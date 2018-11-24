Judaism has a tradition that those who mourn should not listen to any music for one month. On Tuesday, exactly one month after 11 worshippers were shot at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, violinist Itzhak Perlman will hold a concert in honor of those who died. On Oct. 27, my beloved hometown of Pittsburgh experienced the worst anti-Semitic attack on American soil.
America has mostly welcomed Jews. President Washington issued a proclamation in 1790 that Jews were already making a vital contribution to America. In fact, Jewish Americans have served in our armed forces and in every other facet of American advancement, including 195 Jewish-American Nobel Prize winners.
Anti-Semitic outrages have been rare in our history. There was the Civil War edict of Union General Ulysses S. Grant expelling all Jews from his military district — an edict soon revoked by Abraham Lincoln. There were auto-maker Henry Ford’s 1920s tirades against “the international Jew” as the world’s foremost problem. There were aviator Charles Lindbergh’s slurs against Jews for “pushing” our nation into World War II. And of course there was the spittle of the KKK, whose hate was not focused solely on African Americans.
Yet according to the Anti-Jewish Defamation League, anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in America. In 2017, there were 1,986 anti-Semitic acts: grave desecrations, vandalism against synagogues, harassment, threats and physical attacks — a 57 percent increase over 2016.
Texas has long welcomed Jewish Americans since the first Jews landed in Galveston in 1816. A Jew, Anthony Wolfe, died at the Alamo. Other Jews fought for Texas independence at Goliad and San Jacinto. Sadly, Texas today has the fifth-most instances of anti-Semitism in the nation, mostly from white nationalist groups that, for whatever reason, have been more active and more emboldened since 2016.
Recently, for example, one Texas-based band, Hellvetron, gained notoriety for spewing neo-Nazi sentiments. The anonymity of many online platforms has seen sewer-floods of hate speech seeping from dank, dark places. But some anti-Semitic ideas have also taken root in mainstream America.
According to a 2016 survey, 31 percent of those polled felt Jewish Americans were more loyal to Israel than to the United States; 30 percent of respondents answered in the affirmative to the question: “Are Jews responsible for the death of Jesus?” And 25 percent responded in the affirmative to the question, “Do Jews talk too much about the Holocaust?” Sobering.
Each of us, in whatever our spheres of influence, must confront any and all forms of anti-Semitism, whether expressed by celebrities such as Mel Gibson or from a neighbor or family member echoing anti-Semitic comments about which he or she may well know very little. And educators shouldn’t assume our young people already know the hellish facts of the Holocaust.
Employers and public servants need to create — and then defend — welcoming spaces in civic society that promote tolerance and inclusion instead of narrow-minded intolerance of Jews or others.
Wearing a yarmulke displaying the “P” of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers, 62, of the Tree of Life Synagogue was asked about the white nationalist who attacked his congregation, gunning down 11 people and wounding six others: “I don’t use his name. I won’t use his name. To use a name gives a person an infamy that is not deserved. One day, he’ll have to stand before God.”
And at the funeral of 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, a fixture at Tree of Life synagogue for six decades, Rabbi Myers stated: “How tragic that people without an ounce of hatred had hatred inflicted upon them. This can be a watershed moment in our country if people choose….we have a choice every minute of the day what comes out of our mouths. As easily as we spew hate we can also spew love.”
Rabbi Myers concluded: “If change can begin to happen, then the deaths of these 11 people will not be in vain.”
My addendum: If there is no change, then our worst fears, the fears that this country is heading down the wrong path, will be confirmed. May the memory of those departed be honored by all who work for peace and tolerance against myopic forces of fear and hatred. Shalom.