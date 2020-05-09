When one spends one’s vacation sheltering in place for the benefit of all, forsaking the joys of far-off locales and cherished friends, one instead risks wandering down lost social-media trails that lead to confounding forks in the road. And so when many of us remain dedicated to trying to make good the early and thus far successful social-distancing declarations of Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and County Judge Scott Felton so that we don’t contract the novel coronavirus and add to the burden of our health-care professionals, it’s inevitable we’ll occasionally stumble from individual reason and public guidelines.
Example: An acquaintance posted on Facebook a seemingly innocuous, wonderfully panoramic video of a neighborhood hot-dog supper in tree-shaded West Waco, held two weeks ago in the thick of shelter-in-place orders. The morning after I “liked” the video on Facebook, a friend who also happens to be an uncompromising Trib contributor quite legitimately questioned why, after authoring editorials and columns advocating social distancing, I added my name endorsing something so contrary to those public utterances.
She wasn’t just miffed at me. She had already questioned, politely but firmly, on Facebook before God and everybody, her sister-in-law who ironically posted the video in the first place and participated in this open-air hot-dog gathering. My friend suggested the hot-dog supper not only violated social-distancing declarations then in effect but also increased the risk of spreading the contagion (and though she didn’t mention this, exactly one day after Dr. Jackson Griggs of Waco’s Family Health Center publicly announced a new study indicating that the novel coronavirus is far more contagious than what scientists originally believed, certainly more contagious than the flu).
My friend’s sister-in-law insisted, and in a cheerful response, that most families at the hot-dog supper “clustered with our households” and that the arrival of Waco police was prompted by noise, not violation of social distancing (though another account I’ve since received says different). For my part, I feebly explained I “liked” the posting because my old Trib colleague, veteran chief photographer Rod Aydelotte, can be seen at the end of this 14-second video, complete with wry grin that suggests complete awareness of the absurdity of such an event amidst a full-blown pandemic. (In the video, Rod is properly distanced from others.) I also “liked” it because some oldtimers (other than Rod) at the start of the video are also clearly practicing social distancing.
Yet my friend is right: Some in the video seem in violation of social-distancing orders. And, well, I never would have participated in such an event, even had I been invited. Which I wasn’t.
The same week, I was walking my dog in my neighborhood when I encountered a friend who lives in Austin but was in Waco taking care of her ailing mother, now in her 90s. During our conversation (while remaining more than six feet apart), she explained she and her sister had gone to California to rescue an aunt from the questionable confines of a nursing home, then smartly self-quarantined themselves for two long weeks. Yet in the middle of our conversation she casually began to reach out to pet my dog, to which I barked: “Ouch! Social distancing!” Did I overreact? Possible disaster was avoided, though I fear I’ve bruised our friendship. (The American Humane Society reported last month that the first dog in America contracted the virus after living in a household with infected family members.)
While the resolve of Waco leadership and residents has no doubt contributed to the paucity of local COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths (which skeptics now conveniently cite as firm evidence that social-distancing and shelter-in-place regulations were never needed), this success didn’t come without bumps. Midway through the orders, city officials shut down certain park facilities and even city-run Cottonwood Creek Golf Course because of folks bunching up in ways conducive to viral spread. During last week’s local press briefing, a day after the governor abruptly accelerated efforts to reopen the Texas economy under mounting political pressure from the fanatical wing of his party, Mayor Kyle Deaver announced cancellation of the popular riverfront Brazos Nights concert series and the Fourth of July fireworks because of concerns about how long SARS-CoV-2 will remain a public health threat, especially given asymptomatic spreaders. He strongly discouraged such gatherings as family reunions. Such consistent caution has yielded enviable statistics: Since March, a county of some 257,000 people has seen only 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases (with five currently active) and four deaths.
Is the dropping of our guard in recent weeks due to the changing of the seasons? The draw of sunny skies and warm weather may well contribute to a weakening of earlier vigilance. While one isn’t exactly surprised at packed beaches in Republican strongholds such as Florida and Georgia, what does one make of similarly populated beaches in liberal California?
One might cynically argue the impulse to gather involves something more. Perhaps younger congregating crowds have subconscious contempt for older, now more vulnerable generations who have long shown stern indifference to such youthful causes as the environment and the compromised world that coming generations will inherit. Or maybe, just maybe, it’s a contempt born of haughty indifference to crippling student debt, even as judgmental older generations stand mute amid runaway federal spending into the trillions of dollars.
