a combined force of 2,000 Lakota Sioux, Cheyenne and Arapaho warriors. The slaughter was not surprising.
Major blunders of the day? First, Custer refused to consider the expertise of other Army officers because he assumed his judgment was superior. Other officers pleaded with Custer to wait for the arrival of reinforcements, already enroute, before launching any attack. Second, Custer’s men died because he was arrogant and did not truly understand his enemy and their ferocity. And while Custer’s men had mostly single-shot rifles, his opponents were using repeating rifles and knew the ground better.
Third, Custer divided his larger forces of about 600 ahead of the attack, further weakening his ability to win. Fourth, Custer faced a cunning strategist in Sitting Bull, who lured Custer into fighting on Sitting Bull’s terms, territory and preferred timetable. Sitting Bull also trusted his allies and delegated to Crazy Horse the responsibility of crafting the actual plan of battle.
Fifth, Custer was simply unprepared and did not realize that he was facing the largest force of First Nations warriors ever gathered in American history. While Custer’s men were underpaid, undermotivated and far from home, Sitting Bull’s troops were passionate, fighting for their very homes and families amid refusal by whites to stay off tribal lands in the Black Hills. Instead of crunching the numbers and analyzing the odds, Custer rushed his men into an ill-advised battle, leading to defeat and, for the unfortunate troops personally under his command, annihilation.
So do these lessons resonate today as the United States drifts closer to war with Iran? At first glance, this seems absurd. But look closer.
For starters, Iran is no Iraq. If called upon, the 82 million people of Iran will be mobilized with such fierce unity and determination that a war would lead to an unfathomable loss of life on all sides. If anyone doubts this, check your history and see how the ayatollah sent children into a holy battle to willingly blow themselves up on mines laid by Iraqi forces during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war.
At first, President Trump was “cocked and loaded” to strike Iran after it downed an unmanned surveillance drone. He has wisely backed down from this threat, for which all should be grateful. Many reasons for war exist, but the destruction of high-flying technology should not be among them.
As tensions grow between Iran and the United States, it is hoped sensitive diplomacy will replace Custeresque bluster. The idea of applying “maximum pressure” against Iran assumes that brinkmanship might work against desperate, hardline fanatics painted into a corner: a reckless gamble. Instead of Teddy Roosevelt’s approach, “Speak softly and carry a big stick,” some talk tough. Without great prudence, this could mean impacting the lives of tens of thousands more of our youth, a steep price. Hopefully, the lessons of an arrogant Custer will not be forgotten.