If anything reflected both GOP jitters over significant 2018 electoral gains by the Democrats in Texas and beyond, as well as regional Republican Party chairs’ anxiety over untested grassroots candidates from their own communities, it was the hearty welcome some GOP chairmen gave former Republican Congressman Pete Sessions of Dallas when he decided to return to his native Waco last fall to run again. Their rationale: Sessions occupying the Congressional District 17 seat would ensure the post retained seniority, influence, even prestige after it was vacated in January 2021 by Republican Congressman Bill Flores, whom Sessions helped catapult into power back in 2010.
“I was talking to other county chairs and there were some interviews [with possible Republican candidates] going on, but the other county chairs who sat in on the interviews weren’t hearing anybody who was a viable, strong candidate,” Limestone County Republican Party Chairman Lance Phillips told me last October. “They didn’t have experience or were fresh out of school or didn’t show any ability to raise funds or know how to go about it. [Party chairs] just didn’t feel like any of them were strong candidates.”
Phillips made these remarks to me during a festive affair at McLennan County Republican Party headquarters. Sessions, 64, had just made his formal announcement, leaving party officials gleeful. He made clear his priorities upon election, one being to help send more Republicans to Congress, the other demonstrating fealty to the Republican Party’s ultimate leader: “My goal is to work together to restore the Republican majority in the House and maintain our control of the Senate and White House. My support for President Trump is unwavering, and I will dedicate my time in office to help enact his conservative agenda.”
Irony: Eleven other Republicans (now 10) stepped forward to run for Flores’ seat, leaving Sessions seeming a self-serving interloper who couldn’t keep his seat in Dallas and so came limping back to Waco where he hadn’t lived since his youth. Others see Sessions as a national brand around which to rally, complete with a conservative record and ties to the president. His appeal to Republican hierarchy isn’t hard to understand: Sessions spends almost as much time talking of his success chairing the National Republican Congressional Committee in 2010 as he does public policy.
Return to Waco
When I asked Sessions last Wednesday if he thought anxious Republican Party officials across Central Texas had misjudged political dynamics in their own backyard last fall in eagerly encouraging him to return to Waco to run when so many other Republican candidates had surfaced, some of them conversant and informed on the issues, he answered by highlighting what he sees as his strengths: “My answers are not guesses. My answers are to the point about where we need to make progress and how we need to make progress and what lies out there to resolve issues.”
On Saturday, Sessions — he of the mellow voice and tortured syntax — hosted the formal opening of his campaign office in West Waco, putting aside talk of such topics as border security and the federal budget to hold court on one of his favorite subjects, Scouting. Campaign officials handed out National Rifle Association buttons in recognition of the NRA’s endorsement of Sessions’ congressional bid. And then there were supporters such as Donna Mick, past president of the McLennan County Republican Women and vice president of the McLennan County Republican Club, holding court on Sessions.
“I was really disappointed Bill [Flores] was stepping down because it takes time to get into Washington, to know people, people you have to talk with to get them to help you sponsor a bill and to learn the ropes,” Mick told me. “There’s always a learning curve. So we were at this point where Bill moves up the ladder and then he leaves. Well, that left us in a lurch because now we’ve got to scramble and find someone who is in the party, functioning, and we didn’t have anybody ready. So when I got a phone call that Pete Sessions was wanting to run and wanted to come down and meet us, my first response was, ‘Manna from heaven!’ Now we have someone who has experience. Now we know someone who knows the ropes, someone who has made his bed up there, knows people, knows how to get things through. He has a good voting record. And experience counts. It’s not that I have anything against anyone else, but we’re in a time that is crucial.”
Yet by the formal beginning of the race (after the December filing deadline), Sessions had three potentially crippling Achilles’ heels: first, the damning charge that he was a carpetbagging congressman from Dallas gone to Waco to resurrect his political career. To quote civic leader Sam Cryan in an indignant Dec. 1 letter to the Trib, “More than enough excellent people live and work among us who didn’t have to move into our area just to run for public office.” It’s an argument Sessions refutes by insisting that in Congress he interceded on his hometown’s behalf regarding steep levels of perchlorate in groundwater in the McGregor area as well as excessive phosphorus and algae in Lake Waco. (Former Democratic Congressman Chet Edwards would likely contest Sessions’ role in these local environmental calamities.)
