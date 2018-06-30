Today, three days before our own national birthday, Canada celebrates its 151st National Day. Yet relations between our neighboring giants haven’t been worse since the 1850s when the United States and Canada simmered over the boundary between the state of Washington and what was then known as British North America, later British Columbia. Back then they more often than not settled matters like gentlemen.
Given the Trump White House’s rhetoric of late, you’d never guess Canada was our second-largest trading partner. In 2017 we exchanged more than $1.6 billion in trade every day. Certainly any trade war is needless. Yet after President Trump formally declared Canada a “national security threat” — a true insult to an ally — the frayed 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement was put on life support.
Result: Stiff tariffs have been placed on Canadian steel and aluminum. Trump now threatens to levy a 25 percent tariff on General Motors, Ford and Chrysler vehicles made in Canada.
In early June, Canada hosted the G-7 Summit where our president insulted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him “weak and dishonest.” Maybe Trump expected Trudeau to respond: “Oops, sorry — my face was in the way of your fist.” Instead, Trudeau said Canadians would retaliate.
Soon, we’ll again hear such classic Canadian jokes as: “What do urine tests and American beer have in common?” “Taste!” Or: “What do you think of American civilization?” “I think it’d be a good idea.” Newfoundlanders will call Trump an “angishore” — someone too lazy to leave the shore to fish; Quebecois will call him a “beau cave”; B.C.ers will say Trump is a “squatch,” a large, rude forest beast; and hockey fans will refer to him as a “bender,” “chiseler,” “duster” or “hoser” — the idiot with a hose who follows a Zamboni ice resurfacer around the ice rink.
Most Americans know Niagara Falls, maple syrup and the Mounties but still think of Canada as “America Junior.” Most know that Justin Bieber, Drake, Michael J. Fox, Jim Carrey, Ryan Gosling, Seth Rogen and Celine Dion are Canadians but that’s about all. Gangster Al Capone, when asked about Canada, once replied: “I don’t even know what street it’s on.”
If you think snow falls constantly in Canada, you’ve never visited Vancouver. (To be fair, I’ve been to Winnipeg when it was colder than the surface of the moon.) Some Yanks affecting a lame accent mock the “Loonie” or compare Canadian cash with “Monopoly money.” Canadians might respond: “At least we don’t portray slave-owners on our currency!” Ouch!
Did you know Canadians invented or at least perfected insulin, IMAX, BlackBerry phones, walkie-talkies, odometers, Hawaiian Pizza, pacemakers, peanut butter, light bulbs, Trivial Pursuit, Wonder Bras and egg cartons? Did you realize a Canadian (James Naismith) invented basketball in 1891?
Canadians have many things Americans might envy. They’re ranked the fourth most generous people worldwide (behind Australia, New Zealand and Ireland). Canada welcomes refugees and surveys rank it as the second most tolerant, least racist nation worldwide (behind Luxembourg). Canadian politicians cannot waste zillions of dollars on campaign spending and their government doesn’t execute people (since 1962). Canada has one of the lowest prisoner/citizen ratios worldwide with a crime and murder rate three times lower per capita than the United States. Yet any responsible Canadian can get a gun license. We need to look north for answers about gun violence.
True, Canadian taxes are higher than America’s, but most Canadians gladly pay these in exchange for an excellent universal health-care system. Canadians are entitled to a one-year paid maternity leave after childbirth. Average Canadian workers are guaranteed a pension far better than American workers. Statistically, marriages last longer in Canada than America. Infant mortality is lower while care for the elderly is ranked fifth best worldwide.
And less Canadians smoke or commit suicide per capita than Americans. Canadians on average live longer and Canada consistently ranks (behind Switzerland) as having the world’s best quality of life. And seven of 10 leading cities in North America for quality public transportation are in Canada. These folks know where they’re going.
Canadians are the third most-educated people worldwide (after Japan and Korea) with more than two-thirds of citizens having a post-secondary education. In 2017, Canadian children ranked fourth in reading, math and science tests (behind Singapore, Japan and Estonia) and Canada’s women earn more than American women per capita.
Business is strong. Canadians per capita have a better chance of achieving the upward social-mobility once reserved for the “American Dream” — more so than Americans do, some contend. Canadians get at least two weeks of vacation and nine paid public holidays. Almost 50 percent of Canada’s millionaires are immigrants, compared with a third of America’s millionaires.
I’m not saying Canada is heaven on earth, but have you ever canoed across glacier-fed Lake Louise in the Canadian Rockies or hiked the majestic Cabot Trail, rising up from the sea to the mountains, in Nova Scotia? Have you ever enjoyed poutine in Montreal, savored lobster in the Maritimes or visited one of Canada’s 3,468 Tim Hortons donut shops for Timbits or a pretzel bagel?
Our two countries have long been dear friends and close allies. Yes, this relationship has frayed, mainly due to out-of-touch politicians, but we shouldn’t take our good neighbors to the north for granted: Canadians fought by us on the beaches of Normandy. They stand by us in NATO. They rallied to our defense in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and joined us in taking the battle to the enemy.
Our relationship may now be plunging over the falls in a barrel, but hopefully Prime Minister Trudeau won’t call for a 5,500-mile border hedge. Hopefully he’ll ignore those cries of “Plant that hedge!” On behalf of all Americans upset by President Trump’s rude, unneighborly insults, all we can say to our Canadian neighbors is one sincere word: “Sor-i!”