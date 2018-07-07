If the Waco City Council’s reaction last month is any indication, a grass-roots effort to block transfer of a heralded inpatient post-traumatic stress disorder program from Waco-based Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center to Temple’s Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center may prove a steeper hill to climb than once thought. Christopher Sandles, director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, certainly appeared to reassure council members the move was not part of any broad agenda to shut down the local VA hospital.
And, he added, the inpatient PTSD program for men slated to move to Temple will be replaced at the Waco campus by patients in a women’s traumatic rehab unit very often suffering from the same affliction.
When Mayor Kyle Deaver asked Sandles to nonetheless hear out local veterans about moving the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Residential Rehabilitation Program from Waco to Temple, Sandles noted that the primary diagnosis for women in the military is PTSD — and that the women’s traumatic rehabilitation population to be transferred here will address concerns VA officials have about the program’s current proximity to men’s units in Temple. The VA cares for more women veterans in Central Texas than anywhere else, he said, and officials recognize the significant problem of “military sexual trauma.”
“The population (of women) you’re getting also has a primary diagnosis of PTSD, so it really isn’t that we’re moving a PTSD program, this is just about separating the genders so we don’t have a disruption of both therapies for our male and female veterans,” Sandles told council members. “They can both focus on rehab and not some of the other interactions they were having as a result of a gender mix in populations. A PTSD population is moving [from Waco] and a PTSD population is coming.”
Sandles added that the switch won’t even see much change in staffing except for two additional psychologists and two licensed counselors: “So far, everyone’s agreed they’re going to stay in Waco. Understand that the disciplines working with the (two) populations are equivalent, so that even if we were moving staff, we’re still talking about psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, so there wouldn’t have been a distinction in compensation of the personnel if they had changed.”
This last reference was meant to pacify concerns about the level of jobs impacted by the switch.
For council members, Sandles’ presentation clearly allayed some fears that the local veterans hospital was again targeted for closure, as was the case during the Bush administration 15 years ago — and at a time when two costly wars involving U.S. military forces in the Middle East were in early stages. Councilman Jim Holmes, quickly figuring the cost of current projects involving the local VA hospital, voiced satisfaction.
“Partnership — I like your emphasizing that part of the deal,” he said after Sandles’ presentation detailing VA projects of the past few years on the Waco campus, projects now underway and a few yet to be announced, including a possible veterans housing project. “I frankly wasn’t aware you had $14 million worth of projects going on right now. This is an important part of Waco. The VA center is a very important part of this city, a big employer and a big project in a nice location out there.”
Since 2012, more than $63 million in projects and renovations have reportedly been completed on the Waco campus for programs adding 518 more employees (for a total of 1,327 full-time employees on the campus), which, Sandles stressed, “isn’t something you do with a campus that you’re considering curtailment or closure with.” Further statistics show 12,429 patients were treated for chronic PTSD in 2017 across the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, including Waco, Temple and Austin locations. More than 2,100 received PTSD treatment in Waco that year with 151 veterans participating in the inpatient PTSD program.
None of this reassures McLennan County Veterans Service Officer Steve Hernandez, who leads veterans fighting removal of the eight-week residential PTSD program. Hernandez told me last week that he continues to worry about “the lack of interest and concern regarding the continuous removal of programs, personnel and patients here in Waco.” He fears local leaders are being “hoodwinked” in a strategic effort that will eventually shutter the local VA medical center.
Combat veterans who tout the local PTSD program’s impact on their reintegration into society continue to press Congressman Bill Flores to stop its transfer, inconveniently pitting Flores against fellow Republican lawmaker John Carter, who represents the Temple area and supports the move. Hernandez and others may find hope in Flores’ recently rejoining the House Veterans Affairs Committee, on which he served from 2011 to 2014.
Sandles’ reassurances may be enough to satisfy city leaders of the VA hospital’s long-term viability, notwithstanding resistance to relocating the local PTSD program — definitely not to be confused with the Center of Excellence for Research on Returning War Veterans, also based at the local medical center and focused on PTSD and traumatic brain-injury research involving the post-9/11 veteran population. Nonetheless, local officials and the federal lawmakers who represent them should keep one eye peeled for conflicting signals out of Washington, D.C.
Concern about the feasibility of aging VA medical facilities continues among VA officials and federal lawmakers. And what is today the Doris Miller VA Medical Center in Waco certainly qualifies as old after more than 85 years.
“Geographic shifts in the veteran population, changes in health-care delivery and an aging infrastructure affect the Department of Veterans Affairs’ efforts to align its services and real property portfolio to meet the needs of veterans,” an April 2017 U.S. General Accounting Office report states. “For example, a shift over time from inpatient to outpatient care will likely result in underutilized space once used for inpatient care. In such instances, it is often difficult and costly for VA to modernize, renovate and retrofit existing facilities given the challenges associated with these older facilities.”