Second Achilles’ heel: Sessions’ 22 years in Congress before former Baylor University linebacker and civil rights attorney Colin Allred vanquished him in a three-way general election in 2018 with just over 52 percent of the vote in Dallas. This is an issue that reveals conflicting currents in the Republican Party, which regularly presses for term limits while looking the other way when lawmakers flying under the Republican banner in the Legislature and Congress ignore activists’ bold talk of “citizen legislators.” In a revealing highlight of the KWTX-TV Republican congressional candidate forum at Midway High School, compelling arguments for both sides surfaced between Sessions and Marine Corps veteran and GOP rival Trent Sutton of College Station.
Third vulnerability: Getting swept up in the same Ukrainian scandal that got President Trump impeached for illegally withholding congressionally approved military and security aid to Ukraine and trying to leverage its release on a formal Ukrainian announcement tarnishing a 2020 presidential rival. In Sessions’ case, charges involve an alleged quid pro quo in which foreign money of suspicious origin was routed to the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action and Sessions as part of a high-pressure scheme to engineer removal of Marie Yovanovitch, beleaguered U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Sessions maintains he was an unwitting victim in all this, though his efforts advocating for Yovanovitch’s removal don’t exactly bolster his argument.
Yet Pete Sessions is extraordinarily lucky in his Republican opponents: Most offer refrains of hackneyed conservative catchphrases and excuse the president’s expanding list of ethical and legal lapses but show little appetite for taking the battle to Sessions, a Trump ally warmly welcomed by local party leaders for his name, reputation and experience. Congressman Flores, 65, has not been so hesitant. While Sessions’ election opponents are scrambling just to get their names out before the public, Flores has publicly declared it “unacceptable that someone from outside TX-17 would attempt to drop in and try to elbow his way to the front of the line ahead of our local leaders.” Yet Flores’ argument is spectacularly undermined by his decision to endorse one of the most stunningly uninformed and issue-allergic candidates in the entire CD-17 field. In a statement issued the day Flores endorsed retired, 64-year-old, Waco-based eye-clinic office manager Renee Swann, Sessions suggested Flores had simply endorsed “the candidate that his own consultant is working for in this race.”
Carpetbagging charges
The sparring between Sessions and Flores is significant, given what Sessions claims was his role in helping place the veteran oil-and-gas executive in Congress representing the Waco-Bryan/College Station district in 2010: “I went to Houston and recruited him, where he lived in Houston, and we had an agreement that he would move into the district and that we would support him in that endeavor. He had been at Texas A&M as a student in college in College Station. He had a good background and a good idea of what being a member of Congress would be like. He lived in the state to where he qualified and he simply then moved to Bryan.”
Flores says Sessions is wrong: “I was already a well-established resident, homeowner and investor in the district when I met with him about running for Congress,” Flores told me by email Friday. “The action that triggered the process for me to consider a congressional run was the passage of cap-and-trade [an unsuccessful House bill to limit the amount of carbon dioxide, the main gas behind global warming, that companies such as electric utilities, gasoline refiners, chemical firms and other large users of energy can release into the atmosphere] in June 2009. As part of my consideration, I conducted a comprehensive investigation about running for Congress. The initial step in this investigation included talking to my Aggie buddies in Congress at the time — Jeb Hensarling and Louie Gohmert. They in turn suggested that I reach out to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) which I did. The NRCC invited me to a ‘candidate school’ which I attended.
“During my NRCC interactions I met Pete Sessions [then chairing the NRCC] and he encouraged me to run; however, his claims that he ‘recruited’ me and asked me to move from Houston are absolute fabrications,” Flores said. “After a lot of soul-searching, prayer, family discussions and long discussions with my company’s investors, I elected to run and announced my candidacy in December 2009. Pete Sessions would like to think he was a huge part of our decision-making process. However, that thinking is a dream on his part.”
Flores provides a record from the Brazos County Central Appraisal District showing he and his wife purchased the property for their Bryan home in July 2004. Flores says they moved into a leased home while their new home was being built, then moved into the home in July 2008.
