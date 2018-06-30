Bill Whitaker: Newspaper's mission isn’t to coddle its readers
Shortly after a shooting rampage erupted at an Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper office that left four journalists and a sales assistant dead, a friend with whom I have occasionally crossed swords in matters of politics phoned me. She said she wanted to hear my voice. She reassured me that, at a time when the president of the United States regularly declares war on the press, she and many others in this community are squarely behind what the Waco Tribune-Herald does daily.
I was quite touched but, I’m almost ashamed to say, my first response was antiseptic, unsentimental. I defaulted to being your basic reporter and editor. I reminded my friend that no one should jump to any conclusions. This latest shooting spree could be a domestic dispute that played out in the workplace with innocent people paying the price. We’ve seen that. This could involve a disgruntled employee suspended or fired — and committed to delivering payback, Rambo-style, taking out the boss, co-workers and anyone else in the way. We’ve seen that.
Or, yes, this could be some pent-up Trump disciple carrying out what he imagined were his master’s orders by taking out a few of “the enemy of the people,” to quote the president of the United States. God knows, I’ve been lambasted plenty by those who envision themselves as President Trump’s foot soldiers. Then again, this could have been some nut-job on another part of the political spectrum, as we saw last summer when a left-wing activist attacked Republican lawmakers at a Congressional Baseball Game for Charity practice session.
As it turned out, Thursday’s shooter — 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos — had a vendetta against the Annapolis newspaper and one of its former journalists for the latter’s coverage of Ramos’ online harassment of a woman — a crime for which Ramos was convicted in 2011. Ramos turned his social-media firepower on the reporter, though that and a lawsuit didn’t do the trick. So he resorted to other means.
On one level then this is a familiar scenario: Some individual can’t get past his own mistakes and so assumes the identity of The Wronged One. And when this isn’t enough to satisfy festering hatred, he explodes in rage. Anyone long in my business knows this. I got my first threat of violence in 1978 after reporting about a trucker who somehow retained his driver’s license through 13 traffic violations before finally crashing an oil-well servicing truck into a school bus full of children in sparse West Texas. The horrific accident left five dead and 20 injured. The story fueled legislative efforts to change state law.
Hostility targeting the press often arises because some readers just can’t handle the truth. It’s easier to blame the messenger (and, it would seem, to shoot the messenger). Our newsroom daily serves up inconvenient truths about politicians for whom you may have voted, favorite coaches you may have cheered, an alma mater to which you may have given money and for which you have strong feelings. We serve up inconvenient truths that may defy your political narrative if you’re, say, pushing against a local landfill proposal.
But while rank-and-file newspaper reporters have received threats for years — and for damn little money and even less respect — we’re in a new age when the president of the United States incites hatred for the press. To her credit, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders proclaimed by tweet: “A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American.” True enough, especially in a pent-up republic. But so long as her boss is as reckless as that truck driver back in rugged West Texas, the toll will rise as a thousand grievances, some political, some not, beg for resolution through terror and bloodshed.
A 41-year newspaper veteran, Bill Whitaker is Trib opinion editor.