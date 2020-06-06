Of the strongly worded letters to the editor published in the Trib last week on George Floyd, police brutality, nationwide protests and America’s age-old problem of racial injustice, all written from widely different perspectives, few matched the urgency of that from local attorney and former prosecutor Robert Callahan. The conservative Republican’s open letter to federal and state lawmakers pressed them by name to pass legislation discouraging a pattern of police violence across the nation.
“Citizens of Minneapolis and beyond have taken to the streets,” Callahan wrote. “Cities are on fire. The perpetrators of structural racism have kneeled on the necks of some of us for too long. I implore you to do something here. Now. Before our great city catches fire as well.”
In fact, Waco has seen evidence of such behavior, and one need not go back into the last century to find it. Two years ago this month, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office successfully bore down on a white police officer’s use of unnecessary force on an unruly black motorist pulled over in East Waco.
In closing arguments, then-Assistant District Attorney Amanda Dillon passionately disputed defense arguments that former Waco Police Officer George Neville, 35, grabbed Qualon Weaver, 37, by the throat in self-defense while Weaver was handcuffed and held fast by other police officers. “Qualon Weaver is not below the law,” Dillon charged, then pointing at Neville, “and that man is not above it.” Steering clear of the hot-button issue of unrest in inner-city America over police conduct and people of color, Dillon acknowledged the camaraderie of police officers — and how local police officers nonetheless testified against Neville for what he did near the corner of J.J. Flewellen Road and Herring Avenue the night of May 4, 2016.
At one point, Dillon noted: “To wear that badge, you’ve got to do right.”
During the trial, defense attorneys sought to show how Weaver could represent a threat, even when handcuffed from behind and held fast by police officers. Neville, they said, reasonably feared the suspect might still manage to head-butt him or spit on him and they used video footage to show Weaver shifting his body to possibly do just that (though this prompts the question of why, given Weaver was handcuffed and held fast, Neville didn’t simply back up instead of going head to head with Weaver). Jerry Staton, a 25-year veteran of the Austin Police Department and instructor in police tactical procedures, testified Neville appeared to be trying to reach a pressure point just under Weaver’s jawline to subdue him — not to choke him.
Yet with the same police car camera footage, prosecutors convinced a racially mixed panel of six jurors that Neville’s hand went for Weaver’s throat only after the police officer — angered by the suspect’s refusal to give his name — called the uncooperative suspect a “f---ing dumbass” and the handcuffed, belligerent suspect called him the same in return. That’s when Neville reacted. Dillon said it was obvious what was in Officer Neville’s mind: “That man has just called me a name in front of my friends, all these other officers.”
The most intriguing figures for me were the three police officers who testified against their former brother in blue. While they voiced shock at Neville’s action that night, they acknowledged they didn’t report the incident to superiors or do anything at the scene to try to stop it. (Neville’s clutching of Weaver’s throat lasted but seconds.) One officer testified he knew that if he reported the incident, Neville would lose his job. Certainly they offer nuanced parallels and differences alongside the Minneapolis police officers who declined to stop then-fellow officer Derek Chauvin from pressing his knee to prostrate, handcuffed George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, ultimately killing him before stunned and protesting onlookers.
Robert Callahan shouldn’t expect much help in reversing matters from Congress, by now almost totally paralyzed by election-year partisanship with the exception of the Republican-run, Senate-engineered federal judiciary assembly line, which probably won’t result in any major blows against racial injustice. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott did vow last week “the beginning of dialogue” with state legislators on policing and criminal justice reforms before the Texas Legislature gavels into session in January, assuming all hasn’t been conveniently forgotten by then. Then again, Abbott is now stuck trying to put out fires set by elected Republicans all across Texas encouraging wild conspiracy theories such as one suggesting the George Floyd death was a “staged event” to stir up racial tensions and undermine President Trump’s reelection. Of course, racial injustice involves more than law enforcement, playing out in housing, wages, health care, education and, finally, long-smoldering attitudes — something Callahan must know. Several years ago, as Callahan walked into a McLennan County Republican Club luncheon, an old white man sitting next to me turned to the old white man sitting next to him, motioned at Callahan, then droned, “Well ... there’s our RINO Republican.” That’s short for Republican In Name Only.
Callahan is black — and John Knox Hall wasn’t exactly populated with black faces that day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.