Term limits vs. experience
And term limits? During the candidate forum at Midway High School two weeks ago, Marine veteran Trent Sutton, 45, displayed some moxie during a portion in which candidates could question fellow Republican rivals on stage. Sutton challenged Sessions about his 22 years in the House of Representatives. Sessions maintained he had voted for every congressional term-limit bill on the House floor, then noted the problem with certain forces in the Republican Party regularly demanding that their candidates pledge to serve only a certain number of terms when such tactics consequently leave Democrats better positioned to employ institutional insights and seniority to their advantage. Sessions has a point.
“It needs to be something that we all decide, across the country, in both bodies, that we unilaterally decide is in the best interest of the country,” Sessions told me later. “The bottom line is I believe my party has people automatically answering, ‘How can we send someone who will only go serve three terms and then go back home?’ That’s like sending the military not to win the war but just to serve. I think we have to have experienced, savvy people. The federal government is huge. We need people who understand how it works and are able to work toward bettering the size of government and the way it operates. If you send someone up there for a couple of years, just to then send them back home, they never tackle the hard work that needs to be done.”
Sessions claims it took Flores three terms before he finally gained a seat on the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee. Flores says Sessions is correct but only to a point: “When it comes to term limits, I concur with the desires of the good folks in TX-17; they want term limits! Our Founders envisioned ‘citizen legislators,’ i.e., folks who live among their neighbors, get elected to Congress and then come back home to live among their neighbors. I chose this citizen-legislator model when I ran and I confirmed it with a term-limits pledge to which I adhered.
“Sessions is correct that I was selected to the Energy and Commerce Committee at the beginning of my third term. The reasons for this are twofold — first, E&C is one of the two most powerful, most coveted, most competitive committee appointments in the House (the other is Ways and Means) and a third-term appointment is better than average; and second, the committee already had an abundance of Texans which inhibited an earlier appointment. I actually had an inside track for an E&C appointment following my first term. However, Ralph Hall (a Texan who had been in the House forever) decided to return to E&C in late 2012. Ralph’s action caused my appointment to be bumped to my third term. Today, there are congresspersons who have been there longer than me who have been unsuccessful in earning an E&C appointment.”
Sutton, a recent graduate of the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service, suggested during the forum that the time was right for Sessions to step aside: “I certainly appreciate your service but in the military we also have a seniority-based program. And after 21 years I knew it was time for me to leave, because anytime we have something like that, we need the constant influx of ideas and fresh legs and people who can carry that into the future. If you remain in Congress for 22 years, or 30 years, you’re no longer a representative of the people, you’re a politician. It is time, sir, for you to respectfully move on and give somebody a chance so we can go and carry on and be those leaders of the future.”
Sessions’ own response in a follow-up interview: “Look, I led the fight in 1997 on this. But we would need to apply it across the country. Otherwise, it is simply our party in there with lack of experience in policy and ability and I don’t want us to be there.”
Lev, Igor and Ukraine
Which brings us to what might otherwise constitute the denouement of Sutton’s argument had he or anyone else aggressively pursued the matter: the messy confluence of unpure money and questionable motives channeled to elected U.S. leaders including Sessions. No patriotic citizen can read the indictment papers against Rudy Giuliani stooges Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman without being repulsed by all the money from allegedly foreign sources swimming around not only Sessions — two troubling $2,700 contributions and a commitment to raise $20,000 more — but also a president whose powerful political action committee benefited to the tune of $325,000 from the same shadowy sources.
There’s no indication Sessions — identified as “Congressman-1” in federal indictment papers — was anything more than an oblivious pawn in this plot, which began unfolding in late spring 2018. Nonetheless, Parnas and Fruman face charges they conspired to violate a ban on foreign donations and contributions in connection with state and federal elections, including Sessions’ ill-fated 2018 reelection bid. The pair is charged with making contributions “in the names of others” in a scheme “not only to advance their own financial interests but to advance the political interests of at least one foreign official — a Ukrainian government official who sought the dismissal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.” (All of this happened before the April 2019 election of a new Ukrainian administration which Trump then sought to coerce to tilt 2020 reelection odds his way.) “Campaign finance laws exist for a reason,” FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said in announcing the indictments in October, only a day after Parnas and Fruman were collared at Washington Dulles International Airport. “The American people expect and deserve an election process that hasn’t been corrupted by the influence of foreign interests, and the public has the right to know the true source of campaign contributions. These allegations aren’t about some technicality, a civil violation or an error on a form. This investigation is about corrupt behavior and deliberate law-breaking. The FBI takes the obligation to tackle corruption seriously — there are no exceptions to this rule.”
