On Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay aboard the battleship USS Missouri, a son of German pioneers from Fredericksburg, Texas, Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, signed a treaty with Japan ending World War II. My dad fought across the Pacific and always admired both General Douglas MacArthur and Admiral Nimitz, who worked together to coordinate a brilliant Pacific offensive that brought Japan to unconditional surrender with the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
After the war, Nimitz never officially retired but served as “roving ambassador” for the United Nations and as chairman of President Truman’s Presidential Commission on Internal Security and Individual Rights. He was a dedicated, humble public servant who tirelessly “lived to give.” His example resonates this weekend among thoughtful Americans cognizant of their history.
If you haven’t visited the National Museum of the Pacific War — founded at the old Nimitz Hotel in Fredericksburg — you should take the time. Nimitz’s Texas roots involve a boy raised by his grandfather, Charles Nimitz, a proud former sailor in the German Merchant Marines. Nimitz claimed his grandfather gave him a love for the sea and taught him the value of honesty, hard work and integrity.
Chester grew up working in the family hotel business. As a youth, he applied to the U.S. Naval Academy and eventually graduated near the top of his class. While commanding a gunboat in the Philippines in 1908, his ship ran aground. He was charged with irresponsibility in a court martial. His spirited defense saved his military career, bolstered by an otherwise unblemished record and frank acceptance of blame.
After invaluable battle experiences in the Pacific, he moved to Germany to study ship engines, returning home to build our first diesel-powered Navy vessels. Between wars, he served at the Naval War College where he developed a plan on how to win a theoretical war in the Pacific, a plan he later enacted. In the 1930s, Nimitz was assigned to Pearl Harbor to build America’s Pacific Submarine Division. After Pearl was attacked, he assumed command of the Pacific Fleet.
An earthy man, Nimitz once joked: “A ship is always referred to as ‘she’ because it costs so much to keep her in paint and powder.” As a clear-headed fleet admiral, he inspired those under his command to look forward to victory instead of gazing backward on mistakes that led to the Pearl Harbor disaster. His single-minded sense of mission did not rob him of empathy even for his Japanese enemies. He reminded comrades that they were also suffering fellow humans.
Nimitz wrote: “Leadership consists of picking good people and helping them do their best.” Unlike some current tone-deaf, narcissistic leaders, Nimitz listened to subordinates and surrounded himself with the smartest minds he could find, recruiting people even when they disagreed with him or challenged his opinions: “Some of the best advice I’ve had comes from junior officers and enlisted men.”
The examples of his life and of those such as war hero and statesman John McCain stand in stark contrast to others who seek to defend themselves instead of defending America. In one prayer, Nimitz asked: “God, grant me the courage not to give up what I think is right even though I think it is hopeless.”
As we have been blessed in the past, may God again raise up such dedicated and honest leaders. Till then, let us not give up.