I didn’t participate in newsroom ranking of the top local stories of 2018, and for reasons similar to why I don’t meddle too terribly much with letters to the editor except when hyperbole tests the very limits of credibility. As a reader once remarked to me, “You have the rest of the opinion page; that strip of space [for letters] is ours.” Fair enough. In the case of ranking local stories of 2018, I wanted to consider fully what Trib reporters thought in what is, frankly, a rare chance for them to even come close to opining on the news.
Given the Trib is the only reality-based watchdog news operation in Waco that covers these stories in any significant detail, the ranking and publishing of the results not only reminds us all of what an eventful year 2018 was but how much followup is required of Trib colleagues in 2019. Few major news stories conclude neatly by year’s end. I recall a woman who vehemently and repeatedly complained of our continuing coverage of Baylor University’s sexual-assault saga, demanding we move on. Yet between active lawsuits (and revealing depositions and affidavits), investigations, administrative shakeups, indictments and even state legislation, this saga warrants devoted coverage, even if the national media have moved on.
The top-ranked Trib story of the year, for instance, might seem done and over. A district attorney mired in allegations of corruption and incompetence, culminating in his astonishing bungling of the deadly Twin Peaks biker melee and cookie-cutter arrest warrants that tossed 177 bikers in county jail on dubious evidence, was ousted by fed-up voters in 2018. But beginning today, his successor must deal with the remaining cases that weren’t suddenly and hastily dismissed in recent months. Can new DA Barry Johnson address these cases as promptly as promised? Will his office be free of the incompetence we saw even beyond the Twin Peaks cases? Stay tuned.
Nor is the No. 2 story anywhere near done, though residents along U.S. Highway 84 who fought City of Waco efforts to place a new landfill nearby breathe lots easier, given their strong political connections. City officials would seem to have switched priorities, at significant taxpayer expense, by purchasing property for a possible new landfill near the rural community of Axtell where political connections are scarce. As state Rep. Kyle Kacal of College Station told me a few weeks ago about the Axtell community (which is in his district), the protocol for a regional landfill requires many steps — and he will ensure the people of Axtell get a fair chance to fight the landfill. Stay tuned.
Our third-ranked story, involving the Transformation Waco in-district charter-school setup to bolster five academically struggling schools in Waco Independent School District, is definitely not over. That’s so, even though four of the five campuses passed state testing last spring under the traditional public school setup, before Transformation Waco got down to work. This story continues in 2019, caught up in the gears of a state legislature under pressure to assume its fair (and constitutional) share in funding schools, rather than leaving a growing burden to local property taxpayers. Heck, some taxpayers may even figure out the real villains are their elected state officials, not local officials. Then again, ignorance reigns supreme.
Baylor’s effort to exorcise demons in its mishandling of sexual assaults involving its young charges remains a massive and increasingly complicated ongoing story, no matter how much some might wish for a final curtain. Baylor’s very public implosion over this scandal in 2015 makes it ground zero in the formidable #MeToo movement that has since highlighted sexual harassment and assault in corridors of power ranging from Hollywood to the Trump White House. So, yes, we look closer at this subject than others might, whether the story involves a questionable plea deal granted a former BU fraternity president indicted on four counts of sexual assault or new Title IX rules crafted by the U.S. Department of Education.
Reporters ranking this saga on the big board in the newsroom, however, were particularly referring to the 15 women who, represented by local attorney, former state legislator and Baylor alumnus Jim Dunnam, sued Baylor for violating Title IX safeguards. Depositions and affidavits stemming from these suits have been bracing, suggesting everything from racism by some Baylor regents to calculated use of the crisis to force out Ken Starr as president for reasons unrelated to Title IX shortcomings. To their credit, Dunnam’s clients, unlike so many others filing suits, appear sincerely interested in exposing broader campus wrongdoing rather than taking cash settlements and scurrying off.
So it goes from an all-consuming (at least for our newsroom) 2018 into a wildly uncertain 2019, whether the story involves human trafficking or the Hewitt City Council where the mayor accused of violating state transparency laws and under investigation by the Texas Rangers feebly tried to excuse himself as unfairly picked upon, just like poor ol’ blameless President Trump. Incidentally, Trib Editor Steve Boggs exercised executive privilege (again, like the president) and, drawing from his rural roots, insisted local weather be a top story, if for no other reason than many area farmers suffered from increasingly torrid temperatures in 2018.
What farmers endured last summer might have failed to convince them of climate change, but for many of us the reality is no longer up for debate — and given that many of us pay for taxpayer-funded safety nets for those who grow and raise our food, maybe it’s time we all start considering solutions instead of battling over what is clearly settled science.