President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have clearly been champing at the bit to “reopen” our stalled economy after weeks of our sheltering in place and temporarily shuttering some businesses. One likely reason for their eagerness is political, given both have built successful careers on bustling, healthy economies. It’s especially critical for the president as he stares down Election Day 2020. Whenever his repeated constitutional transgressions or the caging of immigrant women and children or deficit-spending trillions of dollars into national-debt oblivion is raised in polite conversation, Trump supporters have always had recourse to say, “Well, yeah, but look at what he’s done for our economy!”
Yet Trump and Abbott are correct to a point: The economy is vital for almost everything we have and enjoy in the here and now, ranging from our livelihoods to retirement savings to quality of life to our flawed, fragile health-care system. They and their supporters also know — or should know — that reopening the economy too readily without sufficient guardrails and precautions while the COVID-19 plague is running amok and killing Americans could derail not only any real economic comeback but, yes, their own political prospects.
Abandoning his thunderous claim of autocratic power over governors three days earlier, Trump by Thursday had embraced a more conventional form of federalism, smartly deferring to governors of both parties and offering federal support as they considered his 18-page guideline for reopening the economy amidst a pandemic, state by blessed state. Recommendations include refraining from phasing in economic resurrection till each state or region has demonstrated a decrease in confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period and establishing “safe and efficient screening and testing sites for symptomatic individuals and trace contacts of COVID+ results.” Also suggested: “a robust testing system in place for at-risk health-care workers.”
“Most of these decisions are going to be made in collaboration with the federal government but most of them are going to be made locally, either by county judges, mayors or governors,” Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told some of us in the Texas press Thursday. “I think that’s entirely appropriate given the fact this virus has not been uniform in terms of where it is attacked and different locations have different challenges and issues. Obviously, Midland, Texas, is not New York City, and it’s pretty obvious to all of us that this virus loves a crowd, but it can’t leap tall buildings in a single bound. We’ve all been trying to do our part as individuals by maintaining good personal hygiene, washing our hands, maintaining social distancing and the like. And it looks like it’s starting to have a significant impact.”
That echoes what we hear locally. “I think we know right now — certainly we know — that the actions the community has taken [in regard to social distancing and sheltering in place and temporarily shuttering “nonessential” businesses] thus far have saved lives,” Republican County Judge Scott Felton said during a press briefing Wednesday, a day after the city of Waco and McLennan County extended their stay-at-home orders till April 30. “I think the main thing we have learned from it is that we need to continue this for some point in time to be able to manage the movement of this virus to save lives.”
Friday Gov. Abbott became one of the first governors in the nation to announce dates relaxing restrictions: He named statewide officials, medical experts and business leaders to a “strike force” to advise on gradually reopening the Texas economy; loosened restrictions on some surgeries while ensuring sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 surges; allowed businesses to offer “retail-to-go,” meaning outlets can make deliveries to customers’ cars outside their locations or to customers’ homes; and announced Texas schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.
All of which may or may not pacify a segment of the Trump-fueled far right that has spent weeks insisting the novel coronavirus is no worse than the flu, often employing dubious data to score the point, and lately has taken to protesting state governments, more and more on a bipartisan basis. Some signs seen in North Carolina and Michigan underline the thinking of protesters, some armed with weapons, some wearing face masks: “Freedom trumps safety and communism” and “Even pharaoh freed slaves during a plague.” During a rally at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday, cries of “Fire Fauci!” filled the air, targeting Trump’s infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Protesters also waved Trump/2020/Keep America Great banners.
The official Trump administration guidelines, “Opening Up America Again,” looks like a watered-down, more generalized version of the “National Coronavirus Response: A Roadmap to Reopening,” issued three weeks earlier. Its chief author, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, served loyally under President Trump. The report Gottlieb authored with four others was produced under the auspices of the American Enterprise Institute, a decidedly pro-business, resolutely conservative think tank. Trump himself acknowledged the report during a recent White House briefing, though there’s no indication he’s actually read it.
That said, the president, who has fiercely resisted being hemmed in and who prides himself on scuttling regulations, not demanding them, may well have resisted even this conservative take on the reopening of American commerce. For all their pro-business credentials, Gottlieb and his colleagues stress that states or regions of individual states can only reopen American commerce “when they are able to safely diagnose, treat and isolate COVID-19 cases and their contacts” and testing becomes “widespread and routine as point-of-care diagnostics are fully deployed in doctors’ offices.” The report calls for routine “deep cleanings on shared spaces,” the continued wearing of cloth masks and the continued limiting of gatherings by size.
In rigorously meeting these objectives, Gottlieb and his fellow authors insist, “schools and businesses can reopen, and much of normal life can begin to resume in a phased approach.” However, they add, “some physical distancing measures and limitations will still need to be in place to prevent transmission from accelerating again. For older adults (those over age 60), those with underlying health conditions and other populations at heightened risk from COVID-19, continuing to limit time in the community will be important.” In short, testing must be accessible and widespread, gauging larger swaths of the population.
Problem in all this: Despite repeated promises even before issuance of the Gottlieb/AEI report (March 29), the Trump administration has failed abysmally in ensuring widespread testing, to the degree that only last week had even 1 percent of the U.S. population finally been tested in a full-fledged pandemic, a situation colored by government botching of initial test kits and, more recently, shortages of swabs required in testing as well as the protective gear to safeguard health-care workers. As of Wednesday, Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Family Health Center, reported that health-care officials in McLennan County had tested a total of 1,925 individuals — still less than 1 percent of a county population of nearly 257,000.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver nailed the situation perfectly when during a March 31 City Council meeting he noted that even when testing becomes more prevalent, “it will be difficult if not impossible to judge exactly what’s happening in our county on a county-by-county basis.” That’s because the statistical context of previous weeks is unknown, which is why the city warns residents that as testing increases, the number of cases will rise because more people are being tested (and which Trump apologists warn should not be blamed on the president, which may be statistically correct but again only to a damning point). Which leaves the critical question: If we see more cases as government reopens and more testing occurs, is this to be attributed to the possibly precipitous reopening of commerce at the cost of public safety or simply more testing?
