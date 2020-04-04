In a column published in the Trib on March 8, Republican Congressman Bill Flores, after taking a swipe at the news media over what he claimed were politically motivated questions about whether our nation’s leaders are “truly leading,” sought to reassure constituents in Waco and Central Texas increasingly concerned about the novel coronavirus despite the Republican president’s repeated claims such alarm was exaggerated: “The bottom lines are as follows: First, the United States is the best-prepared nation in the world to deal with this virus; second, the current risk for Americans is low; third, we must be vigilant and practice good personal hygiene protocols; and lastly, there’s no need for panic or political gamesmanship.”
Flash-forward three weeks and two days to a McLennan County Commissioners meeting presided over by County Judge Scott Felton, ordinarily a jovial backer of the president. Dr. Iliana Neumann, a family health specialist, told commissioners that the novel coronavirus and its impact on patients and medical practitioners is unlike anything she has seen. She has been practicing for 21 years, she said, “and I’ve never felt in danger as a physician, and I feel in danger now.” She talked about the shortage of medical protective gear, how she had to wear the same face mask repeatedly and the fear she had of spreading the viral contagion to her children, ages 5 and 6.
“As someone who is taking care of people, I have to tell you it’s a really, really tough situation,” Neumann told county officials last week. “The thing that makes it the hardest is the fact we don’t have a way to make good decisions and good plans because we don’t have [enough] tests available. So not knowing the situation is really, really hard. I cover the Family Health Center and both [local] hospitals and I just finished two weeks at Providence. We had several instances where people don’t present the classic symptoms [for COVID-19] and then turn out to be very, very sick.”
Even before Dr. Neumann spoke, Judge Felton acknowledged a certain frustration as he expressed confidence in extending a countywide shelter-in-place order: “Unfortunately, we don’t have enough tests to know really whether we’re making any headway or not. But we think we are because these same methods [closing non-essential businesses temporarily, discouraging travel, etc.] have been proven out in other areas. It’s a much better approach in managing the disease than not doing anything at all.”
The very same day Waco City Council members raised similar concerns. Mayor Kyle Deaver echoed the judge’s frustration: “The shortage of testing has made all the data more difficult to analyze and will continue to make it difficult to analyze. As testing becomes more prevalent, it will be difficult if not impossible to judge exactly what’s happening in our county on a county-by-county basis, but we can look to what has worked in other places and what has not worked and, to me, that’s the most important thing.” He suggested hospital and ICU bed and ventilator numbers “are a pretty good measure of what’s going on here, more so than the confirmed tests.”
Council members Andrea Barefield and Jim Holmes stressed that the city needs specificity about the availability of those ventilators, beds and protective equipment at local hospitals, a topic hospital CEOs have been mostly mum about. “I’m all about data and trend analyses,” said Holmes, a financial analyst and banker, “and it doesn’t seem like we have too much of that going on yet locally.”
Paging Dr. Flores. Best-prepared nation in the world to deal with this virus? Certainly not in the world of his constituents.
Efforts are underway to investigate flat-footed federal response to this pandemic, ranging from President Trump’s repeatedly downplaying its significance to last week ironically blaming governors and hospitals for not being better prepared. Ideally any inquiry should examine botched efforts to develop a diagnostic test that could be mass-produced and widely distributed to help chart viral spread and isolate cases. (Questions are now being raised nationally about the accuracy of test kits, something Neumann briefly alluded to last week.) If we can spend millions of dollars highlighting the government failures that contributed to the deaths of four Americans in Benghazi, we can certainly spend millions of dollars highlighting the government failures that contributed to the deaths of thousands if not millions of Americans on the homefront, if only to prevent any such bungling in the future. Yet those without blinders need not wait for a formal inquiry. Hard evidence of whether President Trump’s repeated promises of plentiful tests, equipment and ventilators match the day-to-day realities in the trenches of the sick and dying can be found among the fears voiced by physicians such as Dr. Neumann and the grim, on-the-ground assessments of local leaders.