Yet is it fair to condemn everyday folks, whatever their perspective, for crumbling vigilance when the president of the United States one day stresses the need for all states and all governors to follow the guidelines of his very own “Opening Up America Again” plan — and then via Twitter presses right-wing, gun-toting rabble to “liberate” states from the very public safety measures he pressed before God and everybody less than 24 hours earlier? When not even the president can demonstrate consistency of message in a pandemic involving a highly contagious virus for which there is no significant treatment and no vaccine, some of us weary of his erratic pronouncements may well signal resignation and throw caution and good sense to the four winds.
Only last week, some of us marveled as Gov. Greg Abbott — whom I’ve always admired for his crisis management — dishonored himself and compromised the authority of his office by bowing to political pressure involving a Dallas salon owner who defied his original order temporarily closing barbershops and hair salons because of concerns of viral spread. The rebel salon owner was briefly thrown in jail. On Thursday the governor signed an executive order saying no one should fear being jailed for disobeying his earlier order. As someone subsequently and wittily posted on the governor’s Facebook page: “Then all the bars should just go ahead and open right now on their own, without your permission, Governor!”
During my recent vacation, some of my former West Texas newspaper colleagues — mostly pragmatic conservatives (as opposed to those masquerading as “conservatives” under the Trump banner) — marveled at a Fox News photo of one protester at a “back-to-work, our-liberties-are-imperiled” rally in Tennessee sporting a sign that read: “Sacrifice the weak/Reopen TN [Tennessee].” One of my outraged friends posted on Facebook: “I see this kind of thing and I can’t even get angry, I just tear up. My daughter who survived four open-heart surgeries is one of the people they are willing to sacrifice. It feels so very personal.”
To which a former sportswriter who lost a 10-year-old son to cancer replied: “That’s disgraceful. But what should we expect from Trump’s America? We’ve got people chanting ‘Fire Fauci’ while holding Nazi and confederate flags outside state houses. We’ve got people gathering in large groups chanting for a return to business and ‘law and order,’ while openly flaunting social-distancing and group-size mandates. We’ve got a president saying one thing one day and screaming “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” on Twitter the next day, defying his own words and the work of the experts on his task force. We’ve got people discrediting Bill Gates and others while they listen to and take advice from Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz and Dr. Drew Pinsky, none of whom should have a say in when this country should reopen, nor how it should be done. I honestly have no clue what we’re doing anymore.”
Maybe the bewildering chaos and self-contradictory ways displayed on social media and by our leadership explain our need to break free of the isolation that only seems to intensify such anarchy. The other night, some of Waco’s most seasoned professionals and philosophers gathered beneath a full moon to privately discuss pandemic and public policy and, yes, our own sheltering in place when normally we would have physically gathered in an open pasture by a roaring bonfire. Some wise medical sages among us suggested the weakening of our vigilance may owe less to shifting weather, generational resentment and political polarization than the overwhelmingly human desire to reconnect with fellow beings after six to seven weeks of tethering ourselves to the family hearth. While we might risk something in the bargain, one can logically ask what we risk in seclusion so sustained it leaves some severely depressed — even more so given what politics and the pandemic have produced.
“People are starving for emotional connection right now,” author, retired priest and prominent physician Michael Attas told me during our first-ever virtual Zoom gathering. “People who thought they were self-sufficient are not, and they’re reaching out, sometimes in inappropriate ways. As to individual liberty versus public safety, I think it’s a continuum and not an either/or proposition. I’ve tried in my own life to move away from binary thinking where it’s all black and white. I do think we have to try to get the economy stabilized. Whether we can do that safely or not, I don’t know. I’m convinced there’s still a lot of risk over the next few months.”
Maybe some of us will figure it all out. Only last week, I saw a couple relaxing in lawn chairs on one side of Sandalwood Drive, conversing with neighbors in lawn chairs across the street, their discussion hardly missing a beat as cars and pickups passed between them. Folks out walking discuss what events they missed in weeks gone by and what events they might pursue in weeks to come.
With White House press briefings a perverse study in self-contradiction and rage; with physicians and scientists vilified and their findings denied; with Fox News and talk radio peddling “miracle cures” such as hydroxychloroquine, is it any wonder after weeks of bombardment some of us aren’t sure of ourselves, our decisions and our resolve anymore? The weather is warm, the air is cleaner and the desire for escape and meaningful communion is tempting. Bring on the real hot dogs — but, please, keep your distance!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.