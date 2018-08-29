More than a decade has passed since U.S. Sen. John McCain visited Waco in his second futile bid to reach the White House. But the congressionally charged National Commission on Military, National and Public Service that McCain helped create and inspire stopped in Waco last month, just five weeks before his death, to solicit ideas and suggestions on how to invigorate public service, given it appears to be flagging nationwide.
Waco? Yes, commission members made clear that our area, in the face of significant tragedy, has proven itself time and again in volunteerism and public service. To quote veteran, commission chairman, former congressman and physician Joe Heck: “That service is part of the history of Texas in general and Waco specifically where residents understand the importance of service, including those who experienced the explosion of the fertilizer plant in nearby West, Texas, in 2013, and who continue to lend a helping hand to other Texans, including those affected by high waters and devastation created by Hurricane Harvey.”
During listening sessions, commissioners heard about the value of volunteerism and public service from such respected individuals as John Crowder, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of West and driving force behind efforts to rebuild the town after the deadly ammonium nitrate explosion, and Jeremy Everett, founder and executive director of the Texas Hunger Initiative. Commissioners also heard of the hurdles, including a disturbing one cited as increasingly prevalent: the extreme political polarization in American society, to the extent certain nonprofit missions once widely accepted as worthy pursuits have become swept up in malicious narratives that belittle and dismiss efforts to aid, say, inner-city poor or bewildered immigrants.
Another concern: While Americans show bursts of volunteerism, philanthropy and public service when major tragedy strikes such as the explosion of the fertilizer plant in West or historic flooding in Houston and along the Texas coast, many of us balk when crises such as environmental devastation or the scourge of poverty unfold in slow motion.
Most interesting question of all posed by the national commission: Is a mandatory service requirement for all Americans “necessary, valuable and feasible?”
The very idea of mandating anything in a nation so deeply rooted in liberty is bound to spur reservations, and so it was in both public and private meetings the commission held in Waco. That said, many of us believe the idea’s time has come in some version, if only so the next generation can better grasp the complexities of the world around us, whether working with a nonprofit such as Mission Waco trying to supply water to the poor in some third-world country or better understanding hunger, inequality and racism by spending constructive time toiling in inner-city America — surely an eye-opener for some privileged suburbanites.
Over the weekend, in an august company of men robust in thought and idea, the subject again arose but this time with some particularly useful suggestions: How about a suitably means-tested voluntary program of a year or two of public service after high school with government in return footing at least some of the cost of subsequent education at public universities and colleges? This offers not only the hope of combating massive student debt faced by so many in a nation of mounting inequality but also the encouraging prospect of far more appreciative, well-rounded students better prepared for global realities through an enlightening term of public service. Surely, John McCain, veteran and statesman, would salute such a noble effort.