This is why Deaver, cognizant of the statistical black holes around which we now dart, has suggested regular updates on hospital bed capacity (including ICU beds), available ventilators and protective gear for our beleaguered medical personnel may prove more reliable figures in reinforcing city and county declarations for residents to shelter in place and practice social distancing. Only a week and a half ago the mayor had to close certain city recreational facilities including Cottonwood Creek Golf Course because some of us continue to gather in numbers ideal for spreading SARS-CoV-2, especially courtesy of those who are asymptomatic, yet carrying and unwittingly spreading the virus to friends and neighbors. (Which I suppose isn’t quite as bad as local human vermin intentionally coughing on others in public or, city reports say, “initiating other communication with the intent to place the person in fear of becoming infected with COVID-19.” By the way, that’s a crime.)
With the reopening of commerce dawning, the need for more data, more precautions and more testing only grows.
“We’ve got to have some excess capacity in our hospitals to be able to do this, we’ve got to have adequate testing, we’ve got to have adequate ability to identify close contacts of people who test positive and then track those people to be sure they’re staying isolated,” the mayor said Wednesday as the president and governor readied their economic reopening proposals and orders. “And we’ve got to have plenty of protective equipment. Some of these things we’re getting better at. We’re working now to start standing up more of contact tracing and isolation. The thing we’re woefully short on still is testing. I’ve heard the number a million tests a day would have to be administered in the U.S. for this to be safe. That number may not be right. It may be some smaller number. But if it is the number, that would mean we need about 800 tests a day here in Waco, and to date we’ve administered a little under 2,000 tests [total].”
“Another issue that Dr. Griggs has pointed out is that the tests we’re currently using have about a 30 percent false negative rate,” Deaver said. “You may test negative but still have a 30 percent chance of having the virus. Testing needs to improve and be more widely available before we can do this.”
If all this seems provincial and indicative of a “nanny state,” many prominent business executives nationwide echoed Deaver’s concerns when the president last week sought their input. Indeed, if jump-starting the economy too haphazardly causes a surge in confirmed cases and deaths after a 14-day period of decline, some consumers — including those graying individuals with the most capital — may become even more reluctant to help fire up the economy with their dollars and business patronage, in turn leading to permanent business closures (beyond those we’ll already see) and more investors sitting on their cash as an economic meltdown ensues.
A lot of the success in all this pivots heavily on businesses themselves. Consider Austin-based GelPro, which normally produces gel-filled floor mats at its manufacturing plant on Precision Drive in Waco but under founder and CEO Robb McMahan commendably switched production to medical face shields. Staffers at the plant now wear masks and gloves and have reportedly begun wearing the new GelPro face shields themselves. GelPro checks workers’ temperatures daily and has shifted work stations to comply with social distancing guidelines. Work breaks and shifts have been staggered to eliminate crowding, and common touch points are sterilized after breaks. In short, GelPro not only rates praise for its effort to help relieve shortages of protective gear, it rates study as a pandemic manufacturing model if reopening the economy is to be done without further aggravating plague dynamics.
In short, offices, schools, restaurants and other business and government entities must hasten to reinvent themselves, at least for the new normal of the near future. Another example of ingenuity: Instead of local dog-owners being forced to huddle with their canines in the congested confines of check-in areas for pooch-grooming services, the groomers at one major pet-accessory retailer are paged and come to customers’ cars in the parking lot to get customers’ dogs. Schools nationwide are being advised to consider staggering class schedules across broader swaths of the day for smaller class sizes (which, yes, means some students will report to class earlier, others later). Restaurants are considering spacing fewer tables across dining areas, employing disposable menus and placing eating utensils in sealed packaging. Newspapers such as the Tribune-Herald allow some reporters to work from home, providing social distancing for those who continue to work from the newsroom. Even in editors’ daily news budget meetings, only a few editors actually gather; others phone in from home or elsewhere in the newsroom.
Nonetheless, getting people back to work still boils down to one thing, something Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas stressed last week amid talk of another relief package: “The answer is not to just keep shoveling money at this. The answer is to get through the crisis. We need testing, we need widespread testing to defeat the virus and protect people’s lives, and then [we’ve] got to stop freezing the economy. Our country can’t sustain weeks and weeks and months and months on end of everyone stopping working and just printing money.”
During his briefing for the Texas press last week, Sen. John Cornyn stressed the sort of testing that at the moment most mayors, county judges and even governors can only dream about: “Obviously, the capacity to do quick turnaround testing has surged, but it’s still not nearly adequate for what we need. When I went to the White House about two weeks ago now, they took my temperature before I went on the grounds of the White House and then did a nasal swab in the medical unit there at the White House, and then did a fast test to determine whether I was positive or negative for the coronavirus. Thankfully, we know how that turned out. I was negative. Then I proceeded to the Cabinet room for a meeting with the president and my temperature was taken again. I think that sort of protocol is some indication of the things we’re going to have to do, certainly in the near term, and maybe longer, in order to safely transition back to our new normal. Obviously, if the president of the United States can operate under those conditions, then it would be adequate for all the rest of us as well.”
Now, that would be something.