Yet what might ordinarily leave Sessions vulnerable to Republican opponents is radioactive: With its suggestions of illicit quid pro quo and swirling allegations of Ukrainian, pre-Zelensky corruption targeting then-Ambassador Yovanovitch in 2018 — the same woman Trump intimidated by Tweet as she testified before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee in 2019 — the entire business involving Parnas, Fruman and Sessions is just a little too close to Trump, whom almost every Republican Congressional District 17 primary election rival of Sessions has bent over backward to excuse, rationalize and defend of allegations of misbehavior and lawlessness.
For his part, Sessions says he has been asked by the U.S. attorney of the Southern District of New York to avoid commenting on the case, though he insists the pro-Trump PAC held the $325,000 in abeyance upon recognizing problems. Upon learning in 2019 about the two questionable $2,700 donations to his own 2018 campaign, Sessions says he subsequently donated them to charity. “Fraud is fraud,” he told me. “People who steal from others don’t come right out and say, ‘Hey, just so you know, I’m going to break into your house and do this.’ It’s against the law. I was a part of learning about something that was way bigger than me, way bigger.”
He adds only that “law enforcement is appropriately looking at these things.”
Given Sessions’ abundance of mailers are often emblazoned with President Trump’s smiling mug, given Sessions’ high praise of Trump in a 37-minute video surreptitiously recorded by Parnas on April 20, 2018, at Trump’s luxurious Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, one wonders if Sessions might easily clinch victory in the Republican primary election through a simple Trump endorsement. Sessions dismisses the notion:
“The bottom line is that the White House is very aware of where we are and what we’re doing,” Sessions told me. “They asked me and I’m not interested in doing that right now. What we’re trying to do is go out and sell who I am and what I would be and what I would do. The president is a very dear and close friend but we’ve not tried to bring every member of Congress down here to tell people what to do. We actually believe this is about people here seeing who is available and making a decision, not trying to necessarily bring star power to this or to do something ... because the president is trying to represent everybody and I don’t want to put him in that circumstance.”
Pitfalls of longevity
All things considered, Sessions voices confidence about his chances in the March 3 primary election, even as he highlights what other candidates should be doing, including demonstrating a vision that wasn’t necessarily evident in 2018.
“I think we need to really understand that there are more answers out there that we can coalesce on,” he said. “I see on the other side purveyors of visionary ideas that I don’t agree with but nonetheless are visionary. Well, my party needs to do a better job of painting in [the picture]. We’re too pastel. We need to actually describe to people so that Republicans understand what is the health-care answer, what is the immigration answer, what is the veterans care answer, what is the answer to what we should do with transportation. I think we need more answers.”
Meanwhile, of all the rivals Sessions faces on his way back to Congress — this time through a more reliably conservative stretch than the fast-changing 32nd Congressional District of Dallas County — the person offering the most resistance is the sitting congressman who went to Capitol Hill during Sessions’ chairmanship of the National Republican Congressional Committee. And while Bill Flores is retiring one term before his self-imposed term-limit pledge would have required, he is clear about the dangers of longevity and the temptations of power.
“One of the factors that also influences my thinking in this regard is that I have seen far too many folks in Congress today who look in the mirror and see an image totally different than what the folks back home see,” the amiable, unflappable lawmaker said. “This self-delusion is what causes members to engage in things like the Ukraine transactions that are wrapped around Pete’s axle (remember ‘Congressman-1’) and the #MeToo activities of far too many Congress folks. I chose to have a self-imposed term limit to make sure that our Central Texas voters never saw an image of me that was different than what I saw in the mirror. I believe that most constituents think we have been successful in that regard.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.