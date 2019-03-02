With Republican lawmakers deciding that executive overreach ain’t so bad after all, at least when it’s your guy in the White House doing the overreaching, and with many in Congress now inviting the president to wipe his shoes all over the U.S. Constitution, it’s pretty obvious what’s happening: If Republicans were ever truly serious in all their talk about executive overreach and “King Obama,” then they’re now quietly hoping a supposedly independent judiciary will step in and do the job of reining in King Trump for them. They’d have to demonstrate courage, leadership and some moxie otherwise, and they’re just not up to it.
For an editorial board that tries to devote most of its time and readers’ attention to local and state issues, the Age of Trump represents an enormous distraction in shattering norms and testing constitutional limits. The president craves attention through tweets and comments that aren’t just needlessly provocative but unpresidential in their mean-spirited and personal attacks. He not only has lied to degrees unmatched in U.S. history but encouraged it among devoted followers who love it. No issue better illustrates his sustained battering of the American Experiment than his pursuit of border wall funding to fulfill a campaign promise made to crowds whipped into a frenzy through rhetoric laced with racism and xenophobia.
Now he has declared the state of the U.S.-Mexico borderland a national emergency, a formal act taken after Congress again declined to fund border walls to the extent he claims is necessary. Therein lies the danger: This president seeks to use the vagueness of the National Emergencies Act of 1976 to do what no other president has ever done — employ this particular declaration to hijack Congress’ constitutionally designated Article I power to reallocate federal funds as he sees fit.
Pity lawmakers such as our Republican Congressman Bill Flores who have flip-flopped not only on their oft-stated belief in Article I powers but on their skepticism about national emergencies made in defiance of Congress. Such lawmakers fail to understand that constitutional principles mean little when folks cheer you at a political rally. Championing such principles is easy when you’re talking about kings and tyranny in a strongly Republican congressional district and the president accused of high crimes is a god-forsaken Democrat. But principles mark you for the man or woman you are when you fail to stand by those principles when politically inconvenient.
All of this would seem to dump the national emergency declaration furor on the federal courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, presumably still interested in preserving the Constitution of the United States. Of course, the president acts as if he’s stocked the court with his men. They’re obligated to him. Are they?
If the highest court in the land wants to salvage the once-cherished notion of separation of powers rather than setting a troubling precedent that some argue could put America into historic descent, justices may have to forsake the comforts of their ivory tower. They may have to look beyond mere questions of whether Congress — Democrats and Republicans alike — have foolishly forfeited their Article I powers over time through passage of such initiatives as the National Emergencies Act. Facts beyond constitutional dilemmas must command the attention of responsible jurists — and that might mean talking with ordinary folks who actually live in the land of contention.
Justices might have to travel to the rugged, inhospitable Texas country where strict constructionist Justice Antonin Scalia breathed his last in February 2016 — the Big Bend terrain bordering Mexico. Indeed, the big problem with President Trump’s declaring a national emergency on the border is that not only many everyday, ordinary border residents but also their elected sheriffs, mayors, county judges and congressmen and congresswomen, Republican and Democrat, insist up and down there’s no national emergency that justifies invoking eminent domain to seize private land from farmers, ranchers and other landowners.
Most of those who scream loudest about the border being under invasion don’t live there. This should tell discerning justices something crucial in all this.
Consider this testimony from Starr County landowner Nayda Alvarez, who for more than 40 years has lived on South Texas land in her family five generations; claims she has never encountered illegal immigrants crossing her property; and now faces the prospect of a border wall right behind her house. As she told a congressional subcommittee last week: “Most of my community is made up of elders who are not very familiar with this issue. They have actually been threatened at one point or another to sign documents and stuff or else their property will be taken away. Mind you, we people in Starr County do not want the wall and we do not see a crisis, especially rapists and gang members, or an invasion.”
The question for the nation’s highest court thus becomes not only President Trump’s unprecedented attempt to conduct a run around Congress’ constitutional power of the purse, snaring money allocated for other purposes (including military installations) and neutering the legislative branch in the bargain but also determining whether this national emergency is a trumped-up crisis for political gain. Ironically, lawsuits filed to block the president’s declaration use data from Trump’s administration to refute his categorizations of a borderland under invasion by rapists and gangs:
- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reports a decline in border apprehensions from more than 1.6 million in fiscal year 2000 to some 400,000 in fiscal year 2018, data that justify continued presence of federal border patrol agents, if only to prevent the seizing of people’s land. In September 2017, the department published a report concluding “the southwest land border is more difficult to illegally cross today than ever before.” A recent surge in border-crossing numbers, while warranting attention, nonetheless pales alongside numbers reported several years ago. And a wall does nothing to address the most serious immigration headache: In 2016-2017, those overstaying their visas accounted for 62 percent of illegal immigrants.
- The State Department reported in 2017 there is “no credible information that any member of a terrorist group has traveled through Mexico to gain access to the United States.” One study, canvassing all terror attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and 2015, found “the chance of being murdered in the United States by a terrorist attack committed by an undocumented immigrant is 1 in 10.9 million.”