Last summer House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Phil Roe called for a top-to-bottom review of Veterans Health Administration capital assets: “VA’s primary mission is caring for veteran patients and it is those patients — veteran patients — who bear the brunt of the consequences of VA’s lacking physical infrastructure. We can no longer continue to allow VA’s outdated, inflexible and ill-suited capital-asset program to compromise the department’s core mission and the care provided to millions of our veterans.”
Alas, the Waco campus makes more than a cameo appearance in the aforementioned GAO report on aging VA medical facilities. One section shows interior photos of the main VA hospital building, vacant during VA officials’ 2016 visit, complete with low ceilings and small distances between columns — conditions “inconsistent with current health-care delivery standards.” Another showcases a local VA interior too deteriorated (complete with sinking foundation) for patient care but structurally sound enough to house the facility’s engineering staff.
On another page, the report’s authors say that “planning officials told us that the old water tower [on the local VA hospital campus] is unusable due to deteriorating conditions. Its repair would have been more expensive than building a new one but demolition of the old tower faced significant challenges due to its historic status. Because of its visibility, however, officials still paid to have it painted.”
The 2017 report also notes that some VA hospitals “were built as large medical campuses with multiple unattached buildings. This configuration no longer meets modern health-care delivery standards where services are more concentrated in one building or a series of attached buildings. For example, three facilities we visited had large campuses that included portions of vacant land and buildings designated as historic.”
Yet other options also offer significant hurdles.
“The words ‘closure’ and ‘realignment’ are easy to write on paper, but they have profound effects on communities and the people who bring those communities to life,” said Anthony Principi, VA secretary when the Waco VA Medical Center was recommended for significant downsizing in 2004, in testimony to the House Veterans Affairs Committee last summer. “But VA is spending too much money on bricks and mortar rather than doctors and nurses. VA’s current budget request is for $186.5 billion; in my last year as secretary, in fiscal year 2005, that figure was $69.4 billion — a 268 percent increase.”
Principi, whose 2004 tour of the 123-acre Waco VA Medical Center proved one of the most anticipated of a federal official by our community, recalled last year that President Bush once told him that “every dollar my agency spent is a dollar taken out of someone else’s hard-earned pay. It’s not how much money you are given in your budget that’s important, he said — it’s whether you spend that money wisely. We are stewards of the public trust, he concluded, and we must never forget that.”
As VA secretary, Principi had occasion to remember the president’s words “when I was stuck in traffic in New York City. As my car idled in front of VA’s Manhattan hospital, I looked up at the hospital’s patient bed tower. Among the hundreds of windows looking out on First Avenue, only a handful were lit. I didn’t know what to make of it. I learned the Manhattan VA hospital was one of many VA built in the 1950s to handle the influx of ill and injured World War II and Korean War veterans. It once held 800 veterans, as did nearby hospitals in Brooklyn and the Bronx. I was told the three hospitals that night were caring for only 283 veteran patients — all together.”
On top of this, 21st-century medicine increasingly stresses outpatient care for healthier outcomes. Beyond that, about a third of VA outpatient appointments now involve private doctors to avoid problems of stifling VA patient backlogs and the distance some veterans otherwise face to reach VA medical facilities. Add in struggles on how to cover VA medical expenses as Republicans continue to explode the national debt and one can see why razing, abandoning or selling old brick-and-mortar facilities remain compelling solutions, at least for some in Washington.
Yet for all the strides made in private treatment of veterans, VA hospitals still have their place. To quote local Vietnam veteran and former County Veterans Service Officer Bill Mahon: “There are many veterans across the country who would go to the hospital with problems that civilian hospitals and civilian clinics have zero experience in. A lot of terrible stuff goes on in war. A lot of terrible things happen to the human body and mind. There are some people who go to the VA where they feel equal to the guy in the next bed rather than going to a civilian hospital where everybody thinks he’s a freak.”
Concerns about aging facilities hit home in summer 2003 when the Trib learned the Waco Veterans Affairs Medical Center was being mentioned in the same breath as “realignment” and “change of mission.” That “change-the-mission” terminology, our veterans affairs reporter (himself a veteran) noted then, was all too similar to that used by VA officials prior to closure of the Thomas T. Connally VA Hospital in nearby Marlin. The 52-year-old hospital closed in November 2002 after patients were transferred to Temple.
The Waco Chamber of Commerce helped win a veterans hospital for Waco back in 1930, during the Great Depression, when Congress approved the project for what was then known as “the city with a soul.” The original land purchase of 507.88 acres — acreage later subdivided — was made in September. Construction began the following year. And on May 6, 1932, the Waco Veterans Affairs Hospital was formally dedicated. Harry Rubin, hospital manager, promised “the very newest methods of care will be provided for the mentally disturbed patients to be housed here.”
