Memorial Day long ago devolved into a carefree weekend gateway to summer, brimming with backyard barbecues and beach getaways. Yet, even now, every citizen should reflect on the deeper ramifications of this day honoring our war dead. It should be a time when we question the almost knee-jerk way we echo flag-waving politicians who send our armed forces into strategically questionable global confrontations, then echo those same politicians again as we protest the tax increases to properly arm and safeguard our warriors and to care for them when many come limping home. So much for our shared sacrifice.
Anytime I see a politician at a Memorial Day event, I take stock of what that politician has done to heal searing divisions not only around the world but here at home — and whether he or she has prostituted the men and women in uniform for political gain, the sort that places party over country and maligns fellow citizens as if worthy of extermination. Which is why I finally quit covering politicians speaking at events honoring active-duty personnel and veterans.
In his new book, “The Age of Illusions: How America Squandered Its Cold War Victory,” conservative thinker and Army veteran Andrew Bacevich analyzes what scholars Douglas Kriner and Francis Shen first dubbed the “two Americas” so glaringly evident in military demographics in today’s all-volunteer forces. To quote Bacevich: “It’s not the residents of Palo Alto, California, or Manhattan’s Upper East Side who suffer the greatest incidence of combat-related post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injury or multiple amputations.”
And so what to make of several men representing three local nonprofits — two tightly aligned with veterans — who formed Texans Helping Others? In a pandemic where many of us now eye one another skeptically for more than viral contagions, they got formal permission from the Texas Department of Transportation to set up a trailer at a rest area along Interstate 35 to provide long-distance truckers with nourishment as grocery stores ran short of food and toiletries and hospitals were bereft of personal protection equipment.
In conversing with Sandy Shofner, 60, of Hewitt, part of this group, he dismissed any of this as celebrating veterans when I raised the subject: “This is completely about helping our nation. That’s what it’s about, and that’s what we wanted to do. The veteran part never came in. We just came together and said, ‘This is something we want to do, feed these guys because of all they’re doing, and they’re not getting any help.’ That’s why we did it. There’s no tie to it at all. There are veterans involved in it, but we wanted to do it to support the guys who are supporting our nation right now.”
The idea of helping truckers came from Vernon “Pookie” Allen, among other things a former trucker. And so for five weekends, several men manned the trailer at a northbound rest area near Abbott on Fridays, a southbound rest area on Saturdays. Truckers seeing the signs stopped for a free packed lunch of barbecue, brats, chips, crackers, cookies, mustard, bottled water and napkins. Some motorists happening by refused lunches themselves but offered donations, everything from a fiver to $100. Groceries and restaurants jumped aboard to help restock the effort.
“Oh, my God, it was unbelievable what we heard,” Shofner said of the truckers. “They were so appreciative of what we were doing because they couldn’t get any food because they could not stop at a [shuttered] truck stop. Other restaurants wouldn’t let them even walk through the drive-through [which bulky truck rigs made a necessity]. And these were the guys running PPE up and down the highways, running groceries up and down the highways, to restock our cupboards and help medical personnel as best they could.”
In serving 1,538 truckers by local effort’s end last weekend (truckers from California, New York, the Midwest, Canada, Key West and beyond signed in), the gang rendering aid quietly answered one question that ever looms behind Memorial Day for those who pause to ponder such things: How do the rest of us honor our war dead after the speeches are done, the flags are put away and the medals are laid back in drawers? One sure answer: Taking stock of our nation’s latest wounds, putting to flight the fear, hatred and self-pity fostered by politicians and their enablers, and rolling up one’s sleeves to help fellow citizens in crisis, recognizing and celebrating what too many of us give not a thought to — the fact that plenty of heroes right here at home are also worth defending and championing, some of them barreling up and down our highways to keep us provisioned, others handing out BBQ sandwiches at lonely, windswept rest areas. What they do, very often unheralded by politicians and even the work-a-day press, explains in part why some war dead gave their lives in forgotten, faraway conflicts recent and long ago.