- The Drug Enforcement Administration reports that most heroin smuggled into the United States is brought in vehicles through “legal ports of entry, followed by tractor-trailers where the heroin is co-mingled with legal goods.” The recent trial of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the drug lord known as El Chapo, bolsters these facts. Among other feats, Guzmán as drug boss managed to ship drugs into the United States by smuggling them in cans galore of jalapeños. All this explains border lawmakers’ support for better equipping and staffing of U.S. ports of entry. It also suggests testimony at the El Chapo trial has a higher degree of reliability than much of what the president of the United States has said about the border.
- Congress has exercised its Article I powers by appropriating funds for construction of border barriers and related infrastructure where it deemed appropriate, and with input from legislators representing constituents along the border. From 2005 to 2011, Congress appropriated funding for construction of hundreds of miles of border barriers. At present there are 705 miles of primary, secondary or tertiary fencing along 654 miles of southwest border. Trump might have made a more compelling case for more border wall funding had he refrained from racially divisive rhetoric; engaged in more earnest negotiations with Congress; and embraced more fully the virtual border wall technology that McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, a retired deputy U.S. marshal, has convincingly touted to the Trib editorial board in interviews.
Nor will seizure of private land involve mere strips of property. Farmers and ranchers see the prospective border wall as not only separating them from their cattle, crops and even their homes but threatening a host of new problems given their proximity to the Rio Grande, the actual border. These include flooding dynamics strikingly similar to those now faced by the city of Waco with proposed elevation of Interstate 35 amid improvements beginning this year. For borderland residents, flooding caused by barriers with concrete bases could destroy or seriously hinder ranching and farming operations.
An independent judiciary may well decline to reverse this national emergency declaration, given that, as George Washington University law professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley told the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties last week, “This problem is the making of Congress, not the president. Courts are not designed to protect Congress from itself.” He’s referring to the idiocy of Congress passing the National Emergencies Act a couple of generations ago without defining what even constitutes a national emergency. In doing so, Congress offered any future president “an unfettered grant of authority.” Amazingly, this act was signed into law two years after President Richard Nixon left office for, among other things, abuse of presidential powers.
“I can put it no more bluntly than this,” Turley said in suggesting Democrats may hope in vain courts will step up to stop Trump. “This is a national emergency because the president says it is, because you gave him that authority. It may seem superficial and simplistic, but then the NEA is superficial and simplistic. I don’t see how a court is going to substitute its authority for what an emergency is when the law itself doesn’t even define it.”
Stuart Gerson, a prominent conservative attorney who backs many Trump initiatives but draws the line at usurping Congress’ power of the purse as contrary to conservative principles, agreed with Turley to a point during last week’s hearing: Congress over the years has contributed to the present crisis with the White House. But he disagrees federal courts will fail to act decisively: “The reason I think a court will be able to do that is that I don’t think you can be the referee of your own game.” He insisted any real emergency is abrupt, sudden, too quick for the legislative branch to act — and obviously this president and Congress have sparred over the immigration “crisis” for the past two years.
“We believe it’s constitutionally impermissible for the president to take action in what really is a non-emergency when the Congress has already spoken and told him not to do the very thing that he’s doing,” said Gerson, co-counsel for El Paso County and Border Network for Human Rights in a suit contesting the executive declaration. “Like in a sport, the Constitution intended that there be winners and losers and something ends a particular dispute. In this case, what should’ve happened was that Congress should’ve had not only the last word but the definitive word.”
During a January symposium hosted by the Brennan Center for Justice, University of Virginia law professor Saikrishna Prakash summed up the real crisis facing Americans: “The [constitutional] system we have on paper looks exactly the same as the Founders’, but there’s a bunch of new developments that the Founders didn’t anticipate — the rise of political parties, the rise of the idea that the president is the steward of the people. That was not there at the Founding. It’s sort of a Jacksonian concept. So presidents now think they have a right to implement an agenda. They run on a legislative agenda, which wasn’t true for the first hundred years — their own legislative agenda. They have co-partisans in Congress who think their fortunes rise and fall with them, so the institution that was supposed to check them is riddled with people who want to agree with them and don’t see their job as checking them. And that’s true for Democrats and Republicans.”
A few weeks ago, I found myself in the company of men better-versed on the Constitution than I am, including several veteran attorneys and two former jurists. At one point, I asked the most eminent of them if he worried about an imperial presidency amidst all we were witnessing. His reply, absolutely correct but hardly reassuring: “Not as long as there’s an independent judiciary.”
He added another point: A jurist on the bench has arrived when he rules against the man who nominated him for the job.
I’ve been trying to figure how these insights mix with what Jonathan Turley told lawmakers last week, including such fervent Trump apologists as tea-party Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert of East Texas. While vigorously supportive of the president’s national emergency declaration, even Gohmert seemed ill at ease about future national emergency declarations by future presidents. At one point, Turley quoted revered Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.: “I always say, as you know, that if my fellow citizens want to go to hell, I will help them. It’s my job.”
To which Turley then added: “Well, this body has been hell-bent for a long time, and you’re not going to be rescued from that direction by a federal court. It will send you along your path, a long-chosen road toward institutional obsolescence.”