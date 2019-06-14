Fellow fathers! Have you ever felt like you’ve become your father? I wonder this whenever I run out of patience or feel grouchy when my 11-, 9- and 5-year-olds act like I’m their personal Uber driver. As one proverb from the Philippines says, “Tell me who your father is, and I will tell you who you will become.”
I feel like my own dad every time I say the magic words — “Because I said so!” — after every question from my kids about why they cannot watch the horror movie about a clown who kills kids or why we cannot eat every meal at Burger King. I feel like Dad whenever I tell the kids to turn off the lights in every room or start paying the electric bill. My Dad was old school: “No, this house isn’t a prison — they complain less there!” Another refrain: “You want to be paid to do your chores? I ought to charge you room and board!”
As a proud Pittsburgh Steeler fan, he’d boast: “Beating Cleveland is like re-sealing the driveway. It’s easy and you only have to do it once a year.” Another memory: “You want to do something for me for Father’s Day? Start weeding the garden and sweep the porch and sidewalk! And take out the trash and clean up your room! Get going!”
For the last year, however, our own house has been even crazier with the miraculous, unexpected advent of four babies — two girls and two boys — all at once. Sleep? Surely you jest! My wife Vivian is a super-hero to deal with the quads and with their tired dad. She ought to be added to the next Avengers movie!
My dad never had to deal with quadruplets. All he had to do was fight the Japanese across the Pacific for a few years. Then again, my brother, sister and I gave him so much grief that maybe fathering quadruplets would’ve been easier.
Despite the drama we gave him, Dad gave us love and took care of us. He put us first and that’s what I try to do with my kids. Maybe I can’t do everything those super-Dads do but I’m determined to raise my kids so they know they’re loved, so they can stand on their own feet with confidence and hard work and so they finally get out of the house when it’s time for college!
A wise father once assured me the first 40 years of fathering are the most difficult; after that, it gets easier! On the other hand, there’s no greater joy than the gift of healthy children — even when they come in fours! I agree with the Russian proverb: “If you live without being a father, you have not fully lived!” And I hope the English proverb is true that “One father is more influential than a hundred teachers.”
The Bible says a father should “raise up a child in the way that they should go.” That is my hope and prayer for each of the seven kids who seem resolutely determined to destroy our home and property — and sanity — every day from sunrise to sunset. I know everyone has different views of different Bible verses, but every exhausted father can agree that the father who wrote the verse “Children are a Blessing from the Lord” penned those words at night after everyone had finally gone to sleep and it was at last quiet in the house for a few sweet, precious minutes.
Happy Father’s Day, dads!