The first patient, 58-year-old Fort Worth resident Melcus Melton, moved in May 8. The hospital opened with room for 308 patients. Soon the grounds included a hog wallow, bird sanctuary, slaughterhouse and greenhouse. By 1939, additional wards were under construction on the campus, increasing overall bed capacity to 1,151. World War II spurred five additional ward buildings. Referred to as the outer circle, these buildings brought the 1945 bed count to 2,040.
But by summer 2003, the Waco campus and other VA hospitals nationwide were under scrutiny for mission changes, reportedly to better realign facilities to serve shifting veterans populations and save expenses. By November the Capital Asset Realignment for Enhanced Services commission (CARES) was seriously mulling closing the Waco campus. In its February 2004 report, CARES proposed transferring inpatient psychiatric services (and several hundred patients) to Temple and Austin, leaving nursing-home beds on the Waco campus and opening an outpatient clinic in the Waco area.
A campaign spearheaded by Bill Mahon, businessman Carey Hobbs, Mayor Linda Ethridge, civic leader Virginia DuPuy, Democratic Congressman Chet Edwards and Republican Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison used every bit of influence they had to reverse matters, up to and including access to President Bush, who often retreated to his ranch just beyond Waco. After a tumultuous three and a half years, they not only blocked closure but landed at the campus the prized Center of Excellence for Research on Returning War Veterans. As Mahon remarked afterward: “This takes the doomsday off. This puts a tomorrow where there wasn’t one.”
Mahon, who today credits Hutchison and Edwards with helping save the medical center, says the other key dynamic was a community turnout of some 2,000 for a five-hour CARES commission hearing at the Waco Convention Center in October 2003: “What saved the day was the fact we cared about the veteran — not the economic impact, now how many employees were going to lose their jobs.”
Last summer Principi, without singling out any campus or community, acknowledged the challenge in seeking to shutter old facilities when communities fight back, whether because of economic interests, area veterans or both. The CARES commission, which completed its work in 2004, offered “sound recommendations for realignment and allocation of the department’s capital assets to meet demand for VA’s services over the next 20 years,” he said. Yet community sentiment often prevailed: “As a result, recommendations for some needed new hospitals and outpatient clinics were accepted. Most of those to close or realign the mission of facilities were rejected.”
Merrill Matthews, resident scholar of the conservative Institute for Policy Innovation think tank in Dallas, in a 2014 column for Forbes highlighted why politicians love having VA facilities in their district: “VA facilities, especially the hospitals, bring bundles of federal cash to the district. And they provide lots of well-paying jobs. Like having a military base in their district, VA facilities are something of a status symbol for elected officials. Politicians get to go to the hospitals and clinics and schmooze with vets, shake their hands and hear their stories and concerns. In other words, VA facilities provide great photo ops. Hugging a vet is better than kissing a baby.”
Certainly, memories of the struggle over what was then the Waco VA Medical Center linger more than a decade later.
“I personally sense that the Waco community has maybe itself suffered a little PTSD as a result of all that,” Sandles told council members last month while trying to explain the swapping of PTSD treatment programs. “So every time we talk about doing anything on the Waco campus in the VA, I’ll get all these conspiracy discussions from people thinking this is just one more step, one more covert attempt, to try and close the Waco campus. But I can’t tell you how far away from the truth that is.”
Mayor Deaver’s advice is best in that regard: VA officials must do a far better job of communicating with the broader public.
Sandles’ presentation suggests VA officials are investing plenty in the campus, keeping their word from more than a decade ago: a customer-care pharmacy call center for the nation, opening in 2012 at a cost of $9 million with 356 employees (with expansion possible); a “mega-laundry” operation serving VA facilities in Waco, Temple, Dallas as well as Fort Hood’s Darnall Army Medical Hospital (and likely serving more facilities come fall) with 68 employees, at a cost of $8 million; and the $7.4 million Center of Excellence, which formally opened April 2017 with 75 employees. Millions more are now being spent on replacing campus water and sewer lines.
Then again, who among us past a certain age hasn’t marveled at the U.S. government’s ability to invest heavily in a venture, then abruptly abandon it in a political heartbeat? One is left to ponder Sen. Hutchison’s testimony before a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee in September 2003, marveling at indications federal officials wanted to close the Waco VA Medical Center, particularly after “the VA has spent over $80 million over the past decade building state-of-the-art psychiatric facilities in Waco and training technicians and nurses in this specialized field.”
For the moment, the Doris Miller VA Medical Center probably is safe as VA officials seek to make it more relevant, age and structural issues notwithstanding. But while the VA Mission Act signed by President Trump last month kicks another survey of VA capital assets into the next decade (after the next presidential election), it does mean federal authorities will again be sizing up VA medical centers for possible closure, most assuredly including Waco’s campus. One wonders if another generation of Wacoans and their lawmakers will be as resilient, resourceful and bipartisan as those who saved the local VA hospital last time.